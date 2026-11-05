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Host Hotels & Resorts Provides Updated Third Quarter 2026 Investor Presentation


Date: 2026-11-05 04:49:05

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ: HST) (the“Company”), the nation's largest lodging real estate investment trust, today provided an updated investor presentation for third quarter 2026 results. The investor presentation can be found on the Investor Relations section on the Company's website at #key-investors-materials.

ABOUT HOST HOTELS & RESORTS

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,800 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in seven domestic joint ventures.

SOURAV GHOSH
Chief Financial Officer
(240) 744-5267
 JAIME MARCUS
Investor Relations
(240) 744-5117
...



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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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