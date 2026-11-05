Moxies Arrives On Congress Avenue With First Central Texas Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Elevated dining concept to bring vibrant experience and chef-curated selections to the capital city









AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies, the premium casual brand celebrated for its handcrafted dishes, signature cocktails and award-winning hospitality, will open its first Central Texas location in Downtown Austin this December.

Located at 600 S. Congress Ave., the 10,000-square-foot restaurant builds on the success of Moxies' Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston locations while contributing to the continued evolution of Congress Avenue. The opening comes as the city's Congress Avenue Urban Design Initiative works to transform the corridor into a more people-centric destination, Moxies is helping spearhead its revitalization, bringing a new dining and social destination to the heart of downtown. The restaurant provides a social atmosphere creating an experience that moves effortlessly from brunch to happy hour to dinner, celebrations and late-night gatherings.

Bringing new life to three previously separate spaces –– a former bank, office atrium and Starbucks –– Moxies has transformed the footprint into one cohesive restaurant designed with Austin in mind. The brand also reached a notable permitting milestone, securing approval to transform a former city sidewalk into a fully activated corner patio that will create additional outdoor gathering space along Congress Avenue. Inside, the restaurant features a striking peninsula bar, expansive dining room, lively lounge and private dining room. Retractable doors open the lounge to the patio, creating an inviting indoor-outdoor setting where the energy of Moxies meets the streets of downtown Austin.









“We knew 600 Congress deserved something really special,” said Paul Randle, President of Eatz Hospitality and multi-unit Moxies Franchisee.“Austin is known for its exceptional food scene and social culture and with everything happening along Congress, we wanted to be a part of bringing that energy back downtown. We believe our genuine hospitality and elevated social dining experience will be a natural fit for the neighborhood.”

At the heart of the concept is a chef-driven menu featuring globally inspired dishes made with premium ingredients and fresh, in-house preparation. Guest favorites include the Salmon & Avocado Salad, Chipotle Mango Chicken, Tuna Crispy Rice, Scottish Salmon and Prime Steaks, complemented by a beverage program featuring handcrafted cocktails, curated wines and zero-proof options.









The opening marks Moxies' fifth Texas location and another significant step in the brand's U.S. expansion, further establishing Moxies as a premier destination for elevated casual dining.

“We're excited to join the Austin community as we continue expanding across the U.S.,” said Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer of Moxies Restaurants.“As we enter new markets, our goal is to become more than just another restaurant. We look forward to building lasting connections with our neighbors and creating a place guests will return to time and again.”

Hiring is underway for approximately 100+ positions, across both front-of-house and culinary roles. Interested candidates can learn more and apply here.

For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.

About Moxies

With 59 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept known for its progressive made-in-house culinary, innovative beverage program and enlightened hospitality in a stylish and relaxed environment. Moxies is part of family-owned Northland Properties Corporation, whose business interests include an NHL franchise, two ski resorts, 175+ restaurants, 66+ hotels and other mixed-use projects. For more information, visit moxies.com or follow Moxies on Instagram at @moxiesusa.

Contact: Chandler Ray, Champion

817.694.2523, ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: