Ring Energy Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Updates Guidance And Advances Disciplined Portfolio Strategy
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026 to Q2 2026 % Change
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2026 to Q3 2025 % Change
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|YTD % Change
|Average Daily Sales Volumes (Boe/d)
|20,635
|19,990
|3%
|20,789
|(1)%
|19,997
|20,167
|(1)%
|Crude Oil (Bo/d)
|12,818
|12,683
|1%
|13,332
|(4)%
|12,594
|13,310
|(5)%
|Net Sales (MBoe)
|1,898.4
|1,819.1
|4%
|1,912.6
|(1)%
|5,459.1
|5,505.7
|(1)%
|Realized Price - All Products ($/Boe)
|$53.91
|$57.55
|(6)%
|$41.10
|31%
|$51.42
|$43.64
|18%
|Realized Price - Crude Oil ($/Bo)
|$83.72
|$95.45
|(12)%
|$64.32
|30%
|$82.92
|$65.54
|27%
|Revenues ($MM)
|$102.3
|$104.7
|(2)%
|$78.6
|30%
|$280.7
|$240.3
|17%
|Net Income (Loss) ($MM)
|$(16.6)
|$64.8
|(126)%
|$(51.6)
|68%
|$(172.4)
|$(21.9)
|(687)%
|Adjusted Net Income1 ($MM)
|$27.3
|$24.0
|14%
|$13.1
|108%
|$58.7
|$34.8
|69%
|Adjusted EBITDA1 ($MM)
|$57.1
|$54.5
|5%
|$47.7
|20%
|$149.9
|$145.6
|3%
|Capital Expenditures ($MM)
|$64.0
|$43.2
|48%
|$24.6
|160%
|$141.7
|$73.9
|92%
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow1 ($MM)
|$(13.8)
|$4.4
|(414)%
|$13.9
|(199)%
|$(9.2)
|$44.5
|(121)%
(1) Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Free Cash Flow are non-GAAP financial measures, which are described in more detail and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures, in the tables shown later in this release under“Non-GAAP Financial Information.” In addition, see section titled“Condensed Operating Data” for additional details concerning costs and expenses presented below.
Select Expenses and Other Items
|Q3 2026
|Q2 2026
|Q3 2026 to Q2 2026 % Change
|Q3 2025
|Q3 2026 to Q3 2025 % Change
|YTD 2026
|YTD 2025
|YTD % Change
|Lease operating expenses (“LOE”) ($MM)
|$19.4
|$18.4
|5%
|$20.5
|(5)%
|$55.9
|$60.4
|(7)%
|Lease operating expenses ($/BOE)
|$10.20
|$10.12
|1%
|$10.73
|(5)%
|$10.24
|$10.98
|(7)%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($MM)
|$20.9
|$20.1
|4%
|$25.2
|(17)%
|$62.4
|$73.4
|(15)%
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization ($/BOE)
|$11.01
|$11.06
| -%
|$13.19
|(17)%
|$11.43
|$13.33
|(14)%
|General and administrative expenses (“G&A”) ($MM)
|$9.0
|$8.0
|13%
|$8.1
|11%
|$24.4
|$23.9
|2%
|General and administrative expenses ($/BOE)
|$4.77
|$4.37
|9%
|$4.26
|12%
|$4.48
|$4.34
|3%
|G&A excluding share-based compensation ($MM)
|$6.5
|$5.8
|12%
|$6.5
| -%
|$18.3
|$19.2
|(5)%
|G&A excluding share-based compensation ($/BOE)
|$3.45
|$3.19
|8%
|$3.41
|1%
|$3.35
|$3.49
|(4)%
|G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($MM)
|$6.5
|$5.8
|12%
|$6.5
| -%
|$18.3
|$19.2
|(5)%
|G&A excluding share-based compensation & transaction costs ($/BOE)
|$3.45
|$3.19
|8%
|$3.41
|1%
|$3.35
|$3.49
|(4)%
|Interest expense ($MM)
|$7.7
|$8.4
|(8)%
|$10.1
|(24)%
|$24.7
|$31.3
|(21)%
|Interest expense ($/BOE)
|$4.05
|$4.61
|(12)%
|$5.26
|(23)%
|$4.52
|$5.69
|(21)%
|Gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM) (1)
|$(53.2)
|$23.7
|(324)%
|$0.4
|NM (2)
|$(111.7)
|$14.2
|(887)%
|Realized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM)
|$(12.2)
|$(18.5)
|34%
|$2.5
|(588)%
|$(35.9)
|$2.7
|NM (2)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on derivative contracts ($MM)
|$(41.0)
|$42.2
|(197)%
|$(2.1)
|NM (2)
|$(75.8)
|$11.5
|(759)%
(1) A summary listing of the Company's outstanding derivative positions as of November 5, 2026 is included in the tables shown later in this release. As of November 5, 2026, for the remainder (October through December) of 2026, the Company has approximately 1.0 million barrels of oil (approximately 81% of oil sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average upside protection price of $74.10 and approximately 1.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas (approximately 61% of natural gas sales guidance midpoint) hedged at an average downside protection price of $3.93.
(2) Not meaningful.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
Total liquidity (defined as cash and cash equivalents plus borrowing base availability under the Company's credit facility) at September 30, 2026 was approximately $236.4 million, consisting of $235.0 million of availability under our revolving credit facility, which included a reduction of $35 thousand for letters of credit, and approximately $1.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. On September 30, 2026, the Company had $350 million in borrowings outstanding on its credit facility that has a current borrowing base of $585 million. This reflects a reduction of $10 million from the balance of $360 million at June 30, 2026. The Company intends to continue debt reduction, dependent on market conditions, the timing and level of capital spending, and other considerations.
Drilling and Completion Activity
In 3Q 2026, the Company drilled a total of eight and completed a total of seven horizontal producing wells. Additionally, the Company completed the SWD well that was in the process of being drilled at the end of the second quarter. In the Central Basin Platform in Andrews County, the Company drilled and completed two 1.5-mile horizontal wells, both with a working interest of approximately 99%. In the Central Basin Platform in Crane County, the Company drilled six and completed five 2-mile horizontal wells, each with a working interest of 100%.
The table below sets forth Ring's drilling and completion activities in the first nine months of 2026:
|Quarter
|Area
|Wells Drilled
|Wells Completed
|Drilled Uncompleted ("DUC")
|1Q 2026
|Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)
|5
|5
|-
|Central Basin Platform (Horizontal) (1)
|-
|1
|-
|Central Basin Platform (Vertical)
|1
|1
|-
|Total
|6
|7
|-
|2Q 2026
|Northwest Shelf (Horizontal)
|2
|2
|-
|Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)
|5
|2
|3
|Total
|7
|4
|3
|3Q 2026
|Central Basin Platform (Horizontal)
|8
|7
|4
|Total (2)
|8
|7
|4
(1) The horizontal well completed in the Central Basin Platform in the first quarter of 2026 is the completion of a previously drilled but uncompleted (“DUC”) well.
(2) The total does not include the SWD well that was completed in the third quarter of 2026.
Remaining Quarter of 2026 and Full-Year 2027 Sales Volumes, Capital Investment and Operating Expense Guidance
Since providing its original 2026 development outlook, Ring has continued to refine its development plan towards horizontal drilling and allocate capital toward its highest-return opportunities. This evolution reflects encouraging early well results, improved operational execution and the attractive economics associated with extended-reach laterals. Ring believes the increased concentration of longer lateral opportunities has the potential to enhance capital efficiency, improve project economics and support the Company's strategy of generating higher returns while responsibly growing production.
