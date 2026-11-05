Vaultone Enters Strategic Collaboration With Vaultavo To Strengthen Security And Authentication In Vault-ITTM

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VaultOne and Vaultavo plan to combine smart vaulting with Identity-Bound CustodyTM, and each presents its own offering on Deal Box

SHERIDAN, IL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vault-One Technologies LLC (“VaultOne”), a development-stage company in Sheridan, Illinois, developing intelligent smart vaulting infrastructure for physical and digital assets, today announced that it has entered a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Vaultavo Inc. (“Vaultavo”), a developer of identity-bound digital asset custody infrastructure. The strategic collaboration contemplated under the MOU is intended to combine VaultOne's smart vaulting capabilities with Vaultavo's biometric authentication, hardware-secured authorization, and institutional governance technology with the objective of supporting secure asset ownership, trusted access control, and governance across both physical and digital environments.Vaultavo's digital custody infrastructure - including biometric security hardware, software APIs, identity-bound authorization, and compliance capabilities - is anticipated to be integrated as an institutional security, identity and authorization layer within the planned Vault-ITTM platform. The partnership is also intended to support planned real-world asset (RWA) tokenization initiatives, through which VaultOne plans to offer custody, audit, and compliance functionalities for tokenized physical assets.“Partnering with Vaultavo is a transformative step for VaultOne,” said VaultOne CEO, William Stephens.“By incorporating Vaultavo's custody technology, we expect to enhance the security, trust, and functionality of our planned Vault-ITTM platform. Such integration is designed to protect future clients' assets while enabling seamless digital access and advanced biometric controls. It will further strengthen our platform capabilities and demonstrate the tangible progress we are making in building an integrated digital and physical asset ecosystem.”The parties intend to jointly develop and market combined solutions to institutional clients through co-branding, joint sales efforts, events, and press initiatives. It is anticipated that Vaultavo will also support VaultOne with API alignment, integration testing, pilot deployment, and ongoing maintenance.Philip Meyer, CEO and Founder of Vaultavo, commented:“VaultOne and Vaultavo share a common vision that the future of asset ownership will depend on trusted infrastructure built around verified identity, institutional governance, and secure authorization. By combining VaultOne's smart vaulting capabilities with Vaultavo's Identity-Bound CustodyTM infrastructure, we will be able to extend secure custody principles beyond digital assets and provide a foundation for the management of both physical and digital assets. We look forward to working with the VaultOne team to explore opportunities in tokenization, custody, and next-generation asset infrastructure.”The collaboration brings Vaultavo's security and authentication technology to VaultOne's planned Vault-ITTM platform. Together the companies plan to explore secure storage, authentication and tokenization for owners of physical and digital assets.For VaultOne, the agreement supports the continued development of its Vault-ITTM platform through the planned integration of Vaultavo's Identity-Bound CustodyTM and authorization technology.VaultOne and Vaultavo are conducting their respective U.S. securities offerings independently pursuant to Rule 506(c) of Regulation D under the Securities Act of 1933. Each company's U.S. offering is available exclusively to verified accredited investors through its respective definitive offering documents, at VaultOne's offering page and Vaultavo's offering page. Deal Box provides the technology that hosts these offering portals, and each issuer is responsible for its offering and all sales activity.“Deal Box builds the technology that lets private companies present offerings in one place,” said Thomas Carter, Founder and CEO of Deal Box.“It's exciting to see companies on the platform find synergies, and these two real-world asset companies, both securing physical and digital assets, are a great example.”About Vault-One Technologies LLCVault-One Technologies LLC, operating as VaultOne, is a development-stage company in Sheridan, Illinois, developing intelligent smart vaulting infrastructure for physical and digital assets. Its planned Vault-ITTM platform is designed to combine secure physical storage, digital identity, access control, governance, and tokenization-ready architecture for high-value assets across traditional and digital markets.About Vaultavo Inc.Vaultavo Inc. is a Delaware-based technology company developing institutional digital asset custody infrastructure for the next generation of financial markets. Its platform combines biometric identity verification, hardware-secured authorization, segregated custody architecture, and governance controls to enable secure, compliant, and scalable digital asset ownership and management. Vaultavo's Identity-Bound CustodyTM architecture is designed to meet the requirements of regulated financial institutions, digital asset service providers, banks, stablecoin issuers, and tokenization platforms operating in the evolving digital economy.About Deal BoxFounded by Thomas Carter in 2016, Deal Box, Inc. is an Internet Capital Formation platform helping private companies prepare, present, and manage investment offerings. Its technology connects offering portals, investor onboarding, investor relationship management, and secure data rooms in one workflow.Deal Box has packaged investment offerings for more than 100 companies and is developing infrastructure for tokenized private markets. Learn more at dealbox.Deal Box is not a registered broker-dealer, investment adviser, or placement agent and does not charge transaction-based fees to issuers or investors. Securities are offered only by the applicable issuer through its offering documents. For offerings conducted under Rule 506(c) of Regulation D, sales are limited to accredited investors whose status the issuer takes reasonable steps to verify.Important Information and DisclaimersThis release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction. Any offer or sale of securities in connection with the respective U.S. offerings of VaultOne and Vaultavo will be made only pursuant to the applicable issuer's definitive offering documents and exclusively to verified accredited investors.Deal Box does not provide investment, legal or tax advice, solicit investors, negotiate offering terms, hold investor funds or securities, or recommend or endorse any issuer, offering or investment.This release contains forward-looking statements about planned products, vault operations, collaborations, tokenization initiatives and capital formation activities. They rest on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither VaultOne, Vaultavo nor Deal Box undertakes to update them except as required by law. No projection or guarantee of investment performance or return is made or implied.Media ContactFor Vaultavo Inc.: Philip Meyer, CEO and Founder, 33 West End Ave #20F, New York, NY 10023,..., vaultavoFor Vault-One Technologies LLC: William Stephens, Chief Executive Officer, 330 W. Sheridan Ave., Sheridan, Illinois 60551,..., vaultonetechnologiesFor Deal Box, Inc.: 2173 Salk Ave, Suite 250, Carlsbad, CA 92008,..., dealbox

Thomas Carter

Deal Box

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VaultOne Enters Strategic Collaboration with Vaultavo to Strengthen Security and Authentication in Vault-ITTM News Provided By Deal Box November 05, 2026, 22:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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