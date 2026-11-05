Hollander Law Firm Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers Recognized In 2027 Best Law Firms®

Hollander Law Firm Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers, Boca Raton, Florida

The South Florida firm is ranked Tier 2 in the Fort Lauderdale region for Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Hollander Law Firm Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers has been recognized in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms, ranked by Best Lawyers. The firm received Tier 2 regional rankings in the Fort Lauderdale region in two practice areas: Medical Malpractice Law - Plaintiffs and Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs.The firm's rankings are listed on its Best Law Firms profile.To be eligible for a Best Law Firms ranking in a practice area and region, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America for that same practice area and region. Firms that qualify are then grouped into tiers rather than ranked one by one.The firm's founder, Gregg Hollander, was selected by his peers for the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America in both of these practice areas.The firm's medical malpractice practice serves patients and families across South Florida from offices in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach.Gregg Hollander is a Florida native who has devoted his practice to representing injured individuals for more than three decades. He attended the University of Florida and received his Juris Doctor from St. Thomas University School of Law. He is admitted to practice before the Florida Bar, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, and the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida.Hollander Law Firm Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers represents clients in personal injury, medical malpractice, wrongful death, car and truck accidents, and other serious injury matters throughout Florida, including Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Miami-Dade County. The firm offers free, no-obligation consultations.About Hollander Law Firm Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice LawyersHollander Law Firm Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers is a personal injury practice based in Boca Raton, Florida, with additional offices in Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The firm represents injured individuals and families across South Florida in personal injury, medical malpractice, and wrongful death matters. More information is available at .

Gregg M. Hollander

Hollander Law Firm Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice L

+1 561-347-7770

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Hollander Law Firm Personal Injury & Medical Malpractice Lawyers Recognized in 2027 Best Law Firms® News Provided By Juris Digital November 05, 2026, 22:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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