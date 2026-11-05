Bimini Capital Management Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
|($ in thousands)
|Weighted
|Average
|Weighted
|Maturity
|Fair
|Average
|in
|Longest
|Value
|Coupon
|Months
|Maturity
|September 30, 2026
|$
|14,484
|5.34
|%
|316
|5/1/2053
|December 31, 2025
|$
|88,929
|5.73
|%
|331
|8/1/2054
|($ in thousands)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Percentage of
|Percentage of
|Agency
|Fair Value
|Entire Portfolio
|Fair Value
|Entire Portfolio
|Fannie Mae
|$
|2,137
|14.8
|%
|$
|21,924
|24.7
|%
|Freddie Mac
|12,347
|85.2
|%
|67,005
|75.3
|%
|Total Portfolio
|$
|14,484
|100.0
|%
|$
|88,929
|100.0
|%
As of September 30, 2026, the Company's portfolio had an effective duration of 4.431, indicating that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 4.431% decrease in the value of the MBS in the Company's investment portfolio. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's portfolio had an effective duration of 2.229, indicating that an interest rate increase of 1.0% would be expected to cause a 2.229% decrease in the value of the MBS in the Company's investment portfolio. These figures do not include the effect of the Company's hedges. Effective duration quotes for individual investments are obtained from The Yield Book, Inc.
Financing and Liquidity
As of September 30, 2026, the Company had outstanding repurchase obligations of $14.0 million with a net weighted average borrowing rate of 3.98%. These agreements were collateralized by MBS with a fair value, including accrued interest, of $14.4 million. At September 30, 2026, the Company's liquidity was $10.1 million, consisting of unpledged MBS, U.S. Treasury securities and cash and cash equivalents. Below is a list of the Company's outstanding borrowings under repurchase obligations as of September 30, 2026.
|($ in thousands)
|Repurchase Agreement Obligations
|Weighted
|Weighted
|Total
|Average
|Average
|Outstanding
|% of
|Borrowing
|Maturity
|Counterparty
|Balances
|Total
|Rate
|(in Days)
|Brean Capital, LLC
|$
|5,940
|42.6
|%
|3.99
|%
|19
|Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc.
|5,926
|42.4
|%
|3.99
|%
|19
|Marex Capital Markets Inc.
|1,682
|12.0
|%
|3.93
|%
|14
|South Street Securities, LLC
|424
|3.0
|%
|3.97
|%
|14
|$
|13,972
|100.0
|%
|3.98
|%
|18
Summarized Consolidated Financial Statements
The following is a summarized presentation of the Company's unaudited consolidated balance sheets as of September 30, 2026, and December 31, 2025, and its unaudited consolidated statements of operations for the nine and three month periods ended September 30, 2026 and 2025.
| BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
| (Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Mortgage-backed securities
|$
|14,483,702
|$
|88,928,525
|U.S. Treasury securities
|1,577,213
|-
|Cash equivalents and restricted cash
|8,722,077
|14,318,059
|Orchid Island Capital, Inc. common stock, at fair value
|3,090,056
|4,097,311
|Identifiable intangibles, net
|9,360,000
|-
|Goodwill
|4,838,864
|-
|Accounts receivable
|1,724,461
|-
|Deferred tax assets, net
|15,640,458
|17,239,648
|Other assets
|5,175,484
|5,110,429
|Total Assets
|$
|64,612,315
|$
|129,693,972
|LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTEREST AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Repurchase agreements
|$
|13,972,000
|$
|85,326,000
|Long-term debt
|27,329,273
|27,346,546
|Other liabilities
|5,424,963
|4,398,629
|Total Liabilities
|46,726,236
|117,071,175
|Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|3,317,855
|-
|Stockholders' equity
|14,568,224
|12,622,797
|Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling interest and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|64,612,315
|$
|129,693,972
|Class A Common Shares outstanding
|9,922,056
|10,005,457
|Book value per share
|$
|1.47
|$
|1.26
| BIMINI CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| (Unaudited - Amounts Subject to Change)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Advisory services
|$
|18,576,494
|$
|11,850,846
|$
|6,643,805
|$
|4,457,711
|Interest and dividend income
|2,208,664
|5,473,053
|417,909
|1,739,397
|Interest expense
|(2,495,563
|)
|(5,276,945
|)
|(659,450
|)
|(1,701,510
|)
|Net revenues
|18,289,595
|12,046,954
|6,402,264
|4,495,598
|Other (expense) income
|(1,685,960
|)
|(356,123
|)
|(1,194,855
|)
|669,417
|Expenses
|12,504,350
|8,714,817
|3,932,662
|2,971,686
|Net income before income tax provision
|4,099,285
|2,976,014
|1,274,747
|2,193,329
|Income tax provision
|1,665,284
|557,969
|140,148
|370,586
|Net income
|2,434,001
|2,418,045
|1,134,599
|1,822,743
|Less: income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|238,232
|-
|113,941
|-
|Net income attributable to Bimini Capital Management, Inc. stockholders
|$
|2,195,769
|$
|2,418,045
|$
|1,020,658
|$
|1,822,743
|Basic and Diluted Net (Loss) Income Per Share of:
|CLASS A COMMON STOCK
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.18
|CLASS B COMMON STOCK
|$
|0.22
|$
|0.24
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.18
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Key Balance Sheet Metrics
|2026
|2025
|Average MBS(1)
|$
|15,234,225
|$
|106,015,627
|Average repurchase agreements(1)
|14,502,500
|100,847,500
|Average stockholders' equity(1)
|14,162,975
|8,328,081
|Key Performance Metrics
|Average yield on MBS(2)
|6.49
|%
|5.79
|%
|Average cost of funds(2)
|3.89
|%
|4.59
|%
|Average interest rate spread(3)
|2.60
|%
|1.20
|%
|(1
|)
|Average MBS, repurchase agreements and stockholders' equity balances are calculated using two data points, the beginning and ending balances.
|(2
|)
|Portfolio yields and costs of funds are calculated based on the average balances of the underlying investment portfolio/repurchase agreement balances and are annualized for the quarterly periods presented.
|(3
|)
|Average interest rate spread is calculated by subtracting average cost of funds from average yield on MBS.
About Bimini Capital Management, Inc.
Bimini generates a significant portion of its revenue serving as the manager of the MBS portfolio of, and providing certain repurchase agreement trading, clearing and administrative services to, Orchid. Historically, Bimini invested primarily in, but was not limited to investing in, residential mortgage-related securities issued by the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) with the objective of earning returns on the spread between the yield on its assets and its costs, including the interest expense on the funds it borrows. On April 1, 2026, the Company acquired 80% of the membership interests of TJIM. At the time of the closing, TJIM had $1.6 billion of assets under management across equity and fixed income markets. The acquisition of TJIM required the deployment of a significant portion of the Company's capital previously allocated to the Agency MBS portfolio. While the Agency MBS portfolio and investment portfolio segment now contain fewer assets than prior to the acquisition of TJIM, the Company still maintains the portfolio and may grow it over time to the extent it is able to generate the necessary free cash flow to do so.
Forward Looking Statements
Statements herein relating to matters that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The reader is cautioned that such forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and on management's good faith belief with respect to future events, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause such differences are described in Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Bimini Capital Management, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Bimini Capital Management, Inc. assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except as may be required by applicable law.
Earnings Conference Call Details
An earnings conference call and live audio webcast will be hosted Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET. Participants can register and receive dial-in information at A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed at or via the investor relations section of the Company's website at An audio archive of the webcast will be available on the website for 30 days after the call.
CONTACT:
Bimini Capital Management, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley, 772-231-1400
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
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