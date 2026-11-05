Big Sky Industrial Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For November 11, 2026 At 9:00 A.M. ET

To participate in the live teleconference:

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026

Domestic Live: 877-407-3982

International Live: 201-493-6780

Conference Registration: Link

Webcast Registration: Link

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921

International Replay: 412-317-6671

Access ID: 13763553

ABOUT BIG SKY INDUSTRIAL INC.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN), formerly U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG), is a Houston-based industrial gas, carbon management, and energy company with operations focused on the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana's Kevin Dome region. The Company's asset base supports three distinct business lines: helium production, carbon management, and low-decline oil production. Big Sky Industrial is focused on developing an integrated platform that leverages helium as a federally designated critical mineral, carbon management opportunities supported by Section 45Q federal tax credits, and conventional oil production from its owned and operated assets. The Company's operations are designed to generate revenue from multiple independent sources across helium, carbon management, and oil. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Mason McGuire

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(303) 993-3200



Media

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X: @BSIN_IR

LinkedIn: Big Sky Industrial Inc