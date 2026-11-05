AGF Reports October 2026 Assets Under Management And Fee-Earning Assets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Management Limited reported total assets under management (AUM) and fee-earning assets of $76.5 billion as at October 31, 2026. AGF Capital Partners AUM increased during the period, primarily due to New Holland Capital, LLC's investment in Foundation Credit.

AUM

($ billions) October 31,

2026 September 30,

2026 % Change

Month-Over-Month October 31,

2025 % Change Year-Over-Year Total Mutual Fund $36.4 $37.8 $35.0 Exchange-traded funds + Separately managed accounts $6.2 $5.9 $3.9 Segregated accounts and Sub-advisory $5.7 $5.9 $7.0 AGF Private Wealth $9.6 $9.5 $9.4 Subtotal

(before AGF Capital Partners AUM 1 and fee-earning assets 2 ) $ 57.9 $ 59.1 $ 55.3 AGF Capital Partners1 $16.5 $14.1 $2.5 Total AUM $ 74.4 $ 73.2 1.6 % $ 57.8 28.7 % AGF Capital Partners fee-earning assets2 $2.1 $2.1 $2.1 Total AUM and fee-earning assets 1 ,2 $ 76.5 $ 75.3 1.6 % $ 59.9 27.7 % Average Daily Mutual Fund AUM $ 37.5 $ 37.6 $ 34.7





Mutual Fund AUM by Category October 31, September 30, October 31, ($ billions) 2026 2026 2025 Domestic Equity Funds $4.9 $4.7 $4.6 U.S. and International Equity Funds $24.2 $25.6 $22.8 Domestic Balanced Funds $0.1 $0.1 $0.1 U.S. and International Balanced Funds $1.2 $1.4 $1.4 Domestic Fixed Income Funds $2.3 $2.2 $2.3 U.S. and International Fixed Income Funds $3.3 $3.4 $3.5 Domestic Money Market Funds $0.4 $0.4 $0.3 Total Mutual Fund AUM $ 36.4 $ 37.8 $ 35.0







AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-earning assets ($ billions)

October 31,

2026

September 30,

2026

October 31, 2025 AGF Capital Partners AUM1 $16.5 $14.1 $2.5 AGF Capital Partners fee-earning assets2 $2.1 $2.1 $2.1 Total AGF Capital Partners AUM and fee-earning assets1,2 $18.6 $16.2 $4.6





1 AGF Capital Partners includes $1.0 billion of uncalled committed AUM that is not currently fee-earning. 2 Fee-earning assets represent assets in which AGF has carried interest ownership and earns recurring fees but does not have ownership interest in the managers.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Capital Partners and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach, focused on incorporating sound, responsible and sustainable corporate practices. The firm's collective investment expertise, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and alternative investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $76 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 820,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

AGF Management Limited shareholders, analysts and media, please contact:

Nick Smerek

VP, Financial Planning & Analysis

416-865-4337, ...