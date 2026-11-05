ABRAMORAMA ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN THEATRICAL RIGHTS TO JOY BRONSON's 'THE FIGHT TO FIGHT'

Special Veterans Day Screenings Set for November 11 in New York City and Washington, D.C., Ahead of March 2027 Nationwide Release

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AB2 Media Group announced today that its theatrical division, ABRAMORAMA, has acquired North American theatrical distribution rights to THE FIGHT TO FIGHT, with a nationwide release planned for March 2027. Presented in association with ROCO Films, The Fight To Fight is produced and directed by Joy Bronson, co-directed by Mark Romanov, produced by Richard Hutton and Joe Skorupa and executive produced by Sean Mullin. The feature documentary tells the extraordinary true story of the women who fought to serve in America's combat forces, and what their achievement has meant both inside the military and across American society.The Fight To Fight arrives amid renewed scrutiny of women's service in ground combat, following the commissioning of a Pentagon review under Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, and the film is qualified for Academy Award consideration in the Documentary Feature Film category. Sneak preview screenings in honor of Veterans Day take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at Regal Union Square in New York City and Regal Gallery Place in Washington, D.C. Both public screenings will be followed by Q&As, offering an early look at the film ahead of its theatrical release.Watch and share the official theatrical trailer forTHE FIGHT TO FIGHT [HERE]“Joy Bronson has made an important film that captures history while it is still being written,” said Karol Martesko-Fenster, CEO of AB2 Media Group and Abramorama.“The Fight To Fight is a deeply inspiring portrait of women who met every standard and changed one of America's most storied institutions from the inside. We're honored to bring their stories of courage and resilience to theaters nationwide at the precise moment these advancements are under threat once again.”Following members of this pioneering generation for nearly a decade, the film offers a rare record of institutional transformation from within. Through their experiences of service and sacrifice, it examines the principle at the heart of their fight, that ability, not gender, should determine who serves, and what is at stake a decade after women won full access to ground combat roles.At the center of the film are women who trained, met every standard and entered one of the military's most tradition-bound institutions. Among them is former U.S. Army Armor Officer Charley Falletta, whose determination to“crush them with competence” captures the resolve of a generation asked to prove it belonged. Her story unfolds alongside those of retired Army Colonel Ellen Haring, a plaintiff in the challenge to the combat exclusion policy, and former Army Intelligence Officer Kris Fuhr, whose mentorship of soldiers attending Ranger School earned her the name“Ranger Mom.”“As a former Navy pilot, I know what it means to love serving your country while having your opportunities limited because you are a woman,” said director and producer Joy Bronson.“I began The Fight To Fight to celebrate a historic victory and never expected to document how that progress could be lost. We're thrilled to partner with Abramorama and ROCO to bring these extraordinary women's stories to audiences. I hope these women's experiences encourage audiences to reconsider their assumptions about who belongs on the frontlines.”THE FIGHT TO FIGHT (87 minutes). ABRAMORAMA, in association with ROCO Films, presents a SIDEFLARE production.“The Fight To Fight” A film by Joy Bronson. Executive Producer Sean Mullin. Co-Produced by Ellen Haring and Kris Fuhr. Produced by Richard Hutton and Joe Skorupa. Edited by Mark Romanov. Additional Editing Ali Learned-Wolf. Original Music by Larry Groupé. Director of Photography Mark Romanov. Co-Directed by Mark Romanov. Produced and Directed by Joy Bronson. For more information, please visit thefighttofight. An ABRAMORAMA North American Theatrical Release.####ABOUT SIDEFLARESIDEFLARE Productions is an independent film production company established by U.S. Navy veteran Joy Bronson to bring The Fight to Fight to the screen. The documentary is the product of a close creative collaboration among Bronson, producers Joe Skorupa and Richard Hutton, and co-director, cinematographer, and editor Mark Romanov. Maintaining complete creative independence was central to the filmmaking process, ensuring that the women who entrusted the team with their stories were portrayed with the integrity, care, and respect they deserve. SIDEFLARE is committed to bringing the film and its message to the broadest possible audience while extending its impact through donations of net profits to charitable organizations supporting women service members and veterans.ABOUT SEAN MULLINSean Mullin is an award-winning filmmaker. His directing credits include the acclaimed documentaries It Ain't Over (Sony Pictures Classics), about Yankee icon Yogi Berra and Brothers on Three, about the West Point Army Rugby Team. His debut feature film as a writer/director, Amira & Sam, was released theatrically by Drafthouse Films. As a producer, Bob Trevino Likes It (Roadside Attractions) won the Jury and Audience Awards at SXSW. A West Point graduate and former Army Captain, Mullin was a first responder after the attacks of September 11, 2001 and served as