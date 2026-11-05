Ring Energy Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Updates Guidance And Advances Disciplined Portfolio Strategy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Monetized Non-Core Assets, Added Core Acreage While Advancing Higher-Return Development Program and Reducing Debt THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSE American: REI) (“Ring” or the“Company”) today reported operational and financial results for the third quarter of 2026 and provided an update on its guidance, development program, portfolio optimization initiatives and balance sheet. During the third quarter, Ring continued to execute its strategy of improving its capital efficiency and the quality of its asset portfolio while strengthening its balance sheet. The Company completed approximately $30.5 million of non-core asset sales, acquired approximately $18.8 million of leasehold interests in the Central Basin Platform (“CBP”) and reduced borrowings under its revolving credit facility by $10.0 million. The acquired leasehold is positioned within Ring's existing CBP operating footprint, supporting the Company's strategy of expanding higher-return development inventory while increasing financial flexibility. Subsequent to the quarter, on October 30th, Ring closed another divestiture of non-core assets in Gaines and Andrews Counties for ~ $13.4 million. Third Quarter 2026 Highlights (Comparisons are to the second quarter of 2026 unless otherwise noted.) Delivered Higher Adjusted Earnings Despite Lower Realized Oil Prices

Generated $102.3 million of revenue, down ~ 2% from $104.7 million, primarily reflecting lower realized oil prices;

Realized oil price of $83.72 per barrel, down ~ 12%;

Reported net loss of $16.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, including a $41.0 million unrealized loss on commodity derivative contracts;

Adjusted Net Income1 of $27.3 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, up ~ 14% from $24.0 million;

Adjusted EBITDA1 of $57.1 million, up ~ 5% from $54.5 million despite lower realized oil prices; and Net cash provided by operating activities of $63.1 million. High-Graded Portfolio and Strengthened Balance Sheet

Completed non-core asset divestitures of ~ 130 barrels of oil equivalent per day ("Boe/d") (63% oil) and ~ 9.8k net acres for ~ $30.5 million;

Acquired ~ 16.5k net acres for $18.8 million of leasehold interests in the CBP, expanding Ring's core development footprint by over 25% in Crane and Ector Counties; and Reduced borrowings under the Company's revolving credit facility by $10.0 million to $350.0 million at September 30, 2026, while improving LQA leverage ratio to 1.5x from 1.7x.

Advanced Higher-Return Development Program

Sales volumes of ~ 20,635 Boe/d, including ~ 12,818 barrels of oil per day ("Bo/d"), up approximately 3% and 1%, respectively;

Brought online first 2-mile horizontal wells and drilled nine YTD;

Reduced drilling and completion costs2 to ~ $475 per foot YTD; and Invested ~ $64.0 million, reflecting the deliberate acceleration of drilling and infrastructure investments to transition to a more capital-efficient program. Continued Cost Discipline

Reported lease operating expense ("LOE") of $10.20 per Boe, below the mid-point of guidance;

Interest expense of $7.7 million, down ~ 23% year-over-year, reflecting lower debt balances; and Reduced all-in-cash costs by 3% to $21.03 per Boe.

Subsequent Events and Updating Guidance

On October 30th, closed a divestiture of non-core assets in Gaines and Andrews Counties for ~ $13.4 million representing ~470 Boe/d (77% oil) of production;

Q4 2026 oil production guidance range of 12,900 to 13,500 Bopd and total sales range of 20,400 to 21,200 Boepd;

Q4 2026 LOE per Boe guidance range of $9.80 to $10.30; and Updating 2027 guidance pro forma for divestitures.

Management Commentary Paul D. McKinney, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This was an exciting and highly productive quarter for Ring. We delivered strong operational results, advanced our longer-lateral development program and took decisive steps to improve the depth and quality of our portfolio. In a single quarter, we monetized approximately $30.5 million of non-core assets, added strategic acreage in the heart of our Central Basin Platform position and reduced debt by $10.0 million. With strong commodity prices, encouraging well performance and the cash surplus from asset dispositions, we deliberately chose to outspend adjusted free cash flow this quarter to accelerate our program. Having said that, we have not lost our focus on capital discipline – we intend to be cash flow positive during the fourth quarter and for the full year. We are proud of what our team accomplished so far this year and remain focused on debt reduction and improving our leverage ratio metrics. Operationally, we grew production 3% from the second quarter and kept lease operating expense below the mid-point of our guidance range while drilling eight horizontal wells and completing seven, including our first five, 2-mile co-developed laterals in Crane County. These results reinforce our confidence in the development program and demonstrate the execution capability of our team. The acreage we acquired is particularly compelling because it expands our inventory within an area we know well, where we already operate and where we see attractive opportunities to generate strong returns. By selling assets that were not expected to compete for near-term capital, we effectively recycled capital from lower-priority assets into higher-quality inventory while also strengthening the balance sheet. We believe this is a compelling example of how disciplined capital allocation can strengthen Ring and create stockholder value. We intend for this to be an integral part of our strategy going forward. We entered 2026 focused on moving Ring into its next phase with greater capital efficiency, and the progress we made this quarter represents an important step forward. We have a stronger portfolio with a deeper inventory of low break-even development opportunities and greater financial flexibility. We are energized by the momentum across the business and believe Ring is increasingly well positioned to deliver durable and competitive, per-share value for our stockholders.”

