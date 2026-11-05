Petrus Resources Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial And Operating Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petrus Resources Ltd. (“Petrus” or the“Company”) (TSX: PRQ) is pleased to report financial and operating results as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Q3 2026 HIGHLIGHTS:

Record production and 36% year-to-date production growth – Average production in the third quarter of 2026 was 12,152 boe/d(1), representing the highest quarterly average production in the Company's history. Production increased 24% from the third quarter of 2025 and 10% from the second quarter of 2026. September 2026 average production(2)was 36% higher than January 2026 average production(3), reflecting the addition of the Harmattan assets in February 2026 and the continued successful execution of the Company's 2026 capital program.



Operating netback(4) up 96% – Operating netback increased 96% to $22.9 million ($20.52/boe) in the third quarter of 2026 from $11.7 million ($12.93/boe) in the prior year comparative period, primarily due to higher production volumes and stronger realized commodity prices.



Increased oil and condensate production – Oil and condensate(1) production increased 32% to 2,007 bbl/d from 1,523 bbl/d in the third quarter of 2025. Total liquids (oil, condensate, and NGLs) represented 39% of production, compared to 35% in the third quarter of 2025.



Funds flow(4)growth – Generated funds flow of $16.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 26% from $12.9 million in the comparative period of 2025. Funds flow for the first nine months of 2026 was $45.9 million, an increase of 22% from $37.7 million in the comparative period of 2025.



Commodity prices – Total realized price increased 53% to $33.45/boe in the third quarter of 2026 from $21.90/boe in the prior year comparative period. Realized oil/condensate, NGL and natural gas prices increased 39%, 30% and 85%, respectively.



Capital activity – Capital expenditures were $18.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 and $51.4 million for the first nine months of 2026. Approximately 92% of third quarter capital was allocated to drilling, completions and tying in new wells.



Development activity – The Company spud 4 gross (2.0 net) wells in the third quarter of 2026 and 14 gross (11.2 net) wells in the first nine months of 2026. The Company successfully drilled and brought new wells on production in the Harmattan area, further advancing the development of the acquired properties.

Dividends – Paid regular monthly dividends of $0.01 per share, totaling $4.5 million during the third quarter of 2026. Shareholders reinvested $3.0 million under the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan resulting in the issuance of 1.7 million common shares, with the remaining $1.5 million paid in cash. OUTLOOK(5) The outlook for the remainder of the year is for continued production and cash flow growth, supported by a full contribution from the Harmattan assets acquired in February 2026 and ongoing development activity. Petrus remains on track to meet the targets set out in its February 2026 guidance of:

11,000 to 12,000 boe/d(1)(6) of annual average production weighted approximately 40% liquids,

capital spending of $50 to $60 million,

funds flow(4) of $60 to $65 million, and exit 2026 with net debt(4) of approximately $75 to $80 million, or 1.2x to 1.3x net debt to funds flow(4). Petrus enters the final quarter of 2026 with strong operational momentum and remains focused on disciplined execution. Drilling is expected to resume in December as the Company accelerates its 2027 drilling program, with an emphasis on oil-weighted locations. THIRD QUARTER 2026 CONFERENCE CALL Date and Time: November 6, 2026, 10:00 a.m. Alberta Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

Please refer to the events page on Petrus' website for conference call details and links: For further information, please contact:

Ken Gray, P.Eng.

President and Chief Executive Officer

T: (403) 930-0889

E:... (1)Disclosure of production on a per boe basis consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities. Refer to "BOE Presentation" and "Production and Product Type Information" for further details.

(2)Production for the month of September 2026 consisted of approximately 1,992 bbl/d of crude oil and condensate, 45,629 mcf/d of natural gas and 2,644 bbl/d of NGLs.

(3)Production for the month of January 2026 consisted of approximately 1,480 bbl/d of crude oil and condensate, 34,112 mcf/d of natural gas and 1,806 bbl/d of NGLs.

(4)Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

(5)Refer to "Advisories - Forward-Looking Statements".

