Bimini Capital Management Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Net income attributable to Bimini stockholders of $1.0 million, or $0.10 per common share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net income of $1.8 million, or $0.18 per common share, for the third quarter of 2025

Net income attributable to Bimini stockholders of $2.2 million, or $0.22 per common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $0.24 per common share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2025

Book value per share of $1.47 at September 30, 2026, compared to $1.38 at June 30, 2026

Company to discuss results on Friday, November 6, 2026, at 10:00 AM ET



Management Commentary

Commenting on the third quarter results, Robert E. Cauley, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bimini, said,“As the third quarter of 2026 came to a close the markets were under severe duress. Several factors combined to drive interest rates in the U.S. to multi-decade high levels. Domestic equity markets managed to generate modest positive returns for the quarter, but all sectors of the fixed income markets generated negative absolute returns. While there were many drivers of the move – persistent high inflation, resilient growth in the U.S. economy, persistently high energy prices as a result of the war in Iran – perhaps the most significant drivers relate to the demand for capital. The U.S. continues to run fiscal deficits at or above $2 trillion per year, and the hyperscalers associated with the AI buildout continue to tap the debt markets for funding. The combined effect of all of this demand for capital from the fixed income markets has driven the cost of capital higher, as reflected in the elevated level of interest rates across the economy.

“Regarding our results for the quarter, Orchid Island Capital, Inc. ("Orchid") generated an economic return of (12.5%) for the third quarter of 2026, unannualized. Orchid's outstanding shares declined modestly, by approximately 2.5% as Orchid took advantage of the share price trading at a discount to book value by repurchasing approximately 4.9 million shares during the third quarter. Average equity increased very slightly by approximately $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026. Fee revenue associated with managing Orchid's portfolio, inclusive of overhead allocation and repurchase agreement and clearing fees, decreased modestly from $5.08 million to $4.95 million. Our 80%-owned subsidiary, Tom Johnson Investment Management, LLC ("TJIM") generated $1.69 million of advisory service revenues for the quarter. The investment portfolio, now considerably smaller than in prior periods owing to the need to fund the acquisition of TJIM, generated $0.42 million of interest and dividend income gross and, net of repurchase agreement funding interest, $0.28 million of net interest income.

“The Company's results for the quarter demonstrate the benefits of our recent pivot to a more diversified asset manager with less reliance on the levered RMBS strategy. The fixed income markets broadly, and the Agency RMBS market more specifically, generated poor results for the quarter, and the equity and investment grade credit markets were negatively impacted by the poor performance of AI/hyperscalers. Despite these pressures, Bimini was able to generate positive results for the quarter and believes it remains well positioned to continue to do so even while market conditions remain challenging."

Richard Parry, President and Chief Investment Officer of TJIM, and a member of Bimini's Board of Directors, added:“TJIM's disciplined strategies continue to perform well in the current market environment, anchored by our consistent value and quality orientation. As of September 30, 2026, the Core/Relative Value and Diversified Stock Income models traded at approximately 15 times forward earnings compared to roughly 19 times for the benchmark S&P 500 Index-representing an attractive valuation discount of about 21%. Furthermore, our portfolios' weighted average market capitalization of $400–$500 billion (versus roughly $1.7 trillion for the index) reflects meaningfully lower concentration in the market's mega-cap constituents.

“In fixed income, duration across both the TJIM Fixed and TJIM Intermediate models remains closely matched to their respective benchmarks. We maintain an underweight allocation to corporate credit in light of historically tight credit spreads, while preserving ample dry powder to capitalize opportunistically as higher yields unfold. With yields around 5%, these portfolios are much more resilient to future rate increases than they have been in past cycles. It is our opinion that, with high-quality, liquid fixed income investments being more attractive than they have been in years and the recent outperformance of the equity markets, investor and advisor rebalancing decisions may create reallocation opportunities for our fixed income model strategies.”

Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2026 Results of Operations

Bimini reported net income attributable to Bimini stockholders of $1.0 million, or $0.10 per common share, for the third quarter of 2026, compared with net income of $1.8 million, or $0.18 per common share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, net income attributable to Bimini stockholders was $2.2 million, or $0.22 per common share, compared with $2.4 million, or $0.24 per common share, for the comparable period of 2025.

Advisory services revenue was $6.6 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, advisory services revenue increased to $18.6 million from $11.9 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year increases primarily reflected the acquisition of an 80% interest in“TJIM on April 1, 2026, which contributed $1.7 million and $3.4 million of advisory services revenue during the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively, and higher management fees resulting from growth in the average equity of Orchid from $1.0 billion to $1.4 billion.

Interest income from the Company's mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") portfolio was $0.2 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, MBS interest income totaled $1.7 million, compared with $4.9 million in the prior-year period. These decreases primarily reflected the sale of a significant portion of the Company's MBS portfolio during the first quarter of 2026 to fund the TJIM acquisition. Consistent with the reduced MBS portfolio, repurchase agreement funding costs were $0.1 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $1.2 million for the third quarter of 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, repurchase agreement funding costs decreased to $1.0 million from $3.7 million in the comparable 2025 period.

Operating expenses totaled $3.9 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2025. Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2026 included $0.1 million of expenses associated with the TJIM acquisition. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, operating expenses increased to $12.5 million from $8.7 million in the prior-year period, including $1.6 million of expenses relating to the TJIM acquisition. In addition, operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, included $1.1 million and $2.2 million, respectively, attributable to the consolidation of TJIM's operations.

Bimini recorded an income tax provision of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, compared with an income tax provision of $0.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025. For the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, Bimini recorded income tax provisions of $1.7 million and $0.6 million, respectively. The 2026 increase in the year-to-date provision primarily reflected the reevaluation of the Company's tax valuation allowance in connection with the TJIM acquisition.

Management of Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid is externally managed and advised by Bimini Advisors, LLC (“Bimini Advisors”), a subsidiary of Bimini. Under a management agreement, Bimini Advisors oversees Orchid's business activities and day-to-day operations and provides Orchid with its management team, including officers, and other support personnel.

Bimini also holds an investment in Orchid common stock that is accounted for under the fair value option, with changes in fair value recognized in current-period results.

For the three months ended September 30, 2026, Bimini recognized $5.0 million in advisory services revenue from its relationship with Orchid, consisting of $4.1 million in management fees, $0.5 million in overhead reimbursements, and $0.4 million in repurchase, clearing and administrative fees. Bimini also recognized $0.2 million in dividends on its investment in Orchid common stock.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, Bimini recognized $15.2 million in advisory services revenue from Orchid, consisting of $12.2 million in management fees, $1.9 million in overhead reimbursements, and $1.1 million in repurchase, clearing and administrative fees. In addition, Bimini recognized $0.5 million in dividends on its investment in Orchid common stock.

Tom Johnson Investment Management, LLC

Bimini Advisors Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of Bimini, owns 80% of TJIM, an SEC-registered investment adviser that provides discretionary and non-discretionary investment advisory services to institutional investors, high-net-worth individuals, retirement plans, sub-advisory platforms, and foundations. TJIM earns advisory fee revenue under investment advisory agreements, with fees generally calculated as a percentage of assets under management (“AUM”).

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, TJIM generated advisory fee revenue of $1.7 million and $3.4 million, respectively. Because Bimini acquired TJIM on April 1, 2026, the amounts reported for the nine-month period reflect TJIM's results beginning on that date and do not include TJIM's results for periods prior to the acquisition. TJIM's AUM was $1.70 billion as of September 30, 2026, compared to $1.73 billion as of June 30, 2026 and $1.63 billion as of March 31, 2026.

Book Value Per Share

The Company's book value per share on September 30, 2026 was $1.47. The Company computes book value per share by dividing total stockholders' equity by the total number of outstanding shares of the Company's Class A Common Stock. At September 30, 2026, the Company's stockholders' equity was $14.6 million, with 9,922,056 Class A Common shares outstanding.

Portfolio

The following tables summarize the MBS portfolio as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025: