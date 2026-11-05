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BRT Apartments Corp. Files Third Quarter 2026 Financial Statements


Date: 2026-11-05 05:02:56

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GREAT NECK, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BRT APARTMENTS CORP. (NYSE: BRT), a real estate investment trust, announced today that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The financial statements and supplemental financial information can be accessed on the Company's investor relations website under the caption“Financials – Quarterly Results.”

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily properties. These multifamily properties may be wholly owned by BRT or by unconsolidated joint ventures in which BRT contributed a portion of the equity. As of September 30, 2026, BRT owns or has interests in 32 multi-family properties with 8,503 units in 11 states and has preferred equity investments in two multifamily properties. For additional information on BRT's operations, activities and properties, please visit its website at .

Contact:

BRT APARTMENTS CORP.
60 Cutter Mill Road
Suite 303
Great Neck, New York 11021
Telephone: (516) 466-3100
Email: ...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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