an officer in charge of soldiers stationed at Ground Zero. He holds an MFA from Columbia University and is a member of the WGA and PGA. He is repped by UTA and is currently directing Buzz, a documentary about astronaut Buzz Aldrin.ABOUT ROCO FILMSFounded in 2000, ROCO Films is a leading global documentary film distribution agency. With an educational division aimed at bringing these compelling films to schools, libraries, corporations, and other semi-theatrical environments, ROCO broadens the impact and influence of these films by mobilizing communities to host, organize and execute their own screening events. In addition to being a premiere distribution partner, ROCO offers a range of impact services for select titles to enhance engagement.Over two decades, ROCO has distributed exceptional documentaries to the global and educational markets including many Oscar-nominated feature documentaries and festival award-winners such as Born Into Brothels, Hoop Dreams, Jesus Camp, Pray the Devil Back to Hell, Street Fight, How to Survive a Plague, Chasing Ice, Miss Representation, A place at the Table, The Invisible War, Particle Fever, After Tiller, The Internet's Own Boy, Inequality for All, Girl Rising, Cartel Land, The Hunting Ground, Life Animated, Trapped, DOLORES, Human Flow, An Inconvenient Sequel, The Fourth Estate, Human Nature, RBG, The Fight, Picture a Scientist, John Lewis: Good Trouble, Kiss The Ground, The Biggest Little Farm, Flee, On The Record, The First Wave, and Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America. Find out more atAbout AB2 Media Group / ABRAMORAMAAB2 Media Group (AB2) provides best-in-class strategic advisory and rights management services to intellectual property stakeholders, including acclaimed filmmakers, major networks, premier record labels, digital platforms and high-profile artists. ABRAMORAMA, the theatrical releasing division of AB2, is a preeminent global distribution and marketing partner for nonfiction, narrative, sports/adventure, science and music films and is recognized for the consistent high quality of its work.Upcoming films include Alex Gibney's Knife: The Attempted Murder of Salman Rushdie and Rory Kennedy's The Trail of Alec Baldwin. ABRAMORAMA has continued its streak of successful releases, with titles including Never Stop Chasing, a Dolby Vision/Dolby Atmos profile of celebrity storm chaser Reed Timmer that landed a coveted release in AMC theaters nationwide during the summer blockbuster season; award winning filmmaker Ivy Meeropol's Ask E. Jean, held over at the IFC Center for 5 weeks; Billy Preston: That's The Way God Planned It, which opened at Film Forum in February 2026 with the #1 per-screen average for the weekend; and the Robert Reich docu-portrait The Last Class, the #5 highest-grossing documentary of 2025, held over 12 weeks at the Quad in NYC due to popular demand, selling out screenings nationwide. Earlier this year the company partnered with Sobey Road Entertainment, National Geographic and Disney+ on the theatrical release of Werner Herzog's Ghost Elephants, which launched with a coast-to-coast screening event and live Q&A simulcast to more than 115 theaters before streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Other notable releases include 2DIE4, the company's first IMAX exclusive feature, as well as Benjamin Flaherty's Shuffle and Alexis Lloyd's Group – both New York Times Critics' Picks – and Steve Schapiro: Being Everywhere, the documentary on the legendary photojournalist executive produced by Michael Rosenberg, Sid Ganis, and Rob Friedman.Over the course of more than 25 years, Abramorama has successfully distributed and marketed hundreds of films, including the record breaking Hello, Love, Again directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana and Oliver Stone's Nuclear Now; Werner Herzog's Ghost Elephants, Sam Green's 32 Sounds, Vanessa & Ted Hope's Invisible Nation; Ron Howard's Grammy Award-winning The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years; Stanley Nelson's Miles Davis: Birth of The Cool; Atlantic Records and Melanie Martinez' K-12; John McDermott's Jimi Hendrix: Electric Church; Amir Bar-Lev's Long Strange Trip – The Untold Story of the Grateful Dead; Corbett Redford and Green Day's Turn It Around: The Story of East Bay Punk; Brett Bern's BANG! The Bert Berns Story; Brett Morgen and National Geographic's seminal Jane; Asif Kapadia's Senna; Neil Young's vast catalog of Bernard Shakey Productions; Cameron Crowe's Pearl Jam Twenty; Sacha Gervasi's Spirit Award-winning Anvil! The Story of Anvil; Banksy's Academy Awardnominated & Spirit Award-winning Exit Through the Gift Shop; and the episodic theatrical series Deconstructing The Beatles.In January of 2019, AB2 launched ABCinemaNOW with a live multicast streaming program from Paris, France for a 55-country release of Roberta Grossman and Nancy Spielberg's Who Will Write Our History. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic AB2 released 24 feature films as appointment viewing live virtual cinema events simultaneously across multiple digital platforms and launched the first paid feature film to premiere globally on META in 2021. For more information, please visit .

Jane Curley

Falco Ink

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ABRAMORAMA ACQUIRES NORTH AMERICAN THEATRICAL RIGHTS TO JOY BRONSON'S 'THE FIGHT TO FIGHT' News Provided By Falco Ink November 05, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Military Industry, Movie Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics



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