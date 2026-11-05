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Big Sky Industrial Inc. Schedules Third Quarter 2026 Conference Call For November 11, 2026 At 9:00 A.M. ET


Date: 2026-11-05 04:49:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN) (“Big Sky Industrial” or the“Company”), an integrated industrial gas, energy, and carbon management company, will host a conference call on Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company's results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

Big Sky Industrial's management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period. Interested parties may submit questions prior to the call by emailing the Company's investor relations team at ...

To participate in the live teleconference:

Date: Wednesday, November 11, 2026
Domestic Live: 877-407-3982
International Live: 201-493-6780
Conference Registration: Link
Webcast Registration: Link

A webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at

Domestic Replay: 844-512-2921
International Replay: 412-317-6671
Access ID: 13763553

ABOUT BIG SKY INDUSTRIAL INC.

Big Sky Industrial Inc. (NASDAQ: BSIN), formerly U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: USEG), is a Houston-based industrial gas, carbon management, and energy company with operations focused on the Big Sky Carbon Hub and Cut Bank oil field in Montana's Kevin Dome region. The Company's asset base supports three distinct business lines: helium production, carbon management, and low-decline oil production. Big Sky Industrial is focused on developing an integrated platform that leverages helium as a federally designated critical mineral, carbon management opportunities supported by Section 45Q federal tax credits, and conventional oil production from its owned and operated assets. The Company's operations are designed to generate revenue from multiple independent sources across helium, carbon management, and oil. For more information, please visit .

Contacts:

Investor Relations
Mason McGuire
...
(303) 993-3200

Media
...

X: @BSIN_IR
LinkedIn: Big Sky Industrial Inc


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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