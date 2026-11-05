Keep America Beautiful Wins Silver Anthem Award for Landmark National Litter Study

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 2026 National Litter Study honored for outstanding research in Sustainability, Environment & Climate.

Stamford, Conn., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Keep America Beautiful 2026 National Litter Study has received a Silver Anthem Award for excellence in environmental research. The landmark study documented a 34% decline in litter across America's roadways and waterways between 2020 and 2025 and identified opportunities to accelerate progress against litter nationwide.

The Anthem Awards annually recognize outstanding work by organizations and individuals making a positive impact around the world. This year's competition drew more than 2,500 entries from 43 countries, with winners selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences.

“We're honored that the Anthem Awards has recognized our National Litter Study and its contribution to understanding and addressing one of America's most persistent environmental challenges,” said Jennifer Lawson, President and CEO of Keep America Beautiful.“The findings show we've made real progress in reducing litter in America, but there's still more work ahead. This research gives us the evidence to build on what's working while tackling the challenges that remain.”

Released in May 2026, the Keep America Beautiful National Litter Study is the most comprehensive research conducted to date on the scope, scale, and composition of litter across the United States, providing a detailed look at how litter is changing, where progress is being made, and where action is needed.

While litter in the U.S. declined 34% between 2020 and 2025, an estimated 35 billion pieces of litter remain across America's roadways, waterways, and coastal areas. For the first time, the study also measured litter along U.S. coastlines, revealing concentrations significantly higher than those found along inland roadways and waterways.

The research was conducted in partnership with HDR, which measured and analyzed litter along America's roadways, waterways, and coastlines, and The Harris Poll, which surveyed American attitudes toward litter and responsibility for addressing it. The full study is available here.

"The work of social impact doesn't pause when conditions get harder, and this year's Anthem Winners proved it," said Patricia McLoughlin, General Manager of the Anthem Awards. "Facing new challenges, they kept building, kept organizing, and kept delivering for the people and causes they serve. They set a new standard for good, one defined as much by persistence as by results."

Judges for the 6th Annual Anthem Awards included Heather Elliott, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council; Angie Lawry, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, Colorectal Cancer Alliance; Shelby Georgis, CCO, HLK; Max Friedman, Co-Founder & CEO, Givebutter; Heather Malenshek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Land O'Lakes, Inc.; Alex Schmider, Senior Director of Entertainment, GLAAD; Elizabeth Gray, Chief Executive Officer, National Audubon Society; Aurelia Figueroa, Chief Sustainability Officer, Breitling; Jonathan Adashek, SVP, Chief Global Affairs Officer, IBM; Megan Ranney, Dean, Yale School of Public Health; Mariko Silver, President and CEO, Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts; Gwynne Gauntlett Global Lead, Digital Giving + Engagement, United Nations Development Programme; Thiago Elias, EVP, Executive Director of Design, Edelman; Alexandra Gordon, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Acumen; among others.

About Keep America Beautiful

For nearly 75 years, Keep America Beautiful has inspired people across the U.S. to care for the communities and shared spaces they love. Through our nationwide network of local affiliates and our partnerships with businesses, governments, and community leaders, we support the efforts of millions of volunteers to reduce litter, improve recycling, and make America's neighborhoods, parks, and public spaces cleaner, greener, and more beautiful. Learn more at kab.org.

About the Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, the Anthem Awards recognize the purpose-driven work of individuals, organizations, and companies around the world. The awards celebrate social impact across seven core causes, including Sustainability, Environment & Climate. Learn more at .

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Keep America Beautiful Wins Silver Anthem Award for Landmark National Litter Study

CONTACT: Leslie McClain Keep America Beautiful 703-517-4550...