(6)At mid-point of 11,500 boe/d, forecast to consist of approximately 2,200 bbl/d of crude oil and condensate, 41,400 mcf/d of natural gas and 2,400 bbl/d of NGLs.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

OPERATIONS Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2026 Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2025 Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2026 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Average Production Natural gas (mcf/d) 44,750 38,406 40,432 37,315 36,981 Oil and condensate(1)(bbl/d) 2,007 1,523 1,998 1,646 1,475 NGLs (bbl/d) 2,686 1,892 2,333 2,188 1,929 Total (boe/d)(1) 12,152 9,817 11,070 10,054 9,568 Total (boe)(1) 1,118,026 903,165 1,007,421 904,880 880,280 Liquids weighting 39 % 35 % 39 % 38 % 36 % Realized Prices Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.70 0.92 1.72 2.42 2.45 Oil and condensate(1)($/bbl) 113.23 81.46 126.62 92.18 72.49 NGLs ($/bbl) 38.32 29.49 40.44 30.24 25.19 Total realized price ($/boe) 33.45 21.90 37.66 30.66 25.74 Royalty income 0.08 0.04 0.15 0.08 0.03 Royalty expense (4.44 ) (1.70 ) (5.42 ) (2.81 ) (2.30 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue ($/boe) 29.09 20.24 32.39 27.93 23.47 Operating expense (7.09 ) (5.86 ) (6.05 ) (6.91 ) (5.33 ) Transportation expense (1.48 ) (1.45 ) (1.61 ) (1.71 ) (1.72 ) Operating netback(2)($/boe) 20.52 12.93 24.73 19.31 16.42 Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives (2.95 ) 4.26 (4.79 ) (0.40 ) 3.73 Other cash income 0.06 0.18 0.08 0.08 0.10 General & administrative expense (1.24 ) (1.06 ) (1.65 ) (1.48 ) (2.49 ) Cash finance expense (1.54 ) (1.80 ) (1.84 ) (1.65 ) (1.91 ) Decommissioning expenditures (0.31 ) (0.22 ) (0.32 ) (1.14 ) (0.52 ) Funds flow & corporate netback(2) ($/boe) 14.54 14.30 16.21 14.72 15.33 FINANCIAL (000s except $ per share) Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2026 Three months ended

Sept. 30, 2025 Three months ended

Jun. 30, 2026 Three months ended

Mar. 31, 2026 Three months ended

Dec. 31, 2025 Oil and natural gas sales 37,490 19,816 38,086 27,818 22,684 Net income (loss) (8,967 ) (2,677 ) 9,141 (14,481 ) 5,951 Net income (loss) per share Basic (0.06 ) (0.02 ) 0.06 (0.10 ) 0.04 Fully diluted (0.06 ) (0.02 ) 0.06 (0.10 ) 0.04 Funds flow(2) 16,254 12,916 16,325 13,318 13,498 Funds flow per share(2) Basic 0.11 0.10 0.11 0.10 0.10 Fully diluted 0.11 0.10 0.11 0.10 0.10 Capital expenditures 18,146 8,268 11,708 21,509 10,244 Acquisitions (dispositions) 210 - (109 ) 34,869 - Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 149,817 130,342 147,943 139,522 132,265 Fully diluted 149,817 130,342 152,586 139,522 137,119 As at period end Common shares outstanding Basic 151,080 131,582 149,090 147,429 133,442 Fully diluted 163,313 142,774 161,314 159,019 145,762 Total assets 491,031 424,940 485,001 487,848 427,372 Non-current liabilities 124,213 64,586 121,279 90,675 61,556 Net debt(2) 88,182 64,860 84,343 87,100 62,502

(1)Disclosure of production on a per boe basis consists of the constituent product types and their respective quantities. Refer to "BOE Presentation" and "Production and Product Type Information" for further details.

(2)Non-GAAP financial measure or non-GAAP ratio. Refer to "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures".

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This press release makes reference to the terms "operating netback" (on an absolute and $/boe basis), "corporate netback" (on an absolute and $/boe basis), "funds flow" (on an absolute, per share (basic and fully diluted) and $/boe basis), "net debt" and "net debt to funds flow ratio". These non-GAAP and other financial measures are not recognized measures under Canadian generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (IFRS) and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP (IFRS). Accordingly, the Company's use of these terms may not be comparable to similarly defined measures presented by other companies. These non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered to be more meaningful than GAAP measures which are determined in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as indicators of our performance. Management uses these non-GAAP and other financial measures for the reasons set forth below.

Operating Netback

Operating netback is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level. The most directly comparable GAAP measure to operating netback is oil and natural gas sales. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas sales less royalty expenses, operating expenses and transportation expenses. Refer to the table below for a reconciliation of operating netback to oil and natural gas sales.

