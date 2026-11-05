Harmeet Dhillon Resigns As Head Of Civil Rights Division At US DOJ

Harmeet Dhillon Resigns from Civil Rights Division

Former US Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has described her tenure leading the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division as the "honor of a lifetime", thanking President Donald Trump for the opportunity to serve and highlighting her administration's achievements following her resignation. In a post on X, Dhillon highlighted her efforts to end diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives and protect women's and girls' participation in sports during her tenure. "Serving my country as AAG for Civil Rights has been the honor of a lifetime. We ushered in the downfall of illegal DEI, we fought to protect women and girls' sports, and so much more. I want to thank President Trump for giving me this opportunity. I look forward to what's next!" she said.

Leadership Transition at the Department of Justice

Dhillon resigned as head of the Civil Rights Division after serving for around 18 months. US Attorney General Todd Blanche announced her departure on Thursday, praising her leadership and contributions to the department. "Today, I accepted the resignation of Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon, who led the Civil Rights Division with conviction the past 18 months. She has defended the civil liberties of every American and enforced the law without fear or favor," Blanche said in a post on X. He added that the department was grateful for her dedicated public service and wished her success in her future endeavours.

Context Behind the Departure

Dhillon, however, clarified that her resignation was planned weeks before the Republican Party's setback in the midterm elections, in which Democrats secured control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. Speaking to Fox News Digital, she said, "I wasn't asked to resign. I resigned three weeks ago, and Susie asked me to please wait until after the midterms." In her resignation letter addressed to Trump, Dhillon said she had informed White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles in early October about her intention to leave the administration and return to private legal practice. She also highlighted initiatives undertaken during her tenure, including defending parental rights, religious liberties, establishing the division's first Second Amendment Section and combating antisemitism.

Impact and Scope

According to The Washington Post, her departure marks the first major shake-up at the Justice Department following the midterm elections. The newspaper also reported that Dhillon oversaw the dismantling of several longstanding priorities of the department's civil rights enforcement work. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)