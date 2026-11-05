Ecovest Investor Losses: KT Files $5 Million FINRA Claim Against DFPG And International Assets Advisory

Claim Involves EcoVest Conservation Easement Investments Recommended by Financial Advisors Matthew Poole, Jeremias Francioli, and Jon Dunwell

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- National investment loss and securities law firm KlaymanToskes announces the filing of a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (“FINRA”) arbitration claim seeking up to $5 million in damages against DFPG Investments, LLC (“DFPG”), International Assets Advisory, LLC (“IAA”), and financial advisors Matthew D. Poole (CRD# 5074516) and Jeremias Machado Francioli (CRD# 4235854). The claim, FINRA Case No. 26-02571, involves allegedly unsuitable EcoVest syndicated conservation easement investments recommended to multiple investors.KlaymanToskes currently represents numerous investors in claims involving EcoVest and other syndicated conservation easements. Investors who suffered investment losses, tax liabilities, IRS penalties, interest, or other financial damages resulting from EcoVest investments recommended by a financial advisor or brokerage firm are encouraged to contact attorney Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq., at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.According to the Statement of Claim, the investors purchased approximately $1.8 million in EcoVest-sponsored conservation easement investments between 2016 and 2021, including Waterway Groves, Birkdale Landing, Harborgate at Seadrift, Santo Bay Resort, Turkey Creek Resort, Olive Farm, and Santa Bahia. The investments were allegedly presented as legitimate tax-saving strategies that would generate charitable contribution deductions of approximately four times the amounts invested.The claim alleges that the brokerage firms and their financial advisors failed to adequately investigate or disclose the investments' substantial valuation, tax, audit, penalty, liquidity, and regulatory risks. Despite longstanding IRS warnings and a federal enforcement action against EcoVest beginning in 2018, the Respondents allegedly continued recommending the investments and assuring customers that the deductions were legitimate and adequately supported.According to the claim, the investors now face substantial financial consequences following IRS challenges and settlement initiatives involving the EcoVest partnerships. Preliminary tax liability estimates range from approximately $825,000 to $1.7 million per investor, potentially exceeding their original investments several times over.“Investors relied upon their financial advisors and brokerage firms to conduct proper due diligence and determine whether these complex conservation easement investments were appropriate,” said Lawrence L. Klayman, Managing Partner of KlaymanToskes.“Brokerage firms must investigate and disclose the significant tax and financial risks associated with these investments, including the consequences if the IRS disallows the deductions.”The claim alleges unsuitable recommendations, inadequate due diligence, misrepresentations and omissions, negligence, breach of fiduciary duty, and failure to supervise. The investors seek recovery for investment losses, tax-related damages, penalties, interest, professional expenses, and other damages.Investors who suffered losses involving EcoVest syndicated conservation easements recommended through DFPG, International Assets Advisory, Matthew Poole, Jon Dunwell, Jeremias Francioli, or another financial professional are encouraged to contact KlaymanToskes at 888-997-9956 or... for a free and confidential consultation to discuss their potential recovery options.About KlaymanToskesKlaymanToskes is a leading national securities law firm which practices exclusively in the field of securities arbitration and litigation on behalf of retail and institutional investors throughout the world in large and complex securities matters. The firm has recovered over $650 million in Securities Litigation and FINRA Arbitration matters. KlaymanToskes has office locations in California, Florida, Nebraska, New York, and Puerto Rico.DisclaimerAttorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.Contact

Lawrence L. Klayman, Esq.

KlaymanToskes, PLLC

+1 888-997-9956

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

EcoVest Investor Losses: KT Files $5 Million FINRA Claim Against DFPG and International Assets Advisory News Provided By KlaymanToskes, PLLC November 05, 2026, 21:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.