Operating netback ($/boe) is a non-GAAP ratio used in the oil and natural gas industry which is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate the specific operating performance by product type at the oil and natural gas lease level. It is calculated as operating netbacks divided by weighted average daily production on a per boe basis. See the table below.

Corporate Netback and Funds Flow

Corporate netback or funds flow is a common non-GAAP financial measure used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company's profitability at the corporate level. Corporate netback and funds flow are used interchangeably. Petrus analyzes these measures on an absolute value and on a per unit (boe) and per share (basic and fully diluted) basis as non-GAAP ratios. Management believes that funds flow and corporate netback provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. They are calculated as the operating netback less general and administrative expense, cash finance expense and decommissioning expenditures, plus or minus other income (expense) and the realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives. See below for a reconciliation of funds flow and corporate netback to oil and natural gas sales.

Corporate netback ($/boe) or funds flow ($/boe) is a non-GAAP ratio used in the oil and natural gas industry which evaluates the Company's profitability at the corporate level. Management believes that funds flow ($/boe) or corporate netback ($/boe) provide information to assist a reader in understanding the Company's profitability relative to current commodity prices. It is calculated as corporate netbacks or funds flow divided by weighted average daily production on a per boe basis. See the table below.

Funds flow per share (basic and fully diluted) is comprised of funds flow divided by basic or fully diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.

Three months ended

September 30, 2026 Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Nine months ended

September 30, 2026 Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe Oil and natural gas sales 37,490 33.53 19,816 21.94 103,394 34.12 64,952 25.57 Royalty expense (4,967 ) (4.44 ) (1,533 ) (1.70 ) (12,969 ) (4.28 ) (6,246 ) (2.46 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue 32,523 29.09 18,283 20.24 90,425 29.84 58,706 23.11 Transportation expense (1,657 ) (1.48 ) (1,312 ) (1.45 ) (4,828 ) (1.59 ) (4,074 ) (1.60 ) Operating expense (7,930 ) (7.09 ) (5,292 ) (5.86 ) (20,273 ) (6.69 ) (15,799 ) (6.22 ) Operating netback 22,936 20.52 11,679 12.93 65,324 21.56 38,833 15.29 Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives (3,294 ) (2.95 ) 3,849 4.26 (8,474 ) (2.80 ) 6,684 2.63 Other income 72 0.06 165 0.18 221 0.07 132 0.05 General & administrative expense (1,391 ) (1.24 ) (953 ) (1.06 ) (4,390 ) (1.45 ) (2,883 ) (1.14 ) Cash finance expense (1,724 ) (1.54 ) (1,623 ) (1.80 ) (5,076 ) (1.68 ) (4,447 ) (1.75 ) Decommissioning expenditures (345 ) (0.31 ) (201 ) (0.22 ) (1,708 ) (0.56 ) (582 ) (0.23 ) Funds flow and corporate netback 16,254 14.54 12,916 14.30 45,897 15.14 37,737 14.85





Three months ended

September 30, 2026 Three months ended

June 30, 2026 Three months ended

March 31, 2026 Three months ended

December 31, 2025 $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe $000s $/boe Oil and natural gas sales 37,490 33.53 38,086 37.81 27,818 30.74 22,684 25.77 Royalty expense (4,967 ) (4.44 ) (5,460 ) (5.42 ) (2,542 ) (2.81 ) (2,029 ) (2.30 ) Net oil and natural gas revenue 32,523 29.09 32,626 32.39 25,276 27.93 20,655 23.47 Transportation expense (1,657 ) (1.48 ) (1,619 ) (1.61 ) (1,551 ) (1.71 ) (1,514 ) (1.72 ) Operating expense (7,930 ) (7.09 ) (6,093 ) (6.05 ) (6,250 ) (6.91 ) (4,693 ) (5.33 ) Operating netback 22,936 20.52 24,914 24.73 17,475 19.31 14,448 16.42 Realized gain (loss) on financial derivatives (3,294 ) (2.95 ) (4,821 ) (4.79 ) (359 ) (0.40 ) 3,287 3.73 Other income 72 0.06 78 0.08 70 0.08 90 0.10 General & administrative expense (1,391 ) (1.24 ) (1,663 ) (1.65 ) (1,336 ) (1.48 ) (2,193 ) (2.49 ) Cash finance expense (1,724 ) (1.54 ) (1,856 ) (1.84 ) (1,496 ) (1.65 ) (1,677 ) (1.91 ) Decommissioning expenditures (345 ) (0.31 ) (327 ) (0.32 ) (1,036 ) (1.14 ) (457 ) (0.52 ) Funds flow and corporate netback 16,254 14.54 16,325 16.21 13,318 14.72 13,498 15.33

