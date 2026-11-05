Nearly 8 In 10 Canadians Back A Maple Investment TFSA, CETFA Tells Ottawa

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadian ETF Association offers two popular, ready-to-go measures to build on Budget 2026

OTTAWA, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly eight in 10 Canadians want a Maple Investment TFSA, and six in 10 want a fairer capital gains rule for ETF investors, according to a Pollara Strategic Insights survey commissioned by the Canadian ETF Association (CETFA). CETFA says both measures fit Budget 2026's push for a more self-reliant Canada, and it is ready to help Ottawa deliver them.

“Budget 2026 is about Canadians becoming masters of our own destiny. These two measures put that promise in Canadians' hands. We're ready to work with Minister Champagne to make them happen,” said Eli Yufest, executive director of CETFA.

Maple Investment TFSA: 78 percent support, six percent oppose. A matched savings program modelled on the RESP and the Canada Education Savings Grant.

Allocation-to-redeemers (ATR) fix: 61 percent support, nine percent oppose. Today, unitholders who stay in an ETF can be taxed on capital gains triggered when other investors sell. The fix assigns those gains to the investor who sells.

“No Canadian should pay tax on someone else's sale, and more Canadians deserve a helping hand to save. Canadians want both. Let's get them done,” Yufest added.

Pollara Strategic Insights surveyed 2,403 adult Canadians online from Sept. 10 to 15, 2026.

Yufest is available for interviews.

About CETFA

The Canadian ETF Association (CETFA) is the national voice of Canada's exchange-traded fund industry. CETFA works with investors, advisors, regulators and policymakers to promote the adoption and sustainability of ETFs in Canada.

As of October 31, 2026, Canadian ETFs represented over $942 billion in assets under management across more than 2,000 funds, offered by more than 50 Canadian asset managers and held by more than one in five Canadians.

CONTACT: Media Contact Eli Yufest, Executive Director... 416-613-5960