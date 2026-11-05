AMDOCS LIMITED INVESTIGATION: DOX Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Amdocs Limited (“Amdocs” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: DOX). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amdocs securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On November 3, 2026, Amdocs reported its fourth quarter 2026 and full-year fiscal 2026 financial results. The Company disclosed that Amdocs and T-Mobile, one of its major clients, have issued notices to one another,“asserting that the other party has materially breached one or more of the agreements pursuant to which Amdocs provides software and services to T-Mobile.” Both notices threaten to terminate agreement(s), pursue monetary relief, and engage in arbitration. Amdocs CEO Shimie Hortig stated that Amdocs was“facing a dispute concerning the recently signed agreement with T-Mobile, which escalated into a legal dispute during the last quarter.” Due to this, the Company expects“fiscal 2027 to show a decline in revenue and profitability.” Amdocs lowered its fiscal year 2027 guidance, guiding fiscal 2027 revenue down 14.3% to 17.9% year-over-year and guiding Non-GAAP Diluted earnings per share down 26% to 30% year-over-year. The Company stated that“[t]hese circumstances have been taken into consideration in forming our conservative guidance assumption for fiscal 2027, which reflect our best estimates as of this date, including in case of termination of our agreements with T-Mobile.” On February 3, 2026, Amdocs announced it had“extended our long-term relationship with T-Mobile under a new multi-year agreement which includes managed services, software development, and AI innovation.” On the November news, the price of Amdocs shares declined by $18.77 per share, or approximately 30.1%, from $ 62.43 per share on November 3, 2026 to close at $43.66 on November 4, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amdocs securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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