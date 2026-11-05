MMA & Live Sports Platform Xtreme One Acquires Sole Ownership Of $892,000 Williamsburg Court Judgments And All Future Monetary Claims

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtreme One Entertainment, Inc. (OTC: XONI) today announced it has acquired full ownership of the two court judgments now totaling $892,000, plus accruing post-judgment interest and all present and future claims against Williamsburg Venture Holdings, LLC (“WVH”) and its founder Ronald Glenn. The transfer was completed through an Assignment of Interest Agreement between Xtreme One and shareholders and co-Plaintiffs Daniel Acciavatti and Thomas Humphries and became effective in the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

The court judgments were entered by Kent County (Michigan) Judge Curt Benson following a June 2026 rescission order requiring WVH to purchase and return a combined 6.6 million shares of XONI stock it dumped on the market in deeply discounted trades. When WVH failed to deliver the shares, the judgment was entered based on the market value of those shares, which was $0.13 per share.

Under the agreement, Xtreme One is now the sole owner and holder of both judgments and the only party entitled to enforce, collect, settle or satisfy them, including all accruing interest, costs, liens and post-judgment remedies. In exchange, the Company assumed all legal and collection costs and residual liability, completed the recapture of 6.7 million shares of XONI fraudulently transferred by Mr. Glenn, and secured their return to shareholders Acciavatti and Humphries. In addition to the rescission of shares and monetary judgment, Glenn was also convicted of criminal contempt of court for perjury on September 9, 2026, related to doctored agreements and fake wire receipts, and sentenced to 14 days in jail. The litigation and active claims for damages related to the alleged fraud, breach of contract, wire fraud and conversion remain open, and all additional damages and awards on those claims will flow to the Company.

“We are glad to step in and carry this litigation and collections effort forward and will continue to hold Mr. Glenn, now a convicted criminal, accountable for his actions,” said Jeff Lambert, Chairman and CEO of Xtreme One Entertainment.“Our legal team has been winning every round decisively, and now we're putting the full weight of Xtreme One behind recovering what Williamsburg and Glenn individually owe us and in pursuing yet-to-be-calculated damages for this blatant and proven financial scheme.”

Contact: Jeff Lambert, CEO ...

XTREME ONE ENTERTAINMENT, INC. (OTC: XONI) is a diversified holding company focused on media, entertainment, live sports, and event marketing. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, XFC Global and BORROKA MMA, the company licenses the brands and IP of Xtreme Fighting Championships, which has delivered more than 60 professional MMA events across the U.S. and Latin America since 2006. Since acquiring XFC in 2023, Xtreme One has produced over a dozen nationally televised MMA events, reaching millions of fans. Along BORROKA MMA, which was acquired in 2025, the two promotions have hosted a combined 16 events in 24 months across the U.S. and Latin America, with multiple athletes going on to compete and shine in the UFC and Dana White's Contender Series. XFC fights stream live on Fandango at Home, CDN Deportes, XFC's YouTube Channel, American Forces Network, and a growing list of global media platforms. For more information, visit