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1A non-GAAP financial measure; see the“Non-GAAP Financial Information” section in this release for more information including reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

2 D&C Cost is drilling, completion, equipment and connect to facility costs per lateral foot. 2026 excludes shorter lateral test wells. Summary Results and Additional Key Items

Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 to Q2 2026 % Change Q3 2025 Q3 2026 to Q3 2025 % Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Change Average Daily Sales Volumes (Boe/d) 20,635 19,990 3% 20,789 (1)% 19,997 20,167 (1)% Crude Oil (Bo/d) 12,818 12,683 1% 13,332 (4)% 12,594 13,310 (5)% Net Sales (MBoe) 1,898.4 1,819.1 4% 1,912.6 (1)% 5,459.1 5,505.7 (1)% Realized Price - All Products ($/Boe) $53.91 $57.55 (6)% $41.10 31% $51.42 $43.64 18% Realized Price - Crude Oil ($/Bo) $83.72 $95.45 (12)% $64.32 30% $82.92 $65.54 27% Revenues ($MM) $102.3 $104.7 (2)% $78.6 30% $280.7 $240.3 17% Net Income (Loss) ($MM) $(16.6) $64.8 (126)% $(51.6) 68% $(172.4) $(21.9) (687)% Adjusted Net Income1 ($MM) $27.3 $24.0 14% $13.1 108% $58.7 $34.8 69% Adjusted EBITDA1 ($MM) $57.1 $54.5 5% $47.7 20% $149.9 $145.6 3% Capital Expenditures ($MM) $64.0 $43.2 48% $24.6 160% $141.7 $73.9 92% Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 ($MM) $(13.8) $4.4 (414)% $13.9 (199)% $(9.2) $44.5 (121)%

(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the tables shown later in this release under“Non-GAAP Financial Information.” In addition, see section titled“Condensed Operating Data” for additional details concerning costs and expenses presented below.

Select Expenses and Other Items

Q3 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 to Q2 2026 % Change Q3 2025 Q3 2026 to Q3 2025 % Change YTD 2026 YTD 2025 YTD % Change Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) ($MM) $19.4 $18.4 5% $20.5 (5)% $55.9 $60.4 (7)% Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $10.20 $10.12 1% $10.73 (5)% $10.24 $10.98 (7)% Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM) $20.9 $20.1 4% $25.2 (17)% $62.4 $73.4 (15)% Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE) $11.01 $11.06 -%

$13.19 (17)% $11.43 $13.33 (14)% General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) ($MM) $9.0 $8.0 13% $8.1 11% $24.4 $23.9 2% General and administrative expenses ($/BOE) $4.77 $4.37 9% $4.26 12% $4.48 $4.34 3% G&A excluding share-based compensation ($MM) $6.5 $5.8 12% $6.5 -%

$18.3 $19.2 (5)% G&A excluding share-based compensation ($/BOE) $3.45 $3.19 8% $3.41 1% $3.35 $3.49 (4)% G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($MM) $6.5 $5.8 12% $6.5 -%

$18.3 $19.2 (5)% G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($/BOE) $3.45 $3.19 8% $3.41 1% $3.35 $3.49 (4)% Interest expense ($MM) $7.7 $8.4 (8)% $10.1 (24)% $24.7 $31.3 (21)% Interest expense ($/BOE) $4.05 $4.61 (12)% $5.26 (23)% $4.52 $5.69 (21)% Gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) (1) $(53.2) $23.7 (324)% $0.4 NM (2) $(111.7) $14.2 (887)% Realized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) $(12.2) $(18.5) 34% $2.5 (588)% $(35.9) $2.7 NM (2) Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) $(41.0) $42.2 (197)% $(2.1) NM (2) $(75.8) $11.5 (759)%

(1) A summary listing of the Company's outstanding derivative positions as of November 5, 2026 is included in the tables shown later in this release. As of November 5, 2026, for the remainder (October through December) of 2026, the Company has approximately 1.0 million barrels of oil (approximately 81% of oil sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average upside protection price of $74.10 and approximately 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas (approximately 61% of natural gas sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $3.93.

(2) Not meaningful.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

Total liquidity (defined as cash and cash equivalents plus borrowing base availability under the Company's credit facility) at September 30, 2026 was approximately $236.4 million, consisting of $235.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility, which included a reduction of $35 thousand for letters of credit, and approximately $1.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. On September 30, 2026, the Company had $350 million in borrowings outstanding on its credit facility that has a current borrowing base of $585 million. This reflects a reduction of $10 million from the balance of $360 million at June 30, 2026. The Company intends to continue debt reduction, dependent on market conditions, the timing and level of capital spending, and other considerations.

Drilling and Completion Activity

In 3Q 2026, the Company drilled a total of eight and completed a total of seven horizontal producing wells. Additionally, the Company completed the SWD well that was in the process of being drilled at the end of the second quarter. In the Central Basin Platform in Andrews County, the Company drilled and completed two 1.5-mile horizontal wells, both with a working interest of approximately 99%. In the Central Basin Platform in Crane County, the Company drilled six and completed five 2-mile horizontal wells, each with a working interest of 100%.

The table below sets forth Ring's drilling and completion activities in the first nine months of 2026:

Quarter Area Wells Drilled Wells Completed Drilled Uncompleted ("DUC") 1Q 2026 Northwest Shelf (Horizontal) 5 5 - Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) (1) - 1 - Central Basin Platform (Vertical) 1 1 - Total 6 7 - 2Q 2026 Northwest Shelf (Horizontal) 2 2 - Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) 5 2 3 Total 7 4 3 3Q 2026 Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) 8 7 4 Total (2) 8 7 4

(1) The horizontal well completed in the Central Basin Platform in the first quarter of 2026 is the completion of a previously drilled but uncompleted (“DUC”) well.

