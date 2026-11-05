Key Tronic Receives A Gold 'Partner2win' Medallion At BAE Systems' Eighth Annual Supplier Symposium

By contributing to the strength of the U.S. defense industrial base, Key Tronic has helped BAE Systems ensure the reliable delivery of high-quality critical combat vehicles and weapon systems to the U.S. military and its global allies.

“Our theme this year, Getting the U.S. Mission Ready, is all about moving with speed and delivering the highest-quality products for our warfighters,” said Garrett Lacaillade, vice president of Integrated Operations for BAE Systems' Combat Mission Systems business.“By fostering these partnerships, we are collectively ensuring that we are driving the mission. We are proud to celebrate the reliability and innovation these companies bring to the table, as their commitment is essential to our shared success in supporting the warfighter.”

Now in its eighth year, the“Partner2Win” program acknowledges U.S.-based suppliers who excel in procurement, quality and operations. Through this initiative, BAE Systems fosters strategic collaborations with its suppliers, sharing best practices and innovative solutions to drive mutual success and ensure the highest levels of military readiness. Learn more about BAE Systems'“Partner2Win” Supplier Symposium here.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic is a leading contract manufacturer offering value-added design and manufacturing services from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, and Vietnam. The Company provides its customers full engineering services, materials management, worldwide manufacturing facilities, assembly services, in-house testing, and worldwide distribution. Its customers include some of the world's leading original equipment manufacturers. For more information about Key Tronic visit: .

About BAE Systems:

BAE Systems, Inc. and our nearly 41,500 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with more than 110,000 employees worldwide. We design, build and deliver a full range of products and services for air, land, sea, space and cyberspace, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, information technology solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we do for our customers. Guided by a performance-driven culture of innovation and collaboration, our ambitious teams push the limits of possibility to protect those who protect us.