The guidance in the table below represents the Company's current good faith estimate of the range of likely future results. Guidance could be affected by the factors discussed below in the "Safe Harbor Statement" section.
|Q4 2026
|FY 2027
|UPDATED
|UPDATED
|Sales Volumes:
|Total Oil (Bo/d)
|12,900 - 13,500
|13,200 - 14,300
|Total (Boe/d)
|20,400 - 21,200
|21,000 - 23,000
|Oil (%)
|63%
|63%
|NGLs (%)
|20%
|20%
|Gas (%)
|17%
|17%
|Capital Program:
|Capital spending(1) (millions)
|$43 - $48
|$135 - $165
|New >1.5 mile lateral wells drilled
|5
|20 - 30
|Wells completed and online
|5
|20 - 30
|DUC wells
|4
|0
|Operating Expenses:
|LOE (per Boe)
|$9.80 - $10.30
|$9.70 - $10.50
(1)In addition to Company-directed drilling and completion activities, the capital spending outlook includes funds for targeted well recompletions, capital workovers, infrastructure upgrades, and well reactivations. Also included is anticipated spending for leasing acreage; and non-operated drilling, completion, capital workovers, and facility improvements.
Conference Call Information
Ring will hold a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. ET (10 a.m. CT) to discuss its 3Q 2026 operational and financial results. An updated investor presentation will be posted to the Company's website prior to the conference call.
To participate in the conference call, interested parties should dial 833-953-2433 at least five minutes before the call is set to begin. Please reference the“Ring Energy 3Q 2026 Earnings Conference Call”. International callers may participate by dialing 412-317-5762. The call will also be webcast and available on Ring's website at under“Investors” on the“News & Events” page. An audio replay will also be available on the Company's website following the call.
About Ring Energy, Inc.
Ring Energy, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company with current operations focused on the development of its Permian Basin assets. For additional information, please visit.
Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements involve a wide variety of risks and uncertainties, and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's strategy and prospects. The forward-looking statements include statements about the expected future reserves, production, financial position, business strategy, revenues, earnings, costs, capital expenditures and debt levels of the Company, and plans and objectives of management for future operations. Forward-looking statements also include assumptions and projections for remainder of 2026 and 2027 guidance for sales volumes, oil, NGL and natural gas mix as a percentage of total sales, capital expenditures, wells drilled, operating expenses and the projected impacts thereon. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and analyses made by Ring and its management in light of their experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors appropriate under the circumstances. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to expectations is subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: declines in oil, natural gas liquids or natural gas prices; the level of success in exploration, development and production activities; the impact of worldwide political, military and armed conflict (including the impact of the ongoing conflict with Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz); adverse weather conditions that may negatively impact development or production activities particularly in the winter; the timing of exploration and development expenditures; inaccuracies of reserve estimates or assumptions underlying them; revisions to reserve estimates as a result of changes in commodity prices; impacts to financial statements as a result of impairment write-downs; risks related to level of indebtedness and periodic redeterminations of the borrowing base and interest rates under the Company's credit facility; Ring's ability to generate sufficient cash flows from operations to meet the internally funded portion of its capital expenditures budget; the impacts of hedging on results of operations; changes in U.S. energy, environmental, monetary, tax and trade policies, including with respect to tariffs or other trade barriers, and any resulting trade tensions; cost and availability of transportation and storage capacity as a result of oversupply, government regulation or other factors; and Ring's ability to replace oil and natural gas reserves. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties which are disclosed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, and its other SEC filings. Ring undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Contact Information
Sonu Singh Johl
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer
Phone: 281-397-3699
Email: ...
