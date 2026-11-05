VCYT Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Claims Of Securities Fraud Against Veracyte, Inc.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VCYT's stock is down more than 50%; Ademi LLP is investigating Veracyte for potential securities fraud.

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MILWAUKEE, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ademi LLP is investigating possible securities fraud claims against Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT). The investigation results from inaccurate statements Veracyte may have made regarding its financial statements, business operations and prospects.

Are You a VCYT Shareholder?

If you're losing money on your Veracyte investment, Ademi LLP would like to hear from you to discuss your rights.

You may also contact Guri Ademi at... or toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

What Is Ademi LLP Investigating?

The Company's previous claims about expectations for its Decipher Prostate testing.

What Should VCYT Shareholders Do?

Contact Ademi LLP to discuss your rights and our investigation. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Guri Ademi

Ademi LLP

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Email: ...

About Ademi LLP

Ademi LLP represents investors in shareholder litigation involving mergers, acquisitions, buyouts, and individual shareholder rights.

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SOURCE: Ademi LLP