Supplyside Global Closes As The Largest Show In Its History, Cementing Its Role As The Essential Gathering For The Health & Nutrition Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded expo hall, record attendance and global participation mark a milestone year for the supplement, food and beverage ecosystem

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplySide Global, the leading trade show and conference dedicated to advancing the supplement, food, and beverage industries, concluded its 2026 edition at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center as the largest show in its history, welcoming 1,600+ exhibiting companies, delivering 135 hours of education, and introducing 241 new exhibitors to the show floor. Taking place October 26-30, with a first-time expanded three-day Expo Hall from October 28-30, this year's event reaffirmed SupplySide Global's position as the indispensable gathering point for the global ingredient, supplement, food, and beverage ecosystem.

SupplySide Global once again brought together ingredient suppliers, contract manufacturers, finished product brands, packaging experts, lab services, and solution providers from across the world to discover products and solutions, connect with industry experts and gain critical insights into the future of health and wellness. The event is proudly supported by Flagship Sponsor KSM-66 Ashwagandha & SRI-81 Shatavari.









"SupplySide Global continues to be the epicenter of collaboration for the health and nutrition industry," said Jeff D'Entremont, Senior Vice President, Informa Health and Nutrition. "This year's record-breaking show is a reflection of just how essential this event has become, not only as a marketplace, but as the place where the future of wellness is shaped. The energy on the show floor, the caliber of our exhibitors, and the depth of our education programming made this the most impactful SupplySide Global yet."

A Record-Breaking Show Floor

This year's Expo Hall expansion to three days marked a significant milestone for SupplySide Global, reflecting the growing scale of the event and the industry's demand for more opportunities to connect. The additional day gave buyers, suppliers, and innovators more time than ever to connect, negotiate, and discover. With 1,600+ exhibiting companies on-site, including industry leaders such as ACG, ADM, AIDP, American Instants, Inc., Balcem, Blue Pacific Flavors, Cargill, dsm-firmenich, GOED OMEGA-3, KYOWA, Lyfe Group, Organetics, Sabinsa, and TSI Group, attendees had direct access to a full range of suppliers and solutions in one location.

Significantly, 241 new exhibitors made their debut at this year's event, a reflection of the industry's continued growth and the increasing value global suppliers and brands place on being part of the SupplySide Global marketplace. The New Exhibitor Zone served as a dedicated hub for attendees to uncover these never-before-seen offerings, while the New Products Zone in the Bayside Foyer spotlighted the newest ingredients and finished products to hit the market.

Global Reach, Global Representation

SupplySide Global's 2026 edition welcomed exhibiting companies from 48 countries, reinforcing the show's standing as a truly global marketplace.

The top 10 countries represented by exhibitors this year were: United States, China, India, Canada, Brazil, United Kingdom, Japan, Taiwan, Norway and France.

This international footprint reflects the growing demand among global suppliers to connect directly with North American buyers, brands, and distributors, and underscores SupplySide Global's role as a critical bridge between global innovation and the U.S. market.

Education That Powers the Industry Forward

SupplySide Global 2026 offered one of its most comprehensive educational programs to date with 135 hours of education delivered across eight specialized tracks: Artificial Intelligence, Innovation & Formulation, Professional Development, Regulatory, Supply Chain, Sustainability, Longevity, and Trends.

Main stage programming across the Future of Food & Beverage Stage, Innovation Stage, and Supplement Solutions Stage brought cutting-edge insight directly to the show floor, while upgraded pass holders accessed introductory courses, expert-led panels, classroom-style sessions, professional development workshops, and hands-on training throughout the week.









A highlight of this year's programming was the State of the Industry session, featuring experts from Systems Bioscience, Mintel, and Corvus Blue LLC, who unpacked the trends shaping consumer demand, supply chain resilience, and technology adoption across health and nutrition.

Additional sessions included AI in personalization, discussing whether technology can deliver truly tailored supplements; building your product's FDA compliance story, highlighting testing, documentation, and innovation for blended supplement products; as well as Pet nutrition trends and the science gap within the market.

Ingredient Idol Crowns Its 2026 Winners

Now in its sixth year, Ingredient Idol returned with two live competitions spotlighting the boldest ingredient innovations in the industry. The 2026 Ingredient Idol Winners included, in the supplement categories, Kinexa's Joint Longevity Complex (PLT Health Solutions) for Longevity; effera (Helaina) for Biotics; and Xeya Modern Shatavari for Adaptogens. In the food & beverage categories, Enhanced Casein by Formo Foods won GLP-1 Innovation; and ExoBDNF by SunWay Biotech Co. Ltd. won Brain Health.









Unmatched Networking Across the Show

Beyond the show floor and education stages, SupplySide Global 2026 delivered a full slate of networking experiences designed to build lasting industry relationships, including Speed Networking, the Trends Mixer, Innovation Mixer, Regulatory Mixer, the LGBTQ+ Allies Networking Reception, the #WIN Gender Equality Networking Reception, the First Time Attendee Reception. This year, SupplySide Global partnered with the AfTrPrtyTM Poolside Social, which supported A Thousand Plus, a 501(c)(3) empowering women and children globally. The Building a Better World Community Meetup continued to connect attendees and exhibitors with charitable partners around shared goals of public health, access, and transparency.

Looking Ahead

Building on the momentum of a record-breaking 2026 event, SupplySide Global will return to the Mandalay Bay Convention Center November 15–19, 2027. For more information, visit

The SupplySide portfolio will also expand in 2027 with the launch of SupplySide Connect Utah (April 7-8) and SupplySide Connect Madison (June 8-9), creating additional opportunities for targeted, regional connections and collaboration across the health and nutrition supply chain. For more information, visit utah.supplysideconnect.com and madison.supplysideconnect.com.

About SupplySide Global

SupplySide Global, organized by Informa Health & Nutrition, is the premier business-to-business trade show where supplement, food, and beverage industry professionals make powerful connections. Consumer product decision makers, suppliers and manufacturers develop partnerships that bring innovative products to life and to market. The supply chain connects at this global exhibition where ingredient and technology companies debut the latest breakthroughs, nutrition scientists find solutions to formulation challenges, and consumer brands source ideas and ingredients that accelerate product development and business growth. A must-attend event, SupplySide Global is more than a trade show, it is the catalyst for nutrition innovation. The SupplySide Portfolio also includes SupplySide Connect events in Utah and Madison, both launching in 2027, and New Jersey, which will return in 2028, along with publications SupplySide Supplement Journal and SupplySide Food & Beverage Journal.

Media Contact:

SupplySide PR

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