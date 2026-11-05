Satellos To Host Investor Call To Provide An Update On Clinical And Regulatory Strategy For The BASECAMP Phase 2 Pediatric Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company to host a conference call and audio webcast tomorrow at 8:00 a.m. ET

TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Satellos Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: MSLE, TSX: MSCL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing potentially life-improving medicines to treat degenerative muscle disorders, today announced that it will host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026, to provide an update on the clinical and regulatory strategy for BASECAMP, the Company's Phase 2 pediatric study in boys ages 7, 8 or 9 with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). The call will feature remarks from Satellos Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Frank Gleeson and Chief Medical Officer Wildon Farwell, M.D.

A live webcast of the conference call and accompanying slides will be available on the Events and Presentations page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay will be available following the presentation.

Conference Call Details

Domestic: 1-877-269-7751

International: 1-201-389-0908

Webcast

ABOUT SATELLOS BIOSCIENCE INC.

Satellos is a clinical-stage drug development company focused on restoring natural muscle repair and regeneration in degenerative muscle diseases. Through its research, Satellos has developed forazapadin, an orally administered small molecule AAK1 inhibitor designed to address deficits in muscle repair and regeneration. Forazapadin is being evaluated as a potential disease-modifying treatment for DMD in two Phase 2 clinical trials, BASECAMP in pediatric participants with DMD and TRAILHEAD in adults living with DMD. An Investigational New Drug (IND) application to initiate clinical research into forazapadin for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD) has also been cleared. The company has identified additional muscle diseases and injury conditions where restoring muscle repair and regeneration may have therapeutic benefit and plans to pursue these opportunities in future clinical development. For more information, visit and connect with Satellos on X, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

NOTICE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking information or forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws regarding Satellos and its business, which may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the therapeutic potential of forazapadin, including its potential to represent a disease-modifying approach to the therapeutic treatment of people living with DMD and FSHD; the potential of Satellos' approach in other degenerative muscle diseases and its plans to pursue additional muscle diseases and injury conditions in future clinical development. All statements that are, or information which is, not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, occurrences or developments, are“forward-looking information or statements.” Often, but not always, forward-looking information or statements can be identified by the use of words such as“shall”,“intends”,“believe”,“plan”,“expect”,“intend”,“estimate”,“anticipate”,“potential”,“prospective”,“assert” or any variations (including negative or plural variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results“may”,“might”,“can”,“could”,“would” or“will” be taken, occur, lead to, result in, or, be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations and views of future events of the management of Satellos. These statements are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. In making forward looking statements, Satellos has relied on various assumptions, including but not limited to: its ability to obtain future funding on favorable terms, if at all; obtaining positive results in its clinical trials, its ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals; its ability to arrange for the manufacturing of its product candidates and technologies; and general business, market and economic conditions. Although management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Satellos, including, without limitation, risks relating to the pharmaceutical and bioscience industry (including the risks associated with preclinical and clinical trials and regulatory approvals), the research and development of therapeutics, the results of preclinical and clinical trials, general market conditions and equity markets, economic factors and management's ability to manage and to operate the business of Satellos generally, including inflation and the costs of operating a biopharma business, and those risks and uncertainties described in more detail in the“Risk Factors” section of Satellos' Annual Information Form dated March 27, 2026, and amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated August 11, 2026 (each of which is located on Satellos' SEDAR+ profile) and incorporated by reference in Satellos' Form F-10 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 11, 2026, and in Satellos' public filings on EDGAR (sec.gov ) and SEDAR+ (sedarplus.ca ). Although Satellos has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements or information. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and Satellos does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether resulting from new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS

Investors: Caitlin Lowie, Vice President, Investor Relations & Communications, ...

Media: Emily Williams, Senior Director, Communications, ...