UNUM GROUP INVESTIGATION: UNM Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Unum Group (“Unum” or the“Company”) (NYSE: UNM). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Unum securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On November 3, 2026, Unum announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a $419.7 million net loss for the quarter. Additionally, the Company disclosed that it has engaged in a comment-letter process with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), stating,“Beginning with the third quarter, we have revised our definition of after-tax adjusted operating income based on discussions with the staff of the Securities and Exchange Commission regarding our use of non-GAAP financial measures.” Due to this revision,“our full-year 2026 after-tax adjusted operating income per share will now include the impact of our annual reserve assumption updates and refinements.” This change led to a $53.2 million after-tax reserve decrease. On this news, the price of Unum shares declined by $16.24 per share, or approximately 17.8%, from $91.03 per share on November 3, 2026 to close at $74.79 on November 4, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Unum securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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