(2) The total does not include the SWD well that was completed in the third quarter of 2026.

Remaining Quarter of 2026 and Full-Year 2027 Sales Volumes, Capital Investment and Operating Expense Guidance

Since providing its original 2026 development outlook, Ring has continued to refine its development plan towards horizontal drilling and allocate capital toward its highest-return opportunities. This evolution reflects encouraging early well results, improved operational execution and the attractive economics associated with extended-reach laterals. Ring believes the increased concentration of longer lateral opportunities has the potential to enhance capital efficiency, improve project economics and support the Company's strategy of generating higher returns while responsibly growing production.

The guidance in the table below represents the Company's current good faith estimate of the range of likely future results. Guidance could be affected by the factors discussed below in the "Safe Harbor Statement" section.

Q4 2026 FY 2027 UPDATED UPDATED Sales Volumes: Total Oil (Bo/d) 12,900 - 13,500 13,200 - 14,300 Total (Boe/d) 20,400 - 21,200 21,000 - 23,000 Oil (%) 63% 63% NGLs (%) 20% 20% Gas (%) 17% 17% Capital Program: Capital spending(1) (millions) $43 - $48 $135 - $165 New >1.5 mile lateral wells drilled 5 20 - 30 Wells completed and online 5 20 - 30 DUC wells 4 0 Operating Expenses: LOE (per Boe) $9.80 - $10.30 $9.70 - $10.50

(1)In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, and well reactivations. Also included is anticipated spending for leasing acreage; and non-operated drilling, completion, capital workovers, and facility improvements.

Conference Call Information

Ring will hold a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) to discuss its 3Q 2026 operational and financial results. An updated investor presentation will be posted to the Company's website prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is set to begin. Please reference the“Ring Energy 3Q 2026 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring's website at under“Investors” on the“News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website following the call.

About Ring Energy, Inc.

Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's strategy and prospects. The forward-looking statements include statements about the expected future reserves, production, financial position, business strategy, revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels of the Company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements also include assumptions and projections for remainder of 2026 and 2027 guidance for sales volumes, oil, NGL and natural gas mix as a percentage of total sales, capital expenditures, wells drilled, operating expenses and the projected impacts thereon. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Ring and its management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; the impact of worldwide political, military and armed conflict (including the impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz); adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities particularly in the winter; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs; risks related to level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base and interest rates under the Company's credit facility; Ring's ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of its capital expenditures budget; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; changes in U.S. energy, environmental, monetary, tax and trade policies, including with respect to tariffs or other trade barriers, and any resulting trade tensions; cost and availability of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulation or other factors; and Ring's ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and its other SEC filings. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Sonu Singh Johl

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Phone: 281-397-3699

Email: ...

RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenues $ 102,343,662 $ 104,681,489 $ 78,601,336 $ 280,696,815 $ 240,295,302 Costs and Operating Expenses Lease operating expenses 19,367,227 18,409,462 20,518,472 55,899,033 60,442,005 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 180,787 101,902 126,569 399,738 463,990 Ad valorem taxes 2,210,911 2,202,160 2,446,565 6,615,608 5,627,320 Oil and natural gas production taxes 4,584,698 5,047,619 3,670,987 13,186,208 11,088,049 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20,900,733 20,114,890 25,225,345 62,421,571 73,411,242 Ceiling test impairment - - 72,912,330 162,086,257 72,912,330 Asset retirement obligation accretion 405,729 401,944 390,563 1,203,169 1,099,363 Operating lease expense 124,187 175,090 175,091 474,368 525,272 General and administrative expense 9,046,598 7,954,230 8,139,771 24,439,606 23,898,266 Total Costs and Operating Expenses 56,820,870 54,407,297 133,605,693 326,725,558 249,467,837 Income (Loss) from Operations 45,522,792 50,274,192 (55,004,357 ) (46,028,743 ) (9,172,535 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest income 108,728 148,540 74,253 327,797 233,969 Interest (expense) (7,695,843 ) (8,379,552 ) (10,052,320 ) (24,675,004 ) (31,308,510 ) Gain (loss) on derivative contracts (53,200,280 ) 23,724,426 444,305 (111,706,779 ) 14,163,569 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets 52,331 104,150 105,642 156,481 385,545 Other income - 9,600 - 15,437 159,712 Net Other Income (Expense) (60,735,064 ) 15,607,164 (9,428,120 ) (135,882,068 ) (16,365,715 ) Income (Loss) Before Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes (15,212,272 ) 65,881,356 (64,432,477 ) (181,910,811 ) (25,538,250 ) Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes (1,387,957 ) (1,088,046 ) 12,800,947 9,512,410 3,652,345 Net Income (Loss) $ (16,600,229 ) $ 64,793,310 $ (51,631,530 ) $ (172,398,401 ) $ (21,885,905 ) Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.28 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.11 ) Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share $ (0.06 ) $ 0.27 $ (0.25 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (0.11 ) Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 260,533,239 233,951,765 206,688,003 234,543,417 204,223,621 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 260,533,239 237,808,489 206,688,003 234,543,417 204,223,621





RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Operating Data

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net sales volumes: Oil (Bbls) 1,179,247 1,154,147 1,226,537 3,438,217 3,633,739 Natural gas (Mcf) 1,896,728 1,764,659 1,853,599 5,350,899 5,172,603 Natural gas liquids (Bbls) 403,060 370,819 377,141 1,129,052 1,009,881 Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (Boe)(1) 1,898,428 1,819,076 1,912,611 5,459,086 5,505,721 % Oil 62 % 64 % 64 % 63 % 66 % % Natural Gas 17 % 16 % 16 % 16 % 16 % % Natural Gas Liquids 21 % 20 % 20 % 21 % 18 % Average daily sales volumes: Oil (Bbls/d) 12,818 12,683 13,332 12,594 13,310 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 20,617 19,392 20,148 19,600 18,947 Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d) 4,381 4,075 4,099 4,136 3,699 Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d) 20,635 19,990 20,789 19,997 20,167 Average realized sales prices: Oil ($/Bbl) $ 83.72 $ 95.45 $ 64.32 $ 82.92 $ 65.54 Natural gas ($/Mcf) (0.30 ) (5.20 ) (1.22 ) (2.62 ) (0.93 ) Natural gas liquids ($/Bbls) 10.38 9.96 5.22 8.54 6.85 Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe) $ 53.91 $ 57.55 $ 41.10 $ 51.42 $ 43.64 Average costs and expenses per Boe ($/Boe): Lease operating expenses $ 10.20 $ 10.12 $ 10.73 $ 10.24 $ 10.98 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 0.10 0.06 0.07 0.07 0.08 Ad valorem taxes 1.16 1.21 1.28 1.21 1.02 Oil and natural gas production taxes 2.41 2.77 1.92 2.42 2.01 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 11.01 11.06 13.19 11.43 13.33 Ceiling test impairment - - 38.12 29.69 13.24 Asset retirement obligation accretion 0.21 0.22 0.20 0.22 0.20 Operating lease expense 0.07 0.10 0.09 0.09 0.10 G&A (including share-based compensation) 4.77 4.37 4.26 4.48 4.34 G&A (excluding share-based compensation) 3.45 3.19 3.41 3.35 3.49 G&A (excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs) 3.45 3.19 3.41 3.35 3.49

(1) Boe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil (totals may not compute due to rounding). The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids may differ significantly.

RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

As of September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,473,639 $ 902,913 Accounts receivable 49,387,082 30,938,908 Joint interest billing receivables, net 1,327,039 1,623,991 Derivative assets 7,115,775 21,468,134 Inventory 6,068,196 5,312,715 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,526,316 1,822,751 Total Current Assets 67,898,047 62,069,412 Properties and Equipment Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method 1,855,601,600 1,891,510,431 Financing lease asset subject to depreciation 3,677,613 3,633,586 Fixed assets subject to depreciation 3,404,826 3,504,788 Total Properties and Equipment 1,862,684,039 1,898,648,805 Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization (629,969,873 ) (569,180,901 ) Net Properties and Equipment 1,232,714,166 1,329,467,904 Operating lease asset 850,696 1,285,159 Derivative assets 8,955,873 9,739,430 Deferred financing costs 7,314,084 9,337,344 Total Assets $ 1,317,732,866 $ 1,411,899,249 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 117,296,494 $ 90,258,731 Income tax liability 390,507 356,436 Financing lease liability 646,731 730,564 Operating lease liability 498,844 586,614 Derivative liabilities 44,004,900 841,193 Notes payable 1,006,152 505,752 Asset retirement obligations 291,844 418,526 Total Current Liabilities 164,135,472 93,697,816 Non-current Liabilities Deferred income taxes 12,755,515 22,298,701 Revolving line of credit 350,000,000 420,000,000 Financing lease liability, less current portion 439,869 593,146 Operating lease liability, less current portion 442,008 819,223 Derivative liabilities 20,007,162 2,512,692 Asset retirement obligations 30,632,348 29,972,429 Total Liabilities 578,412,374 569,894,007 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' Equity Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding - - Common stock - $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 260,539,607 shares and 207,656,929 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 260,539 207,657 Additional paid-in capital 882,438,355 812,777,586 Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit) (143,378,402 ) 29,019,999 Total Stockholders' Equity 739,320,492 842,005,242 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,317,732,866 $ 1,411,899,249