Net Debt

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure and is calculated as the sum of long term debt and working capital deficiency (current liabilities less current assets), excluding the current financial derivative contracts and current portion of the lease obligation and decommissioning obligation. Petrus uses net debt as a key indicator of its leverage and strength of its balance sheet. Net debt is reconciled, in the table below, to long term debt which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

($000s) As at Sept. 30, 2026 As at Jun. 30, 2026 As at Mar. 31, 2026 As at Dec. 31, 2025 As at Sept. 30, 2025 Long-term debt 70,543 67,134 38,125 25,000 25,000 Current assets (18,899 ) (17,766 ) (18,876 ) (22,424 ) (17,423 ) Current liabilities 52,626 39,564 81,103 54,044 53,865 Current financial derivatives (13,351 ) (1,852 ) (10,515 ) 8,360 5,073 Current portion of lease obligation (223 ) (223 ) (223 ) (223 ) (160 ) Current portion of decommissioning obligation (2,514 ) (2,514 ) (2,514 ) (2,255 ) (1,495 ) Net debt 88,182 84,343 87,100 62,502 64,860

Net debt to funds flow ratio

Net debt to funds flow ratio is a non-GAAP ratio because each of its components is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP ratio is used by management as a key indicator of our leverage and the strength of our balance sheet. It is calculated by dividing our net debt at the end of the applicable period by the funds flow for the applicable period. Net debt to funds flow ratio is not a standardized measure and, therefore, may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures by other entities.

ADVISORIES

Basis of Presentation

Financial data presented above has largely been derived from the Company's financial statements, prepared in accordance with GAAP which require publicly accountable enterprises to prepare their financial statements using IFRS. Accounting policies adopted by the Company are set out in the notes to the audited consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended December 31, 2025. The reporting and the measurement currency is the Canadian dollar. All financial information is expressed in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information regarding Petrus set forth in this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities law, that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements represent Petrus' internal projections, estimates, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although Petrus believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Petrus' actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Petrus.

In particular, forward-looking statements included in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: that the outlook for the remainder of the year is for continued production and funds flow growth; that the Company remains on track to meet the targets from its February 2026 guidance; the Company's 2026 outlook, including 2026 average daily production guidance and liquids weighting, 2026 capital spending, 2026 funds flow guidance and forecast for 2026 year-end net debt and net debt to funds flow ratio; and the Company's expected timing for resuming drilling.

These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the Company's control, including: the risk that (i) the tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada continue in effect for an extended period of time, the tariffs that have been threatened are implemented, that tariffs that are currently suspended are reactivated, the rate or scope of tariffs are increased, or new tariffs are imposed, including on oil and natural gas, (ii) the U.S. and/or Canada imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and (iii) the tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by the U.S. on other countries and retaliatory tariffs imposed or threatened to be imposed by other countries on the U.S., will trigger a broader global trade war which could have a material adverse effect on the Canadian, U.S. and global economies, and by extension the Canadian oil and natural gas industry and the Company, including by decreasing demand for (and the price of) oil and natural gas, disrupting supply chains, increasing costs, causing volatility in global financial markets, and limiting access to financing; risks associated with the refusal of the U.S. to renew the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement ("CUSMA") by the July 1, 2026 deadline, including the risk that the U.S. ultimately withdraws from CUSMA, or that CUSMA is renegotiated and renewed on terms that are less favorable to Canada, either of which could result in a significant increase in trade barriers, which could in turn have a material adverse effect on the Canadian and U.S. economies, and by extension the Canadian oil and natural gas industry and the Company; the impact of general economic and business conditions and changes in international, national and local macroeconomic and business conditions, as well as sociopolitical conditions in certain local and regional markets, including as a result of conflicts in the Middle East (including Iran) and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the responses thereto from other countries and institutions (including trade sanctions and financial controls), which has created volatility in the global economy and could continue to adversely impact economic and trade activity; volatility in market prices for crude oil, NGL and natural gas; industry conditions; currency fluctuation; changes in interest rates and inflation rates; imprecision of reserve estimates; liabilities inherent in crude oil and natural gas operations; environmental risks; incorrect assessments of the value of acquisitions and exploration and development programs; competition; the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management; changes in income tax laws or changes in tax laws and incentive programs relating to the oil and gas industry; hazards such as fire, explosion, blowouts, cratering, and spills, each of which could result in substantial damage to wells, production facilities, other property and the environment or in personal injury and/or increase our costs, decrease our production, or otherwise impede our ability to operate our business; extreme weather events, such as wildfires, floods, drought and extreme cold or warm temperatures, each of which could result in substantial damage to our assets and/or increase our costs, decrease our production, or otherwise impede our ability to operate our business; stock market volatility; ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources; that the amount of dividends that we pay may be reduced or suspended entirely; that we reduce or suspend the repurchase of common shares under our NCIB; and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recently filed Annual Information Form. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this press release, Petrus has made assumptions regarding: the duration and impact of tariffs that are currently in effect on goods exported from or imported into Canada, and that other than the tariffs that are currently in effect, neither the U.S. nor Canada (i) increases the rate or scope of such tariffs, reenacts tariffs that are currently suspended, or imposes new tariffs, on the import of goods from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas, and/or (ii) imposes any other form of tax, restriction or prohibition on the import or export of products from one country to the other, including on oil and natural gas; the amount of dividends that we will pay and the level of participation in our Dividend Reinvestment Plan; the number of common shares that we will repurchase under our NCIB; future commodity prices and royalty regimes; availability of skilled labour; timing and amount of capital expenditures; future exchange rates; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; availability of drilling and related equipment and services; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; the effects of inflation on our costs and profitability; future interest rates; and future operating costs. Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this press release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on Petrus' future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Petrus' actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive.

