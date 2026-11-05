Apple Reportedly Set To Raise $7.5B From Bond Offering Amid Market Selloff



The offering attracted about $31 billion in orders, more than four times the final transaction size.

Apple's borrowing is primarily intended for general corporate needs, including share buybacks and dividends, unlike its tech peers, who are raising debt for AI capex. The iPhone maker's 2036 bonds tightened to a yield premium of 0.55 percentage points over Treasuries, Bloomberg data showed, reflecting stronger market confidence.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) is set to raise about $7.5 billion from a high-grade bond offering, Bloomberg reported on Thursday.

The transaction drew substantial interest from investors, pulling in roughly $31 billion in total orders-more than four times the ultimate size of the deal, as per Bloomberg.

The corporate debt issuance comes during a turbulent period for global financial markets. On Thursday, the S & P 500 Index experienced its steepest intraday drop since April 2025, falling as much as 4.2%, while Apple's individual shares slid by up to 2.1%.

Concurrently, the cost of insuring high-grade corporate debt against default spiked by as much as 5.9%. These movements followed a massive $50 billion wave of Big Tech debt sales across the United States market, compounded by market uncertainty over political shifts affecting AI data centers.

The recent Democratic win in the mid-term elections has divided the market between two factions. On one side, investors believe that Democrats will push companies to reduce data center builds, thereby affecting future revenue, while on the other end, few believe the push to reduce AI builds will eventually help reduce the massive cash outflows from hyperscaler books.

Prioritizing Shareholder Returns Over AI Spending

While many major technology competitors continue to direct heavy capital expenditures toward artificial intelligence infrastructure, Apple has taken a more restrained approach. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Robert Schiffman noted that Apple's reentry into the debt market is driven by opportunistic capital management rather than immediate operational funding needs.

"Shareholder returns remain a greater capital priority than the massive AI infrastructure spending confronting hyperscaler peers," Schiffman explained. Proceeds from the new debt issuance will support general corporate activities, notably funding the tech giant's ongoing share buyback program.

Favorable Pricing And Transaction Details

Pricing on the longest tranche of the offering-bonds maturing in 2036-tightened by a quarter percentage point to reach a yield premium of only 0.55 percentage points above U.S. Treasuries.

By comparison, recent debt issuances from other tech and tech-adjacent entities yielded significantly wider premiums, with Microsoft Corp. yielding a premium of 0.65 percentage points, Meta Platforms Inc's 1.6 percentage points, and Oracle Corp's 3.1 percentage points, according to Bloomberg.

Apple, which maintains an AA+ credit rating from S & P Global Ratings, last accessed the bond market in May 2025 to raise $4.5 billion. Apple did not respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.

AAPL Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was 'bearish' with 'high' message volumes.

AAPL stock has gained about 27% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.