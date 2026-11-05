Washington, District of Columbia – The personal injury attorneys at Regan Zambri Long are pleased to announce that the firm has been named to the 2027 list of Best Law Firms®.

The firm earned Tier 1 rankings in the Washington, DC, metro area for the following practice areas:

Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs Medical Malpractice Law – Plaintiffs Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs

Regan Zambri Long also received national recognition for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs.

In August, seven Regan Zambri Long attorneys (Patrick Regan, Salvatore Zambri, Victor Long, Paul Cornoni, Jacqueline Colclough, Christopher Regan, and Emily Lagan) earned recognition in the 2027 edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Salvatore Zambri was also named the 2027 Lawyer of the Year for Mass Tort Litigation / Class Actions – Plaintiffs in Washington, DC.

Firms included in the 2027 Best Law Firms® list have earned a reputation for professional excellence, with consistently high ratings from clients and peers. Rankings are based on client feedback, peer recommendations, and leadership assessments across diverse practice areas and regions.

Best Law Firms is a national legal directory that ranks firms in tiers, listed on national and/or metropolitan scales, based on their standing in practice areas and geographic markets. Receiving a tier designation reflects the high level of respect a firm has earned among other leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for its abilities, professionalism, and integrity.

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Regan Zambri Long Earns Tier 1 Rankings From Best Law Firms® News Provided By Law Firm Newswire November 05, 2026, 21:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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