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Petrus' prospective results of operations including, without limitation: The Company's 2026 outlook, including our 2026 average daily production guidance (including liquids weighting), our 2026 capital spending guidance, our 2026 funds flow guidance and our forecast for 2026 year-end net debt and net debt to funds flow ratio; which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Petrus' actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these FOFI, or if any of them do so, what benefits Petrus will derive therefrom. Petrus has included the FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Petrus' future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking statements and FOFI are made as of the date of this press release and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements and FOFI whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

BOE Presentation

The oil and natural gas industry commonly expresses production volumes and reserves on a barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) basis whereby natural gas volumes are converted at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet to one barrel of oil. The intention is to sum oil and natural gas measurement units into one basis for improved measurement of results and comparisons with other industry participants. Petrus uses the 6:1 boe measure which is the approximate energy equivalence of the two commodities at the burner tip. Boe's do not represent an economic value equivalence at the wellhead and therefore may be a misleading measure if used in isolation.

Production and Product Type Information

References to crude oil (or oil), natural gas liquids ("NGLs"), natural gas (or gas) and average daily production in this document refer to the light and medium crude oil, conventional natural gas, and NGLs product types, as applicable, as defined in National Instrument 51-101 ("NI 51-101"), except as noted below.

NI 51-101 includes condensate within the NGLs product type. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with crude oil and separately from other NGLs since the price of condensate as compared to other NGLs is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this crude oil and condensate presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom. Crude oil therefore refers to light oil, medium oil, and condensate. NGLs refers to ethane, propane, butane and pentane plus combined. Natural gas refers to conventional natural gas. Liquids refers to light and medium oil, condensate and NGLs.

Dividend Advisory

The Company's future dividends, if any, and the level thereof are uncertain. Any decision to pay dividends on the common shares (including the actual amount, the declaration date, the record date and the payment date in connection therewith) will be subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors and may depend on a variety of factors, including, without limitation the Company's business performance, financial condition, financial requirements, growth plans, expected capital requirements and other conditions existing at such future time including, without limitation, contractual restrictions and satisfaction of the solvency tests imposed on the Company under applicable corporate law. There can be no assurance that the Company will pay dividends in the future.

Abbreviations

$000's thousand dollars $/bbl dollars per barrel $/boe dollars per barrel of oil equivalent $/GJ dollars per gigajoule $/mcf dollars per thousand cubic feet bbl barrel mbbl thousand barrels bbl/d barrels per day boe barrel of oil equivalent mboe thousand barrel of oil equivalent mmboe million barrel of oil equivalent boe/d barrel of oil equivalent per day GJ gigajoule GJ/d gigajoules per day mcf thousand cubic feet mcf/d thousand cubic feet per day mmcf/d million cubic feet per day bcf billion cubic feet NGLs natural gas liquids WTI West Texas Intermediate