Trump Designates Oval Office and Cabinet Room as National Monuments

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) signed a proclamation seeking to preserve the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room as national monuments under the Antiquities Act, saying the move would protect the historic presidential spaces from being demolished or altered by future administrations. Speaking to reporters at the Oval Office before signing the document, Trump described the two spaces as important symbols of American history and government, saying their historical significance must be preserved for future generations.

"We have something that is of great interest to me, but it's of great interest to a lot of people and it concerns the Oval Office and the Cabinet Room. Very important spaces, and I'm going to be signing a document which will make them into a landmark for the ages," Trump said. He added that the designation would prevent anyone from destroying or substantially modifying the historic interiors. "It's actually called a national monument. It's a federal landmark, and when completed, and when we get the documentation fully done and legally binding, it'll make it impossible for anybody ever to destroy this incredible space," he said.

Congressional Approval Required for Modifications

Trump further said that any major modification to the Oval Office or the Cabinet Room would require congressional approval. "No major modification without the approval of Congress. So if they want to say, 'Let's not have oval anymore, let's make it square,' what happens is they have to go back to Congress and hopefully the Congress, the people in Congress will be smart enough not to let that happen. And that includes also Cabinet Room," he said.

Historical Significance of the Oval Office

Trump said the Oval Office represented the American presidency and the country's history, recalling visits by prominent international leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Britain's King Charles III. "The biggest people come through that door, or that door, or that door. A lot of doors. And they're in this room and they can't believe it. We had the president of China recently, and then a couple of weeks before that, we had King Charles and they both said, 'Well, this is the Oval Office'," he said.

Recalling its history, Trump said the Oval Office was built in 1909 during the presidency of William Howard Taft and was subsequently modified in 1934 under President Franklin D Roosevelt. "We like the Oval Office, and it's a symbol like the White House itself. It's a symbol of our country and the greatness of our country," he said.

Future Preservation Efforts

Trump further said the proclamation would be sent to Congress for ratification, expressing hope that the move would prevent future administrations from demolishing walls or changing the architectural character of the historic spaces. Since returning to office, Trump has significantly transformed the Oval Office, introducing gold accents, decorative statuettes, portraits of prominent Americans and a copy of the Declaration of Independence displayed on the wall.

The announcement comes amid Trump's broader efforts to reshape the White House and Washington's federal landmarks. His administration is undertaking the construction of a large White House ballroom, while plans for a triumphal arch and other changes to the capital's landscape have also drawn attention. Earlier on Wednesday, Trump signed the final steel beam for the White House ballroom, adding his name alongside those of construction workers involved in the project. The announcement also comes days after Republicans suffered significant losses in the November 3 midterm elections, with Democrats projected to reclaim control of both chambers of Congress, potentially increasing congressional scrutiny of the Trump administration.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)