RING ENERGY, INC.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income (loss) $ (16,600,229 ) $ 64,793,310 $ (51,631,530 ) $ (172,398,401 ) $ (21,885,905 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20,900,733 20,114,890 25,225,345 62,421,571 73,411,242 Ceiling test impairment - - 72,912,330 162,086,257 72,912,330 Asset retirement obligation accretion 405,729 401,944 390,563 1,203,169 1,099,363 Amortization of deferred financing costs 673,731 690,842 693,625 2,058,721 3,768,292 Share-based compensation 2,497,039 2,149,596 1,618,600 6,171,443 4,661,397 Credit loss expense 50,871 92,432 907 143,303 19,029 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (52,331 ) (104,150 ) (105,642 ) (156,481 ) (385,545 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 1,508,503 1,026,087 (12,964,252 ) (9,707,992 ) (4,208,267 ) Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation 3,914 2,310 123,533 164,806 232,296 (Gain) loss on derivative contracts 53,200,280 (23,724,426 ) (444,305 ) 111,706,779 (14,163,569 ) Cash received (paid) for derivative settlements, net (12,177,595 ) (18,459,080 ) 2,586,230 (35,912,686 ) 2,710,479 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (6,221,110 ) 1,996,197 4,672,943 (18,294,525 ) 2,299,483 Inventory (441,935 ) 522,702 399,193 (755,481 ) (937,541 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 669,490 (1,769,310 ) 439,087 (703,565 ) (496,396 ) Accounts payable 20,134,593 (6,503,785 ) 841,492 23,852,444 (12,039,039 ) Settlement of asset retirement obligation (1,501,127 ) (440,266 ) (265,794 ) (2,144,812 ) (837,065 ) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 63,050,556 40,789,293 44,492,325 129,734,550 106,160,584 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Payments for Lime Rock Acquisition - - (1,709,776 ) - (72,569,545 ) Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties (18,295,766 ) (1,611,607 ) (715,126 ) (22,689,104 ) (1,512,415 ) Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties (63,127,489 ) (39,928,636 ) (20,995,094 ) (135,562,945 ) (70,251,975 ) Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties 30,500,000 602,471 100 35,368,950 100 Insurance proceeds received for damage to oil and natural gas properties - - 160,533 - 260,446 Payments to acquire or improve fixed assets subject to depreciation (15,423 ) - (5,708 ) (15,423 ) (175,369 ) Proceeds from sale of fixed assets subject to depreciation - 100,832 - 100,832 17,360 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (50,938,678 ) (40,836,940 ) (23,265,071 ) (122,797,690 ) (144,231,398 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities Proceeds from revolving line of credit 69,000,000 55,000,000 31,000,000 172,000,000 201,322,997 Payments on revolving line of credit (79,000,000 ) (121,000,000 ) (51,000,000 ) (242,000,000 ) (158,322,997 ) Proceeds from issuance of common stock (216,680 ) 64,780,500 - 64,563,820 - Payments for taxes withheld on vested restricted shares, net (907,083 ) - (8,000 ) (908,048 ) (961,446 ) Proceeds from notes payable - 1,657,810 - 1,657,810 1,648,539 Payments on notes payable (490,152 ) (161,506 ) (486,590 ) (1,157,410 ) (1,143,107 ) Payment of deferred financing costs - - (332,376 ) (35,460 ) (5,713,978 ) Reduction of financing lease liabilities (161,734 ) (132,383 ) (113,381 ) (486,846 ) (338,682 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities (11,775,649 ) 144,421 (20,940,347 ) (6,366,134 ) 36,491,326 Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash 336,229 96,774 286,907 570,726 (1,579,488 ) Cash at Beginning of Period 1,137,410 1,040,636 - 902,913 1,866,395 Cash at End of Period $ 1,473,639 $ 1,137,410 $ 286,907 $ 1,473,639 $ 286,907

RING ENERGY, INC.

Financial Commodity Derivative Positions

As of November 5, 2026

The following tables reflect the details of current derivative contracts as of November 5, 2026 (quantities are in barrels (Bbl) for the oil derivative contracts and in million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the natural gas derivative contracts):

Oil Hedges (WTI) Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027 Q1 2028 Q2 2028 Q3 2028 Swaps: Hedged volume (Bbl) 620,500 779,500 674,000 616,000 412,963 - - - Weighted average swap price $ 70.60 $ 71.23 $ 67.19 $ 68.89 $ 57.59 $ - $ - $ - Two-way collars: Hedged volume (Bbl) 368,000 2,935 - 32,910 33,435 430,080 415,580 402,614 Weighted average put price $ 65.00 $ 62.50 $ - $ 60.00 $ 60.00 $ 55.59 $ 57.50 $ 60.00 Weighted average call price $ 80.00 $ 73.65 $ - $ 72.30 $ 72.30 $ 66.02 $ 73.02 $ 77.21 Swaps: WTI NYMEX Rolls Hedged volume (BBL) 300,000 - - - - - - - Weighted average swap price $ 5.82 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -





Oil Hedges (WTI) Q4 2028 Q1 2029 Q2 2029 Q3 2029 Q4 2029 Q1 2030 Q2 2030 Two-way collars: Hedged volume (Bbl) 276,000 - - - - - - Weighted average put price $ 60.00 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Weighted average call price $ 81.80 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -





Gas Hedges (Henry Hub) Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027 Q1 2028 Q2 2028 Q3 2028 NYMEX Swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 1,072,305 439,678 423,035 1,079,906 1,046,151 1,012,567 984,322 956,865 Weighted average swap price $ 3.99 $ 4.02 $ 4.02 $ 3.86 $ 4.02 $ 3.77 $ 3.77 $ 3.77 Two-way collars: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 128,000 717,000 694,000 - - - - - Weighted average put price $ 3.50 $ 3.99 $ 3.00 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - Weighted average call price $ 5.42 $ 5.21 $ 4.32 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -





Gas Hedges (Henry Hub) Q4 2028 Q1 2029 Q2 2029 Q3 2029 Q4 2029 Q1 2030 Q2 2030 NYMEX Swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 931,539 908,117 886,933 866,585 846,134 - - Weighted average swap price $ 3.77 $ 3.67 $ 3.67 $ 3.67 $ 3.67 $ - $ -





Gas Hedges (basis differential) Q4 2026 Q1 2027 Q2 2027 Q3 2027 Q4 2027 Q1 2028 Q2 2028 Q3 2028 Waha basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 411,451 196,372 480,325 464,360 449,846 435,403 - - Weighted average spread price (1) $ 1.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.78 $ 0.68 $ - $ - El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) 788,851 960,307 636,710 615,547 596,306 577,163 - - Weighted average spread price (1) $ 1.92 $ 0.72 $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.67 $ 0.60 $ - $ -





Gas Hedges (basis differential) Q4 2028 Q1 2029 Q2 2029 Q3 2029 Q4 2029 Q1 2030 Q2 2030 Waha basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) - - - 259,975 253,840 - - Weighted average spread price (1) $ - $ - $ - $ 0.61 $ 0.71 $ - $ - El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps: Hedged volume (MMBtu) - - - 606,610 592,294 - - Weighted average spread price (1) $ - $ - $ - $ 0.54 $ 0.64 $ - $ -

(1) The gas basis swap hedges are calculated as the Henry Hub natural gas price less the fixed amount specified as the weighted average spread price above.

