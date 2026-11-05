VALO Smart City Sees New Opportunity In University-Based Retirement Living

Isaac H. Sutton. Chairman & CEO of Valo Smart City

CEO Isaac H. Sutton sees potential for universities and developers to build connected, intergenerational communities as ageing societies reshape housing needs.

- Isaac H. Sutton. Chairman & CEO of Valo Smart City

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- With ageing populations driving demand for new housing and lifestyle options, VALO Smart City is championing university-based retirement communities as an emerging opportunity for universities, property developers and urban planners.

The concept, which is gaining traction in the United States, combines retirement living with access to university education, cultural activities and campus facilities, creating communities where older residents can remain intellectually active, socially connected and engaged with younger generations.

Isaac H. Sutton, CEO of VALO Smart City, believes the model could become an increasingly important part of future urban development, particularly when supported by integrated technology, infrastructure and innovative financing solutions.

“We need to move beyond the traditional idea of retirement communities as places where people simply grow old,” said Sutton.“Universities offer an extraordinary environment for lifelong learning, social interaction and personal development. There is a real opportunity to bring these worlds together and create communities that offer a much richer quality of life.”

The opportunity comes amid growing pressure on the US senior-housing market. According to the US Census Bureau, Americans aged 65 and older represented 18% of the population in 2024, while figures from the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care show senior-housing occupancy reached 90.4% in the third quarter of 2026.

Industry estimates suggest that approximately 85 to 100 senior-living communities in the US have formal university affiliations, compared with around 2,600 four-year universities nationwide, highlighting the potential for further development.

Several established communities already demonstrate the model's appeal.

The Woodlands at Furman in Greenville, South Carolina, which received Certified University Based Retirement Community status in 2025, offers residents access to Furman University's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, cultural and sporting events, and intergenerational programmes connecting students with older residents.

At Lasell Village in Massachusetts, lifelong learning is central to the retirement experience, with residents committing to 450 hours of educational and wellness activities annually. Meanwhile, Kendal at Oberlin in Ohio maintains a close relationship with Oberlin College, providing access to lectures, academic courses and cultural performances.

For universities, these partnerships also present opportunities to make more effective use of campus assets, diversify revenue sources and strengthen engagement with surrounding communities.

Sutton believes the next generation of university-based retirement developments could go further by incorporating smart-city infrastructure, connected services and integrated community planning.

“It's not simply about building retirement accommodation next to a university,” he explained.“It's about creating an environment where education, healthcare, mobility, technology and community life work together. The challenge is bringing all those elements into one coherent and commercially sustainable development.”

VALO Smart City operates at the intersection of capital, technology, strategy and concept integration, bringing together the expertise, partnerships and resources required to develop complex, sustainable projects.

The company sees potential for university-based retirement communities in the United States and international markets, including Japan, where demographic changes are encouraging new approaches to retirement living.

“The opportunity is much bigger than housing,” Sutton concluded.“We have the chance to rethink retirement living by creating communities that bring generations together, make better use of existing resources and allow people to remain active participants in society. That's where smart thinking and strategic integration can make a meaningful difference.”

About VALO Smart City

VALO Smart City is a global strategic integration company operating at the intersection of capital, technology, strategy and innovation. The company works with governments, municipalities, developers and institutional partners to bring together the concepts, expertise, technologies and financial structures needed to develop commercially viable, sustainable and future-ready projects.

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Reference Sources

US Census Bureau – Older Adults Outnumber Children

Senior Housing News – University Partnership Trend

Naveed Pirzada

Valo Smart City

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VALO Smart City Sees New Opportunity in University-Based Retirement Living News Provided By Valo Smart City November 05, 2026, 21:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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