South Texas Lending Waives Its Lender Fees On VA Home Purchases Ahead Of Veterans Day

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VA rules let a lender charge up to 1% of the loan amount. This San Antonio team charges none of it on purchases, and it wants veterans to read Section A of the Loan Estimate before they pick a lender.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veterans shopping for a home loan this month have one page worth reading before they pick a lender: Section A on page 2 of the Loan Estimate. That's where a lender lists its own charges. At South Texas Lending, a San Antonio mortgage team of Neighborhood Loans, Inc., that section shows no origination or processing fee on a VA purchase, and the team wants more veterans checking for themselves ahead of Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The VA caps that flat charge at 1% of the loan amount. On a hypothetical $350,000 loan the ceiling is $3,500, and a lender can charge all of it, some of it or none. That's one reason two VA quotes on the same house can look so different.

"We don't charge it on VA purchases," said Ben Gheliuc, branch manager at South Texas Lending. "But don't stop at the fees. A lender can waive a fee and make it back in the rate, so pull two Loan Estimates on the same day and put the rate, the APR and Section A side by side."

The waiver covers the team's own fees and nothing else. A buyer still pays for third-party services such as the appraisal, title and recording, plus prepaid taxes and insurance. The VA funding fee stays on the loan too, at 2.15% for a first-use purchase with less than 5% down, though veterans who receive VA disability compensation are exempt.

Bexar County is home to 144,324 veterans, according to Census data reported by Axios San Antonio in 2024. For buyers stationed at Joint Base San Antonio or anywhere else in Texas, the team's free 2026 BAH calculator at stxlending.com/calculators/bah shows what home price a housing allowance covers.

Any veteran holding a Loan Estimate, from any lender, can call the team at (210) 750-6164 and go through it line by line at no cost.

About South Texas Lending

Ben Gheliuc started South Texas Lending in 2019. The San Antonio team has served more than 500 families and offers VA, FHA, conventional, jumbo, USDA, construction, DSCR and bank statement loans. National Mortgage News named Gheliuc a Top Producer in 2025. More at stxlending.com.

Disclosures

South Texas Lending Team is a mortgage team of Neighborhood Loans, Inc. (NMLS #222982). All loans are made by Neighborhood Loans, Inc. San Antonio, TX Branch, NMLS #2774284, 1846 N Loop 1604 W, Ste 205, San Antonio, TX 78248. Branch Manager: Benjamin Gheliuc, Mortgage Loan Originator, NMLS #1775990. Corporate Headquarters: Neighborhood Loans, Inc., 1333 Butterfield Rd, Suite 600, Downers Grove, IL 60515.

The fee waiver applies to lender origination and processing fees on VA purchase loans made through the South Texas Lending team. Third-party costs, prepaid items and the VA funding fee, where applicable, still apply. Discount points, if a borrower chooses them, are separate. All loans are subject to VA eligibility and credit approval. Terms are subject to change. Not affiliated with or endorsed by the Department of Veterans Affairs or any government agency.

For complaints or questions about this branch, contact the Texas Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending, 2601 N. Lamar Blvd, Suite 201, Austin, TX 78705, 1-877-276-5550. Equal Housing Lender.

Media contact

Ben Gheliuc

Branch Manager, South Texas Lending

(210) 750-6164

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