RING ENERGY, INC.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Certain financial information included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are“Adjusted Net Income,”“Adjusted EBITDA,”“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or“AFCF,”“Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or“ACFFO,”“G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation,”“G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs,”“Leverage Ratio,”“Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX,”“All-In Cash Operating Costs,” and“Cash Operating Margin.” Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income

“Adjusted Net Income” is calculated as net income (loss) minus the estimated after-tax impact of share-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, unrealized gains and losses on changes in the fair value of derivatives, and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”). Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current period to prior periods. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors as it is one of the metrics management uses to assess the Company's ongoing operating and financial performance, and also is a useful metric for investors to compare the Company's results with its peers.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Total Per share - diluted Net income (loss) $ (16,600,229 ) $ (0.06 ) $ 64,793,310 $ 0.27 $ (51,631,530 ) $ (0.25 ) $ (172,398,401 ) $ (0.74 ) $ (21,885,905 ) $ (0.11 ) Share-based compensation 2,497,039 0.01 2,149,596 0.01 1,618,600 0.01 6,171,443 0.03 4,661,397 0.02 Ceiling test impairment - - - - 72,912,330 0.35 162,086,257 0.69 72,912,330 0.37 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives 41,022,685 0.15 (42,183,506 ) (0.18 ) 2,141,925 0.01 75,794,093 0.33 (11,453,090 ) (0.06 ) Transaction costs - A&D - - - - 10 - - - 2,786 - Tax impact on adjusted items 331,774 - (757,785 ) - (11,920,971 ) (0.06 ) (12,983,555 ) (0.06 ) (9,456,621 ) (0.05 ) Adjusted Net Income $ 27,251,269 $ 0.10 $ 24,001,615 $ 0.10 $ 13,120,364 $ 0.06 $ 58,669,837 $ 0.25 $ 34,780,897 $ 0.17 Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding 260,533,239 237,808,489 206,688,003 234,543,417 204,223,621 Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 $ 0.25 $ 0.17

Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

The Company defines“Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) plus net interest expense (including interest income and expense), unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, ceiling test impairment, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement obligation accretion, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), share-based compensation, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and backing out the effect of other income. Company management believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Ring's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as Ring calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net income (loss) $ (16,600,229 ) $ 64,793,310 $ (51,631,530 ) $ (172,398,401 ) $ (21,885,905 ) Interest expense, net 7,587,115 8,231,012 9,978,067 24,347,207 31,074,541 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives 41,022,685 (42,183,506 ) 2,141,925 75,794,093 (11,453,090 ) Ceiling test impairment - - 72,912,330 162,086,257 72,912,330 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,387,957 1,088,046 (12,800,947 ) (9,512,410 ) (3,652,345 ) Depreciation, depletion and amortization 20,900,733 20,114,890 25,225,345 62,421,571 73,411,242 Asset retirement obligation accretion 405,729 401,944 390,563 1,203,169 1,099,363 Transaction costs - A&D - - 10 - 2,786 Share-based compensation 2,497,039 2,149,596 1,618,600 6,171,443 4,661,397 Loss (gain) on disposal of assets (52,331 ) (104,150 ) (105,642 ) (156,481 ) (385,545 ) Other income - (9,600 ) - (15,437 ) (159,712 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,148,698 $ 54,481,542 $ 47,728,721 $ 149,941,011 $ 145,625,062 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1) 56 % 52 % 61 % 53 % 61 %

(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenue.

Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow

The Company defines“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or“AFCF” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (as reflected on the Company's Condensed Statements of Cash Flows) less changes in operating assets and liabilities, and plus transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”), current income tax expense (benefit), proceeds from divestitures of oil and natural gas properties, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and less capital expenditures, credit loss expense, and other income. For this purpose, the Company's definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and lease maintenance costs) but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in the Company's capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Management believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of the Company's current operating activities after the impact of capital expenditures and net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. Other companies may use different definitions of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 63,050,556 $ 40,789,293 $ 44,492,325 $ 129,734,550 $ 106,160,584 Adjustments - Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Changes in operating assets and liabilities (12,639,911 ) 6,194,462 (6,086,921 ) (1,954,061 ) 12,010,558 Transaction costs - A&D - - 10 - 2,786 Income tax expense (benefit) - current (124,460 ) 59,649 39,772 30,776 323,626 Capital expenditures (64,035,184 ) (43,169,155 ) (24,589,282 ) (141,709,849 ) (73,868,326 ) Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties (1) - 602,471 100 4,868,950 100 Credit loss expense (50,871 ) (92,432 ) (907 ) (143,303 ) (19,029 ) Other income - (9,600 ) - (15,437 ) (159,712 ) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (13,799,870 ) $ 4,374,688 $ 13,855,097 $ (9,188,374 ) $ 44,450,587