| RING ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenues
|$
|102,343,662
|$
|104,681,489
|$
|78,601,336
|$
|280,696,815
|$
|240,295,302
|Costs and Operating Expenses
|Lease operating expenses
|19,367,227
|18,409,462
|20,518,472
|55,899,033
|60,442,005
|Gathering, transportation and processing costs
|180,787
|101,902
|126,569
|399,738
|463,990
|Ad valorem taxes
|2,210,911
|2,202,160
|2,446,565
|6,615,608
|5,627,320
|Oil and natural gas production taxes
|4,584,698
|5,047,619
|3,670,987
|13,186,208
|11,088,049
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|20,900,733
|20,114,890
|25,225,345
|62,421,571
|73,411,242
|Ceiling test impairment
|-
|-
|72,912,330
|162,086,257
|72,912,330
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|405,729
|401,944
|390,563
|1,203,169
|1,099,363
|Operating lease expense
|124,187
|175,090
|175,091
|474,368
|525,272
|General and administrative expense
|9,046,598
|7,954,230
|8,139,771
|24,439,606
|23,898,266
|Total Costs and Operating Expenses
|56,820,870
|54,407,297
|133,605,693
|326,725,558
|249,467,837
|Income (Loss) from Operations
|45,522,792
|50,274,192
|(55,004,357
|)
|(46,028,743
|)
|(9,172,535
|)
|Other Income (Expense)
|Interest income
|108,728
|148,540
|74,253
|327,797
|233,969
|Interest (expense)
|(7,695,843
|)
|(8,379,552
|)
|(10,052,320
|)
|(24,675,004
|)
|(31,308,510
|)
|Gain (loss) on derivative contracts
|(53,200,280
|)
|23,724,426
|444,305
|(111,706,779
|)
|14,163,569
|Gain (loss) on disposal of assets
|52,331
|104,150
|105,642
|156,481
|385,545
|Other income
|-
|9,600
|-
|15,437
|159,712
|Net Other Income (Expense)
|(60,735,064
|)
|15,607,164
|(9,428,120
|)
|(135,882,068
|)
|(16,365,715
|)
|Income (Loss) Before Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes
|(15,212,272
|)
|65,881,356
|(64,432,477
|)
|(181,910,811
|)
|(25,538,250
|)
|Benefit from (Provision for) Income Taxes
|(1,387,957
|)
|(1,088,046
|)
|12,800,947
|9,512,410
|3,652,345
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(16,600,229
|)
|$
|64,793,310
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|(172,398,401
|)
|$
|(21,885,905
|)
|Basic Earnings (Loss) per Share
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.28
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.27
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Basic Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|260,533,239
|233,951,765
|206,688,003
|234,543,417
|204,223,621
|Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|260,533,239
|237,808,489
|206,688,003
|234,543,417
|204,223,621
| RING ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Operating Data
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales volumes:
|Oil (Bbls)
|1,179,247
|1,154,147
|1,226,537
|3,438,217
|3,633,739
|Natural gas (Mcf)
|1,896,728
|1,764,659
|1,853,599
|5,350,899
|5,172,603
|Natural gas liquids (Bbls)
|403,060
|370,819
|377,141
|1,129,052
|1,009,881
|Total oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids (Boe)(1)
|1,898,428
|1,819,076
|1,912,611
|5,459,086
|5,505,721
|% Oil
|62
|%
|64
|%
|64
|%
|63
|%
|66
|%
|% Natural Gas
|17
|%
|16
|%
|16
|%
|16
|%
|16
|%
|% Natural Gas Liquids
|21
|%
|20
|%
|20
|%
|21
|%
|18
|%
|Average daily sales volumes:
|Oil (Bbls/d)
|12,818
|12,683
|13,332
|12,594
|13,310
|Natural gas (Mcf/d)
|20,617
|19,392
|20,148
|19,600
|18,947
|Natural gas liquids (Bbls/d)
|4,381
|4,075
|4,099
|4,136
|3,699
|Average daily equivalent sales (Boe/d)
|20,635
|19,990
|20,789
|19,997
|20,167
|Average realized sales prices:
|Oil ($/Bbl)
|$
|83.72
|$
|95.45
|$
|64.32
|$
|82.92
|$
|65.54
|Natural gas ($/Mcf)
|(0.30
|)
|(5.20
|)
|(1.22
|)
|(2.62
|)
|(0.93
|)
|Natural gas liquids ($/Bbls)
|10.38
|9.96
|5.22
|8.54
|6.85
|Barrel of oil equivalent ($/Boe)
|$
|53.91
|$
|57.55
|$
|41.10
|$
|51.42
