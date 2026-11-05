International Media Get Their First Taste Of FREELANDER In Wuhu

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHANGHAI, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International media from Spain, Slovenia, Qatar and other countries were among the guests at the 2026 Chery International User Summit in Wuhu last month. For most, it was a first chance to see FREELANDER in person and to join the first test drive of the international variant of FREELANDER 8, the brand's premium intelligent all-terrain SUV. Their first reports have since been published in Spain and Slovenia.

The test drive took guests through mud and gravel at Tuju Campground, then a steep hill-climb ramp, water and cross-axle sections on the obstacle course, and a paved test course. The i-ATS (Intelligent All-Terrain System) helps drivers adapt to changing terrain. In Smart Mode, it selects a suitable mode as conditions change. A separate session introduced SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), which will be available in selected markets for supported parking scenarios, subject to system operating conditions. All driving took place on dedicated courses.

What Stayed With Them

A guest from Qatar put it simply:“to experience it in real life, it was a different thing.” A guest from Spain admitted their heart was pounding on the steep descent, then added:“I trust the car.”

Guests left with a clearer sense of FREELANDER's British design heritage and of how British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom come together in FREELANDER 8. The model is expected to launch in the UAE in the first quarter of 2027.

About FREELANDER

FREELANDER is a British Premium Intelligent All-Terrain Brand, jointly developed by JLR and Chery. JLR owns the FREELANDER brand and has established a dedicated FREELANDER Design Hub to lead its design. Chery provides advanced intelligent technology and a top-tier global supply chain. The brand's global foundation includes more than 5,000 employees, five strategic hubs and fully integrated capabilities spanning design, R&D, manufacturing and global operations.

Media contact

Daniel Bao

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