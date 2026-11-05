Reed Electrical Services Urges Palos Hills Homeowners To Schedule Winter Electrical Safety Checks

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Licensed Palos Hills electrician since 2017 recommends panel, wiring and surge protection checks for southwest suburban homes before peak heating season.

- Peter Reed, Owner, Reed Electrical ServicesPALOS HILLS, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Reed Electrical Services, LLC, a licensed electrician based in Palos Hills, Illinois, is encouraging homeowners in Palos Hills, Hickory Hills, Bridgeview and nearby southwest Cook County communities to schedule a residential electrical safety inspection before the coldest weeks of the year. The company has served the southwest Chicago suburbs since 2017.Winter changes how a home uses electricity. Space heaters, holiday lighting, furnace blowers, sump pumps and more time spent indoors all add load to panels and branch circuits that may already be working near capacity. Many homes across Palos Hills, Hickory Hills, Oak Lawn and Chicago Ridge were built decades ago, when household electrical demand was far lower than it is today. Warning signs such as breakers that trip repeatedly, lights that flicker or dim, warm switch plates, two-prong outlets and buzzing panels are worth having checked by a licensed electrician before they become an emergency.A Reed Electrical Services inspection reviews the main electrical panel and breakers, grounding, GFCI and AFCI protection, outlet and switch condition, circuit loading in high-demand rooms, and whether the home has whole-home surge protection in place. Homeowners receive a clear explanation of what was found and which repairs or upgrades, if any, are recommended."Winter puts real strain on older panels and circuits in Palos Hills," said Peter Reed, owner of Reed Electrical Services and a lifelong Palos Hills resident. "A space heater on an old circuit, a breaker that keeps tripping in the basement, a switch that feels warm to the touch. Those are the issues we want to catch early. A short inspection shows a family what their system can handle before they need it most."Beyond inspections, Reed Electrical Services provides electrical repair, electrical panel replacement in Palos Hills and surrounding suburbs, house rewiring and wiring upgrades, whole-home surge protection, recessed lighting and lighting upgrades, new outlet and switch installation, ceiling fan installation and EV charger installation. The company works on residential, small business, multi-family and commercial properties.Reed Electrical Services operates from 9735 S 81st Ave in Palos Hills, close to Moraine Valley Community College and the 95th Street corridor. Its core service area covers Palos Hills, Hickory Hills, Bridgeview, Justice, Worth, Palos Heights, Palos Park, Chicago Ridge, Oak Lawn and Willow Springs, with service extending to Alsip, Burbank and Orland Park. Residents coming from areas near Krueger Park, Chicago Ridge Mall, Lake Katherine Nature Center or Northwestern Medicine Palos Hospital can find driving directions to Reed Electrical Services online.Homeowners who want ongoing protection can join the company's First-Class Membership, which includes an annual whole-home electrical safety inspection, front-of-line scheduling, waived diagnostic fees and access to extended service hours. Standard business hours are 7 AM to 7 PM Monday through Friday and 9 AM to 4 PM on Saturday.The company currently holds a 4.9-star rating from 89 Google reviews, with customers frequently mentioning fast response times, clear explanations, whole-home surge protector installations and new lighting projects. Reviews, photos and current hours are available on the Reed Electrical Services Google Business Profile.Palos Hills area homeowners can schedule a winter electrical safety inspection by calling (708) 837-9993 or visiting .About Reed Electrical Services, LLCReed Electrical Services, LLC is a licensed, bonded and insured electrical contractor headquartered at 9735 S 81st Ave, Palos Hills, IL 60465. Founded in 2017 by Palos Hills resident Peter Reed, the company provides residential, commercial, small business and multi-family electrical services, including electrical repair, panel upgrades, house rewiring, whole-home surge protection, lighting installation, EV charger installation and electrical inspections, throughout Palos Hills and the southwest Chicago suburbs. Phone: (708) 837-9993.

Peter Reed

Reed Electrical Services, LLC

+1 708-837-9993

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Reed Electrical Services Urges Palos Hills Homeowners to Schedule Winter Electrical Safety Checks News Provided By BlckPanda Creative November 05, 2026, 21:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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