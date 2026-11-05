Final St. Regis Residences Los Cabos Townhome Returns To Market As Le Comble Expands Dual Role In Branded Residences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The $8.85 million Ocean and Golfview residence, one of only six in the enclave, offers a rare second chance while underscoring the firm's work both advising buyers and shaping the brands they acquire

New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final Ocean and Golfview Townhome at St. Regis Residences Los Cabos has been re-released for $8,850,000 USD. Available fully furnished to St. Regis exacting standards, the residence returns to the market after all six townhomes in the development were previously spoken for.

With only six townhomes in the entire project, opportunities of this kind are exceptionally limited. Its return offers a rare second chance to acquire one of these highly sought-after homes within the exclusive 33-acre enclave, which features 1,200 linear feet of beachfront.

Townhome 5 comprises five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms and delivers spectacular ocean views. The home includes a private pool, hot tub, outdoor kitchen with a 42-inch Wolf gas grill, and a dedicated putting green. Interiors feature marble flooring and countertops, complemented by a chef's kitchen equipped with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances.

The re-release highlights the sustained demand for branded residences in Los Cabos and reflects a broader market dynamic that Le Comble has long observed from both sides of the transaction. While the firm is widely known for advising discerning buyers on the acquisition of coveted branded residences across Mexico, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Miami, London, and other premier destinations, it has simultaneously operated as a creative and strategic partner to developers and hospitality groups. That dual practice is now being expanded more deliberately.

“Buyers we represent are increasingly looking for places with a clear identity and emotional resonance, not simply another well-built residence,” said Reginald Bouzy, Founder and CEO of Le Comble.“The projects that succeed are those that generate desire long before a transaction is considered. With only six townhomes in this St. Regis enclave, this residence is a clear example of that standard. Our work with both buyers and developers continues to focus on creating and connecting people with places worth owning and remembering.”

Le Comble's advisory practice combines market intelligence, consumer psychology, brand strategy, and creative direction to help developers define competitive advantage and craft narratives that travel internationally. Current and recent collaborations span more than a dozen countries. The firm's position on both sides of the market-advising buyers while contributing to the brands those buyers evaluate-provides a distinct perspective on what ultimately drives demand and long-term value.

Developers, hospitality groups, family offices, and branded residence operators preparing projects in Mexico, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Latin America, the Caribbean, London, Europe, or other key markets are invited to discuss how strategic positioning and brand development can strengthen their offering. Buyers interested in Townhome 5 at St. Regis Residences Los Cabos are also encouraged to inquire.

About Le Comble

Le Comble is a global luxury advisory firm specializing in branded residences. The firm serves clients across Mexico, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, the Caribbean, Europe, and other key international markets, operating at the intersection of buyer representation and brand strategy.

CONTACT: Anthony K... 863-582-5276