(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026 2026 2025 2026 2025 Adjusted EBITDA $ 57,148,698 $ 54,481,542 $ 47,728,721 $ 149,941,011 $ 145,625,062 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) (6,913,384 ) (7,540,170 ) (9,284,442 ) (22,288,486 ) (27,306,249 ) Capital expenditures (64,035,184 ) (43,169,155 ) (24,589,282 ) (141,709,849 ) (73,868,326 ) Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties (1) - 602,471 100 4,868,950 100 Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ (13,799,870 ) $ 4,374,688 $ 13,855,097 $ (9,188,374 ) $ 44,450,587

(1) Proceeds from divestitures of oil and natural gas properties for purposes of Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes proceeds of $30.5 million from the sale of certain non-core assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations

The Company defines“Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or“ACFFO” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, as reflected in the Company's Condensed Statements of Cash Flows, less the changes in operating assets and liabilities, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets, accounts payable, and settlement of asset retirement obligations, which are subject to variation due to the nature of the Company's operations. Accordingly, the Company believes this financial performance measure is useful to investors because it is used often in its industry and allows investors to compare this metric to other companies in its peer group as well as the E&P sector.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 63,050,556 $ 40,789,293 $ 44,492,325 $ 129,734,550 $ 106,160,584 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (12,639,911 ) 6,194,462 (6,086,921 ) (1,954,061 ) 12,010,558 Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations $ 50,410,645 $ 46,983,755 $ 38,405,404 $ 127,780,489 $ 118,171,142

Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (G&A) to G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs

The following table presents a reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”), a GAAP measure, to G&A excluding share-based compensation, and G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (A&D).

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

General and administrative expense (G&A) $ 9,046,598 $ 7,954,230 $ 8,139,771 $ 24,439,606 $ 23,898,266 Share-based compensation 2,497,039 2,149,596 1,618,600 6,171,443 4,661,397 G&A excluding share-based compensation $ 6,549,559 $ 5,804,634 $ 6,521,171 18,268,163 19,236,869 Transaction costs - A&D - - 10 - 2,786 G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs $ 6,549,559 $ 5,804,634 $ 6,521,161 $ 18,268,163 $ 19,234,083

Calculation of Leverage Ratio

“Leverage” or the“Leverage Ratio” is calculated pursuant to the Company's existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) Consolidated Total Debt as of such date to (ii) Consolidated EBITDAX for the four consecutive fiscal quarters ending on or immediately prior to such date for which financial statements are required to have been delivered under the credit facility.

The Company defines“Consolidated Total Debt” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means, as of any date, all Indebtedness of the Company on a consolidated basis as of such date, but excluding hedging obligations.

The Company defines“Indebtedness” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and generally means (i) all obligations of the Company for borrowed money, (ii) all obligations of the Company evidenced by notes or other similar instruments, (iii) all obligations of the Company in respect of the deferred purchase price of property or services, (iv) all obligations of the Company under any conditional sale relating to property acquired the Company, (v) all capital lease obligations of the Company, (vi) all obligations, contingent or otherwise, of the Company in respect of letters of credit or similar extensions of credit, (vii) all guarantees of the Company of the type of Indebtedness described in clauses (i) through (vi) above, (viii) all Indebtedness of a third party secured by any lien on property owned by the Company, whether or not such Indebtedness has been assumed by the Company, (ix) all off-balance sheet liabilities, (x) all hedging obligations and (xi) the undischarged balance of any production payment created by the Company or for the creation of which the Company directly or indirectly received payment.

The Company defines“Consolidated EBITDAX” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means for any period an amount equal to the sum of (i) consolidated net income (loss) for such period plus (ii) to the extent deducted in determining consolidated net income (loss) for such period, and without duplication, (A) consolidated interest expense, (B) income tax expense (benefit) determined on a consolidated basis, (C) depreciation, depletion and amortization determined on a consolidated basis, (D) exploration expenses determined on a consolidated basis, and (E) all other non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to the administrative agent, in each case for such period minus (iii) all noncash income added to consolidated net income (loss) for such period; provided that, for purposes of calculating compliance with the financial covenants under the credit facility, to the extent that during such period the Company has consummated an acquisition permitted by the credit facility or any sale, transfer or other disposition of any property or assets permitted by the credit facility, Consolidated EBITDAX will be calculated on a pro forma basis with respect to the property or assets acquired or disposed of.

The maximum permitted Leverage Ratio under the senior revolving credit facility is 3.00. The following tables show the leverage ratio calculations for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, Last Four Quarters

