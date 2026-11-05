Toll Brothers Georgia Division Earns Top Honors At The 2026 OBIE Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Georgia Division receives eight Gold Awards, six Silver Awards, including two individual honors recognizing excellence in homebuilding, design, and sales

ATLANTA, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced that its Georgia Division received numerous honors at the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association's 2026 OBIE Awards. The division earned eight Gold Awards and six Silver Awards, recognizing its commitment to exceptional home design, innovative communities, and excellence in the homebuilding industry.

The OBIE Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across the Atlanta housing industry, recognizing builders, developers, sales professionals, designers, and other industry partners for their contributions to residential construction and design.

The Toll Brothers Georgia Division's awards span multiple categories, highlighting the talent and collaboration of its associates and industry partners in creating exceptional homes and communities throughout the Atlanta area.







Gold Award Winners

The Toll Brothers Georgia Division received eight Gold Awards across community development, interior merchandising, homebuilding, and sales center design.



Community of the Year – Single-Family Detached Homes: Vista Ridge by Toll Brothers

Best Interior Merchandising – Detached Model, $800,000–$899,999: Tearose Model at Toll Brothers at The Crossing at Coal Mountain

Best Interior Merchandising – Detached Model, $1 Million and Above: Ledgestone

Best Interior Merchandising – Attached Model, $1 Million and Above: Vickery Elite Model at Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park

Single Family Builder – Detached, $1 Million–$1.19 Million: Northfield

Model Home Sales Center: Ledgestone

Superintendent of the Year Associate Sales Consultant of the Year









Silver Award Winners

The division also earned six Silver Awards recognizing excellence in community amenities, interior merchandising, marketing, architectural design, and homebuilding.



Best Amenity Package – 499 Homes and Under: Vista Ridge by Toll Brothers

Best Interior Merchandising – Detached Model, $1 Million and Above: Bridlefield

Best Building Design – Attached, $900,000 and Above: Toll Brothers at Lakeview

Single Family Builder – Attached, $800,000–$899,999: Toll Brothers at Overlook at Lenox Park

Single Family Builder – Attached, $900,000 and Above: Toll Brothers at Lakeview Best Print Communication Ad



“These awards reflect the dedication, creativity, and collaboration of our Georgia Division team and the many talented partners who help bring our communities to life,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Georgia.“From thoughtfully designed homes and exceptional amenities to the professionals who guide our customers through the homebuying journey, we are proud to be recognized for the quality and care we bring to every aspect of our business.”

“These achievements underscore Toll Brothers' continued commitment to creating exceptional residential communities throughout the Atlanta area, combining luxury home design, carefully selected locations, and personalized customer experiences,” added White.

For more information about Toll Brothers communities in Georgia, visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOL." Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine's 2026 list of the World's Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2026 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

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Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)