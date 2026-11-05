New York State Department Of Veterans' Services Announces Appointment Of Mark Sollohub As Executive Deputy Commissioner

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Experienced Veterans Advocate and U.S. Navy Veteran Brings Proven Leadership and Commitment to Serving New York's Veterans and Military Families

- DVS Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen

ALBANY, NY, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The New York State Department of Veterans' Services (DVS ) today announced the appointment of Mark Sollohub as Executive Deputy Commissioner, bringing his extensive experience, proven leadership, and longstanding commitment to Veterans and their families to one of the Department's highest leadership positions.

Executive Deputy Commissioner Sollohub most recently served as DVS Special Assistant for Outreach, where he played an important role in strengthening community partnerships, expanding outreach efforts, and connecting Veterans and Military Families throughout New York State with the benefits, services, and resources they have earned.

A U.S. Navy Veteran with deep roots in New York's Capital Region, Executive Deputy Commissioner Sollohub brings a practical, collaborative approach to public service and a strong understanding of the challenges facing Veterans and their families.

“Mark has demonstrated time and again what it means to lead with integrity, compassion, and purpose,” DVS Commissioner Dr. Viviana M. DeCohen said.“He understands our mission, he knows our people, and he has earned the trust and respect of colleagues and partners across New York State. I have every confidence that Mark will continue to lead with the same dedication, strong work ethic, and unwavering commitment to All Who Served that have defined his service to this Department."

As Executive Deputy Commissioner, Sollohub will work directly with Commissioner DeCohen, the Department's leadership team, and all DVS team members to advance DVS priorities, strengthen operations, and ensure that Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families throughout New York State continue receiving the highest level of service and support.

“I am grateful for the opportunity and for the confidence Commissioner DeCohen has placed in me,” DVS Executive Deputy Commissioner Sollohub said.“We have an incredible team at DVS, and I am proud to be part of it in this new role. My focus is simple: support our people, do the work, and make sure we're delivering for Veterans and their families every day.”

About the New York State Department of Veterans' Services:

The New York State Department of Veterans' Services proudly serves New York's Veterans, Service Members, and Military Families, connecting them with benefits, services, and support. All Who Served should contact the Department at 888-838-7697 or via its website – ny – to meet in person or virtually with an accredited Veterans Benefits Advisor to receive the benefits they have earned. Follow DVS on Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn, Threads, Bluesky Social, and YouTube.

Joshua Fitzpatrick

New York State Department of Veterans' Services

+ +1 518-419-4206

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New York State Department of Veterans' Services Announces Appointment of Mark Sollohub as Executive Deputy Commissioner News Provided By New York State Department of Veterans' Services November 05, 2026, 21:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Military Industry, Social Media, U.S. Politics



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