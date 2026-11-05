Volatus Aerospace To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results On November 10, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --, a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company, will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, after market close.

The Company will host a webinar on November 10, 2026, at 5:00 PM ET. Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer, and Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer, will review the financial results and major milestones, with Kristina Davis, Vice-President of Corporate Affairs, moderating. A question-and-answer session will follow.

Webinar Details:



Date: Tuesday, November 10, 2026

Time: 5:00 PM ET Registration Link:



Participants are encouraged to register in advance. An audio replay of the event will be archived on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website

ABOUT VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC.

Volatus Aerospace is a Canadian-headquartered global aerospace and defence company delivering intelligence and cargo solutions through piloted and remotely piloted aircraft systems. With operations, training programs and strategic partnerships spanning multiple continents, Volatus supports government, defence and commercial customers worldwide. The Company leverages advanced technologies, remote operations expertise and aviation experience to solve complex operational challenges in demanding environments

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this news release. The Toronto Stock Exchange accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.

For additional information, please contact:

Volatus Aerospace Inc.

Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

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