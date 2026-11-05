Eight-Time ICON Agent Alexis Hughes Brings My Charlotte Homes To Call It Closed International Realty

Alexis Hughes, Founder of My Charlotte Homes, joins Call It Closed International Realty alongside her Charlotte-area real estate team.

- Chad Osborne, Co-Founder and CEOCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alexis Hughes and her My Charlotte Homes team are joining Call It Closed International Realty, bringing an established Charlotte-area real estate brand to the brokerage and launching a new chapter centered on financial efficiency, entrepreneurial freedom, and values-driven leadership.Licensed in North Carolina and South Carolina since 2017, Hughes earned eXp Realty ICON status for eight consecutive years, from 2018 through 2025. She has personally closed more than $140 million in sales and sold more than 370 homes, separate from her team's production. During her tenure with eXp, she personally attracted more than 120 agents and accumulated more than 10,000 shares of company stock.Her recognition includes Charlotte Real Producers Top 500, while My Charlotte Homes ranked among the Top 50 Canopy MLS teams by sales volume in the second quarter of 2026. Her experience spans luxury homes, custom construction, equestrian properties, land, investment properties, and residential sales.“I didn't leave eXp because I couldn't succeed there. I left after nearly nine years of proving that I could,” said Hughes.“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities, relationships, and success I experienced during my time there. But being successful in one business model doesn't mean you should stop evaluating whether it's still the best business model for your future.”A Strategic Move For a Changing MarketHughes says the decision reflects her belief that real estate business owners must evaluate expenses more closely as market conditions evolve. Call It Closed's business model offers an opportunity to reduce overhead while supporting her team's growth and client service.“We are entering a market where business owners have to get lean and mean with their expenses,” Hughes said.“What matters just as much is what you actually keep, what you're spending to operate, and whether those expenses are generating a meaningful return.”Faith and Purpose Guide the Next ChapterBeyond the financial considerations, Hughes says alignment with her Christian faith played an important role in choosing Call It Closed's leadership and culture.“My faith isn't something I separate from my business. It's the foundation of how I try to live, lead, and serve,” Hughes said.“I don't believe we have to choose between being successful businesspeople and being unapologetic about our Christian faith. I believe we can do both.”My Charlotte Homes will continue serving buyers and sellers throughout the greater Charlotte region, with a focus on personalized representation, innovative marketing, and growth in luxury real estate, new construction, land, and investment properties.Chad Osborne, CEO and Founder of Call It Closed International Realty, welcomed Hughes and her team:“We have seen incredible success and momentum across the Charlotte market, and welcoming a powerhouse professional of Alexis Hughes' caliber is a massive milestone for us,” said Chad Osborne.“Alexis' extraordinary track record, unwavering dedication to her clients, and proven leadership make her an ideal fit as we continue to elevate our presence and take our operations in the Carolinas to the next level. We are thrilled to welcome her to the Call It Closed family.”“I'm proud of everything we accomplished over the last nine years. But I'm even more excited about what we're about to build,” Hughes said.“This isn't starting over. This is leveling up.”About Alexis Hughes and My Charlotte HomesAlexis Hughes is an eight-time ICON Agent, entrepreneur, and founder of My Charlotte Homes, serving the greater Charlotte region in North Carolina and South Carolina. She owns KARMA Title and serves as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner and Board of Adjustment member for the Town of Midland, North Carolina.About Call It Closed International RealtyCall It Closed International Realty is a virtual real estate brokerage offering technology, professional support, and comprehensive real estate services through its network of agents. The company emphasizes entrepreneurial opportunity, integrity, and client service.

Dan Macuga

Call It Closed International Realty

+1 801-792-1534

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Eight-Time ICON Agent Alexis Hughes Brings My Charlotte Homes to Call It Closed International Realty News Provided By Dan Macuga, Call It Closed International Realty November 05, 2026, 21:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.