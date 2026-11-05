Holiday Hosting Made Easy With Walmart: Kathy Buccio Shares Smart Ways To Save, Entertain, And Celebrate In Style With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumer Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio Shares Walmart's Affordable Holiday Entertaining Solutions and Tips for Stress-Free Celebrations

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holiday season is all about bringing people together, but between planning Thanksgiving dinner, hosting gatherings and finding the perfect gifts, celebrations can quickly become expensive and overwhelming.

This year, Walmart is helping families celebrate for less with affordable holiday meals, convenient entertaining solutions and stylish hosting essentials that make it easier to enjoy the season without breaking the bank. From stress-free meal planning for the big moments that matter to the latest tabletop trends, there are plenty of simple ways to save time, stretch your budget and make holiday gatherings memorable.

Recently, Lifestyle Expert Kathy Buccio teamed with Walmart on a nationwide satellite media tour to share her top tips. Here's what she had to say:

How can families put together a traditional holiday meal without breaking the bank?

Kathy Buccio: It's that time of year when the to-do list gets longer and the calendar fills up. Walmart is our one-stop shop to get everything done, because they make it easier for families to enjoy the traditions they love while keeping their holiday budgets in check. Right now, they have a Thanksgiving meal basket that feeds 10 people for just $35, and it includes ingredients for the classic sides that make a complete and abundant meal. Shoppers can add the full basket to their cart online with one click, then pick it up or have it delivered for free.

What are some simple ways to make holiday entertaining easier?

Kathy Buccio: Here's one great tip: don't make everything from scratch. Start with one or two crowd-pleasing appetizers while dinner finishes cooking, or build a relaxed menu around shareable bites and handhelds, like a festive charcuterie board, mini quiches, or cheesy ramen bites. Those will be crowd-pleasers. Walmart's bettergoods items make it easy to serve something that feels special and decadent without spending all day in the kitchen. I love these delicious, convenient options that let us spend more time with our families – and they don't break the bank.

What are some of the biggest holiday tabletop trends this year?

Kathy Buccio: I love a great dining table, and now it's all about making it feel personal, not perfectly matched. Mix dinnerware, serving pieces and seasonal accents to create a warm look – something eclectic and lived-in. Walmart makes it easy to layer in style at a great value, and these pieces are practical enough to use for Friendsgiving, holiday gatherings and celebrations all season long.

Do you have any last-minute tips for holiday preparation?

Kathy Buccio: Here's a tip I learned many years ago: keep a few affordable, versatile gifts on hand, because last-minute invitations and gifting moments always pop up during the holidays. A seasonal candle like this one from Better Homes & Gardens is a thoughtful gift for a host, teacher or friend – and it smells divine. A nice bottle of wine makes an easy, festive option for an adult host. And if you're visiting a home with small children, I have you covered. Just check out Walmart's Top Toys list on Walmart.com. It's a great place to find inspiration at every price and for every age and interest, and those kids will love you for it.

Where can we go for more information?

Kathy Buccio: For more information and inspiration, visit Walmart.com.

About Kathy Buccio

Kathy Buccio is a TV Host, Lifestyle expert and producer with over 20 years of television experience. She started her career in New York as a producer for the hit entertainment show, Access Hollywood, where she interviewed some of the most high profile celebrities and artists in the industry.

* YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Walmart

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