Martial Arts History Museum / Key word(s): Ent/Sports

Martial Arts History Museum to Honor Kickboxing Pioneer and Legendary Referee Cecil Peoples

05.11.2026 / 22:54 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GLENDALE, CA - November 5, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - From his early years working in the cotton fields of Alabama to becoming a transformational force in combat sports, Cecil Peoples changed the course of martial arts history. His legendary career will be celebrated this Sunday, November 8, 2026, at the Martial Arts History Museum in Glendale, California.



In the mid-1970s, Peoples played a pivotal role in the emergence of full-contact karate - the discipline known today as kickboxing. Transitioning from traditional point-fighting tournaments into the full-contact ring, he quickly distinguished himself as one of the most dominant competitors of his era. During an era when many traditional martial artists struggled to adapt to full-contact rules, Peoples successfully integrated traditional techniques with western boxing fundamentals, incorporating head movement, bobs, and weaves to master the sport. His impactful career earned him continuous coverage across major martial arts publications, including feature articles and covers for Black Belt and Inside Kung Fu magazines. In January 1997, Black Belt Magazine named his academy the "School of the Month," recognizing his dedication to mentorship, innovative instructional methodologies, and personal integrity. Over decades of instruction, Peoples has trained thousands of students, promoted more than 50 black belts, and developed over 25 world-champion fighters. Yet, beyond his storied accomplishments as a world-class competitor and master instructor, Peoples etched his name into combat sports lore as the definitive“Third Man in the Ring”. Standing eye-to-eye with icons under the brightest lights in sports entertainment, he served as the ultimate guardian of rule, safety, and honor. Across an officiating career spanning more than 2,000 matches - including over 75 major title bouts and 200 championship showdowns - his calm authority helped define the modern landscape of championship fighting. Peoples was inducted into the Martial Arts History Museum Hall of Fame in July 2003. “This event is a special tribute to a true icon who reshaped the trajectory of martial arts,” said Michael Matsuda, President of the Martial Arts History Museum. The special tribute event will also feature an exclusive book signing with Cecil Peoples. Event Details: Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026 Time: 3:00 PM PST Location: Martial Arts History Museum, Glendale, CA. ... Admission: $20 View the original release on

News Source: Martial Arts History Museum

05.11.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

