Vaalco Energy, Inc. Declares Fourth Quarter 2026 Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE: EGY, LSE: EGY) (“Vaalco” or the“Company”) today announced that it declared its quarterly cash dividend of $0.0625 per share of common stock for the fourth quarter of 2026 ($0.25 annualized), which is payable on December 22, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 20, 2026. Future declarations of quarterly dividends and the establishment of future record and payment dates are subject to approval by the Board of Directors. George Maxwell, Vaalco's Chief Executive Officer, commented,“We are pleased to announce our fourth quarter 2026 dividend, our 20th consecutive quarterly dividend. We have a diversified portfolio of strong cash flow generating assets that support our strategic growth initiatives while also enabling us to maintain a sustainable, meaningful dividend for our shareholders.” About Vaalco Vaalco is an African-focused independent energy company with a diversified portfolio of production, development and exploration assets in Gabon, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire and Equatorial Guinea. The Company combines cash-generative production assets with development and exploration opportunities supported by existing infrastructure and established operating histories. Since 2021, Vaalco has transformed from a single-asset producer into a multi-country African operator through disciplined acquisitions, portfolio optimization and operational delivery. Led by an experienced management team with a proven track record of value creation, Vaalco combines disciplined capital allocation, shareholder returns and a visible, self-funded pathway to significantly increase production from resources already within its portfolio. Vaalco is headquartered in Houston and listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol EGY. Vaalco's Legal Entity Identifier (LEI) is 549300CFHFVIWB8M6T24 For Further Information

Vaalco Energy, Inc. (General and Investor Enquiries) +00 1 713 543 3422 Website: Al Petrie Advisors (US Investor Relations) +00 1 713 543 3422 Al Petrie / Chris Delange Camarco (Financial PR) Georgia Edmonds / Rebecca Waterworth (UK) +44 20 3757 4980 Rosie Driscoll (US) +00 1 771 241 3164

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbors created by those laws and other applicable laws and“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws(collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Where a forward-looking statement expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“forecast,”“outlook,”“aim,”“target,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“may,”“likely,”“plan” and“probably” or similar words may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to (i) estimates of future drilling, production, sales and costs of acquiring crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; (ii) expectations regarding future exploration and the development, growth and potential of Vaalco's operations, project pipeline and investments, and schedule and anticipated benefits to be derived therefrom; (iii) expectations regarding future acquisitions, investments or divestitures; (iv) expectations of future dividends; (v) expectations of future balance sheet strength; and (vii) expectations of future equity and enterprise value.

Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks relating to any unforeseen liabilities of Vaalco; the ability to generate cash flows that, along with cash on hand, will be sufficient to support operations and cash requirements; risks relating to the timing and costs of completion for scheduled maintenance of the FPSO servicing the Baobab field; and the risks described under the caption“Risk Factors” in Vaalco's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Dividends beyond the fourth quarter of 2026 have not yet been approved or declared by the Board of Directors. The declaration and payment of future dividends remain at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be determined based on Vaalco's financial results, balance sheet strength, cash and liquidity requirements, future prospects, crude oil and natural gas prices, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board of Directors. The Board of Directors reserves all powers related to the declaration and payment of dividends. Consequently, in determining the dividend to be declared and paid on Vaalco's common stock, the Board of Directors may revise or terminate the payment level at any time without prior notice.

Any forward-looking statement made by Vaalco in this press release is based only on information currently available to Vaalco and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Vaalco undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Inside Information

This announcement contains inside information as defined in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 on market abuse which is part of UK domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 (“MAR”) and is made in accordance with the Company's obligations under article 17 of MAR. The person responsible for arranging the release of this announcement on behalf of Vaalco is Matthew Powers, Corporate Secretary of Vaalco.