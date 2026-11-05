XTRIUM And Tegmen Aerospace Partner To Advance Materials Supply Intelligence For Manufacturing

Critical Materials Supply Intelligence

Tegmen Aerospace reports cutting time and effort by nearly 90% versus its conventional approach in a successful pilot of XTRIUM's platform

- E. P. Jayadeva, Partner and Principal AdvisorAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XTRIUM, Inc., a materials intelligence company, today announced a partnership with Tegmen Aerospace LLP, a Hyderabad, India-based aerospace manufacturer. Following a successful pilot in which Tegmen reported saving nearly 90% of the time and effort of its conventional approach, the companies signed a letter of intent (LOI) to explore a broader collaboration. The pilot demonstrated how manufacturers can systematically identify, evaluate, and prioritize alternative materials for demanding aerospace applications. The LOI covers additional material applications, supplier intelligence, qualification planning, and expanded access to XTRIUM's platform.Addressing a critical challenge in manufacturingManufacturers face increasingly complex materials decisions. Supply constraints, limited sourcing options, evolving technical requirements, and stringent qualification processes make finding alternatives a costly and time-consuming engineering challenge.Finding another supplier is often not enough when the underlying material itself presents sourcing, performance, or availability problems. Manufacturers need to know which alternatives meet their technical requirements, what trade-offs each introduces, and what evidence is required before an alternative can be adopted.XTRIUM addresses this challenge with a platform that connects materials science, engineering requirements, supply-chain intelligence, and decision analysis.From material requirements to actionable alternativesIn its work with Tegmen Aerospace, XTRIUM applied its constraint-driven intelligence framework to analyze application-specific engineering requirements and identify promising alternative material-system pathways. The completed pilot delivered:* Ranked material alternatives: Candidate solutions evaluated against technical requirements and application constraints.* Transparent engineering trade-offs: Structured comparisons of potential benefits, limitations, and risks.* Qualification pathways: A validation roadmap outlining the evidence, testing, and engineering assessments needed before adoption.* Decision-ready intelligence: A structured foundation for subsequent materials engineering and sourcing decisions."Manufacturers cannot afford to evaluate every potential material alternative through trial and error," said Malur Narayan, CEO and Co-founder of XTRIUM. "Our work with Tegmen shows how materials intelligence can bring greater speed, rigor, and transparency to one of manufacturing's most complex decisions: identifying which materials could work, understanding the trade-offs, and determining what it would take to qualify them. We see this as an important step toward making materials and sourcing decisions more intelligent, resilient, and scalable."Building toward broader materials and supply-chain intelligenceUnder the LOI, XTRIUM and Tegmen Aerospace will explore additional material applications, deeper supplier intelligence, and qualification planning."For aerospace manufacturers, identifying a potential alternative is only the first step. Depending on a limited set of material sources creates significant risk, especially when stringent technical and qualification requirements must be maintained," said E. P. Jayadeva, Partner and Principal Advisor, Tegmen Aerospace. "XTRIUM helped us systematically evaluate alternative pathways, understand critical trade-offs, and define the validation work needed to move forward, saving us nearly 90% of the time and effort of our conventional approach."About XTRIUMXTRIUM is building decision intelligence for the physical world, starting with materials and supply chains. Its platform connects material properties, engineering requirements, suppliers, supply risks, and regulatory constraints to help manufacturers identify alternatives, evaluate trade-offs, and make better-informed decisions to mitigate materials supply risk. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, XTRIUM serves manufacturers navigating increasingly complex materials and sourcing challenges. Learn more at .About Tegmen AerospaceTegmen Aerospace LLP is a Hyderabad-based aerospace manufacturer supplying advanced components and material solutions for next-generation aircraft to India's growing aerospace sector. The company supports complex engineering and manufacturing applications, including the development and evaluation of alternative materials.

Brian Franklin

XTRIUM Inc.

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XTRIUM and Tegmen Aerospace Partner to Advance Materials Supply Intelligence for Manufacturing News Provided By XTRIUM November 05, 2026, 21:56 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Technology



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