2025 2026 2026 2026 Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation: Net Income (Loss) $ (12,845,294 ) $ (220,591,482 ) $ 64,793,310 $ (16,600,229 ) $ (185,243,695 ) Plus: Consolidated interest expense 9,065,509 8,529,080 8,231,012 7,587,115 33,412,716 Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) (3,800,401 ) (11,988,413 ) 1,088,046 1,387,957 (13,312,811 ) Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 23,002,908 21,405,948 20,114,890 20,900,733 85,424,479 Plus: non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent 23,025,119 240,961,475 (39,631,966 ) 43,925,453 268,280,081 Consolidated EBITDAX $ 38,447,841 $ 38,316,608 $ 54,595,292 $ 57,201,029 $ 188,560,770 Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX - - - - - Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX - - - - - Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX $ 38,447,841 $ 38,316,608 $ 54,595,292 $ 57,201,029 $ 188,560,770 Non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent: Asset retirement obligation accretion $ 390,892 $ 395,496 $ 401,944 $ 405,729 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets (14,753,449 ) 76,954,914 (42,183,506 ) 41,022,685 Ceiling test impairment 35,913,116 162,086,257 - - Share-based compensation 1,474,560 1,524,808 2,149,596 2,497,039 Total non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent $ 23,025,119 $ 240,961,475 $ (39,631,966 ) $ 43,925,453 As of September 30, Corresponding 2026 Leverage Ratio Leverage Ratio Covenant: Revolving line of credit $ 350,000,000 1.85 Notes payable 1,006,152 0.01 Capital lease obligations 1,086,600 0.01 Consolidated Total Debt $ 352,092,752 1.87 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX 188,560,770 Leverage Ratio 1.87 Maximum Allowed ≤ 3.00x





(Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, Last Four Quarters

2024 2025 2025 2025 Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation: Net Income (Loss) $ 5,657,519 $ 9,110,738 $ 20,634,887 $ (51,631,530 ) $ (16,228,386 ) Plus: Consolidated interest expense 9,987,731 9,408,728 11,687,746 9,978,067 41,062,272 Plus: Income tax provision (benefit) 1,803,629 3,041,177 6,107,425 (12,800,947 ) (1,848,716 ) Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 24,548,849 22,615,983 25,569,914 25,225,345 97,960,091 Plus: non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent 8,994,957 2,392,703 (12,236,121 ) 77,063,418 76,214,957 Consolidated EBITDAX $ 50,992,685 $ 46,569,329 $ 51,763,851 $ 47,834,353 $ 197,160,218 Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX 5,244,078 7,392,359 - - 12,636,437 Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX 77,819 8,855 - - 86,674 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX $ 56,314,582 $ 53,970,543 $ 51,763,851 $ 47,834,353 $ 209,883,329 Non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent: Asset retirement obligation accretion $ 323,085 $ 326,549 $ 382,251 $ 390,563 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets 6,999,552 375,196 (13,970,211 ) 2,141,925 Ceiling test impairment - - - 72,912,330 Share-based compensation 1,672,320 1,690,958 1,351,839 1,618,600 Total non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent $ 8,994,957 $ 2,392,703 $ (12,236,121 ) $ 77,063,418 As of September 30, Corresponding 2025

Leverage Ratio Leverage Ratio Covenant: Revolving line of credit $ 428,000,000 2.04 Notes payable 1,001,829 - Lime Rock deferred payment 10,000,000 0.05 Capital lease obligations 1,275,826 0.01 Consolidated Total Debt $ 440,277,655 2.10 Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX 209,883,329 Leverage Ratio 2.10 Maximum Allowed ≤ 3.00x

Calculation of Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX

The Company defines Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX as Consolidated Total Debt divided by LQA (“Last Quarter Annualized”) Consolidated EBITDAX. Consolidated Total Debt and Consolidated EBITDAX are defined pursuant to the Company's existing senior revolving credit facility. The Company believes this metric is more reflective of its current leverage ratio profile by annualizing Consolidated EBITDAX for the most recent period. Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX and Consolidated EBTIDAX are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should not be considered as a substitute for measured prepared in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view this ratio and Consolidated EBITDAX as supplemental to its entire financial statements.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026

Consolidated Total Debt $ 352,092,752 Consolidated EBITDAX 57,201,029 LQA Consolidated EBITDAX $ 228,804,116 Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX 1.5

All-In Cash Operating Costs

The Company defines All-In Cash Operating Costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, as“all in cash” costs which includes lease operating expenses, G&A costs excluding share-based compensation, net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), workovers and other operating expenses, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and gathering/transportation costs. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

All-In Cash Operating Costs: Lease operating expenses (including workovers) $ 19,367,227 $ 18,409,462 $ 20,518,472 $ 55,899,033 $ 60,442,005 G&A excluding share-based compensation 6,549,559 5,804,634 6,521,171 18,268,163 19,236,869 Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) 6,913,384 7,540,170 9,284,442 22,288,486 27,306,249 Operating lease expense 124,187 175,090 175,091 474,368 525,272 Oil and natural gas production taxes 4,584,698 5,047,619 3,670,987 13,186,208 11,088,049 Ad valorem taxes 2,210,911 2,202,160 2,446,565 6,615,608 5,627,320 Gathering, transportation and processing costs 180,787 101,902 126,569 399,738 463,990 All-in cash operating costs $ 39,930,753 $ 39,281,037 $ 42,743,297 $ 117,131,604 $ 124,689,754 Boe 1,898,428 1,819,076 1,912,611 5,459,086 5,505,721 All-in cash operating costs per Boe $ 21.03 $ 21.59 $ 22.35 $ 21.46 $ 22.65

Cash Operating Margin

The Company defines Cash Operating Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as realized revenues per Boe less“all-in cash operating costs” per Boe. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company's operating margins in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.

(Unaudited for All Periods) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2026

2026

2025

2026

2025

Cash Operating Margin Realized revenues per Boe $ 53.91 $ 57.55 $ 41.10 $ 51.42 $ 43.64 All-in cash operating costs per Boe 21.03 21.59 22.35 21.46 22.65 Cash Operating Margin per Boe $ 32.88 $ 35.96 $ 18.75 $ 29.96 $ 20.99