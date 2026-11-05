Happy's Drive-Thru Car Wash Brings New Brand And Remodel To Rohnert Park

Longtime Sonoma County Car Wash Enters a New Chapter

ROHNERT PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- After more than 26 years as Oilstop Car Wash, the Rohnert Park location has a new name and a fresh look as Happy's Drive-Thru Car Wash. Founded and headquartered in Sonoma County, the company continues to operate the wash under the same local leadership, now offering Happy's fast, friendly, and guest-focused experience. It is the eighth Happy's Car Wash and continues the brand's growth across Northern California.The remodeled Happy's is located at 5070 Redwood Drive in Rohnert Park, CA, sharing a lot with sister company Oilstop Drive-Thru Oil Change, and is open daily from 8:00 AM to 7:00 PM.To celebrate the remodel, Happy's will host a grand opening event from Thursday, November 12, to Sunday, November 15, during which all guests will receive a free car wash, local treats, and giveaways. For every car washed during the event, Happy's will donate $1 to Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County, a nonprofit that builds affordable homes for local families and repairs homes for low-income seniors.Guests can also take advantage of the Founders Club enrollment offer: the first month of membership is free, then only $19.95 per month for months two through six. There are limited spots available in the Founders Club, and after the cap is reached, standard enrollment pricing applies.Rohnert Park guests will now find Happy's signature experience: a high quality drive-thru wash using advanced technology, a commitment to speed and hospitality, and unlimited monthly membership options that make keeping a clean car simple and affordable.“This wash has been part of Rohnert Park for more than two decades, and we're proud to remodel the site and improve our local community,” said Scott Hempy, CEO of Happy's Car Wash.“The remodel and the Happy's brand are about giving our guests an even better experience, and our team is ready and eager to deliver it.”Rohnert Park guests can learn more here:Happy's Rohnert ParkAbout Happy's Drive-Thru Car Wash:Happy's Drive-Thru Car Wash is a growing chain of friendly, drive-thru car wash locations combining the convenience of an express wash with a strong focus on guest experience. With 24 years of experience operating car washes, Happy's has refined its operations and service approach to deliver a fast, convenient, and welcoming experience for every guest. A sister company of Oilstop Drive-Thru Oil Change, Happy's shares leadership, training, and core values with one of the West Coast's leading providers of drive-thru oil changes. Happy's is guided by its mission: to serve people with excellence, humbly, with a servant's heart.About Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County:Habitat for Humanity of Sonoma County is a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing people together to build homes, communities, and hope. For more than 40 years, Habitat has partnered with local families, seniors, volunteers, and supporters to create lasting housing solutions, including affordable homeownership and critical home repairs for low-income seniors. Learn more at habitatsoco.

Jeff Lee

Oilstop Drive-Thru Oil Change + Happy's Drive-Thru Car Wash

+1 262-661-9789

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Happy's Drive-Thru Car Wash Brings New Brand and Remodel to Rohnert Park News Provided By Oilstop Drive Thru Oil Change November 05, 2026, 21:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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