|$
|43.64
|Average costs and expenses per Boe ($/Boe):
|Lease operating expenses
|$
|10.20
|$
|10.12
|$
|10.73
|$
|10.24
|$
|10.98
|Gathering, transportation and processing costs
|0.10
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|0.08
|Ad valorem taxes
|1.16
|1.21
|1.28
|1.21
|1.02
|Oil and natural gas production taxes
|2.41
|2.77
|1.92
|2.42
|2.01
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|11.01
|11.06
|13.19
|11.43
|13.33
|Ceiling test impairment
|-
|-
|38.12
|29.69
|13.24
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|0.21
|0.22
|0.20
|0.22
|0.20
|Operating lease expense
|0.07
|0.10
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|G&A (including share-based compensation)
|4.77
|4.37
|4.26
|4.48
|4.34
|G&A (excluding share-based compensation)
|3.45
|3.19
|3.41
|3.35
|3.49
|G&A (excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs)
|3.45
|3.19
|3.41
|3.35
|3.49
(1) Boe is determined using the ratio of six Mcf of natural gas to one Bbl of oil (totals may not compute due to rounding). The conversion ratio does not assume price equivalency and the price on an equivalent basis for oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids may differ significantly.
| RING ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|As of
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,473,639
|$
|902,913
|Accounts receivable
|49,387,082
|30,938,908
|Joint interest billing receivables, net
|1,327,039
|1,623,991
|Derivative assets
|7,115,775
|21,468,134
|Inventory
|6,068,196
|5,312,715
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|2,526,316
|1,822,751
|Total Current Assets
|67,898,047
|62,069,412
|Properties and Equipment
|Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method
|1,855,601,600
|1,891,510,431
|Financing lease asset subject to depreciation
|3,677,613
|3,633,586
|Fixed assets subject to depreciation
|3,404,826
|3,504,788
|Total Properties and Equipment
|1,862,684,039
|1,898,648,805
|Accumulated depreciation, depletion and amortization
|(629,969,873
|)
|(569,180,901
|)
|Net Properties and Equipment
|1,232,714,166
|1,329,467,904
|Operating lease asset
|850,696
|1,285,159
|Derivative assets
|8,955,873
|9,739,430
|Deferred financing costs
|7,314,084
|9,337,344
|Total Assets
|$
|1,317,732,866
|$
|1,411,899,249
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|117,296,494
|$
|90,258,731
|Income tax liability
|390,507
|356,436
|Financing lease liability
|646,731
|730,564
|Operating lease liability
|498,844
|586,614
|Derivative liabilities
|44,004,900
|841,193
|Notes payable
|1,006,152
|505,752
|Asset retirement obligations
|291,844
|418,526
|Total Current Liabilities
|164,135,472
|93,697,816
|Non-current Liabilities
|Deferred income taxes
|12,755,515
|22,298,701
|Revolving line of credit
|350,000,000
|420,000,000
|Financing lease liability, less current portion
|439,869
|593,146
|Operating lease liability, less current portion
|442,008
|819,223
|Derivative liabilities
|20,007,162
|2,512,692
|Asset retirement obligations
|30,632,348
|29,972,429
|Total Liabilities
|578,412,374
|569,894,007
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock - $0.001 par value; 450,000,000 shares authorized; 260,539,607 shares and 207,656,929 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|260,539
|207,657
|Additional paid-in capital
|882,438,355
|812,777,586
|Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)
|(143,378,402
|)
|29,019,999
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|739,320,492
|842,005,242
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|1,317,732,866
|$
|1,411,899,249
| RING ENERGY, INC.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash Flows From Operating Activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(16,600,229
|)
|$
|64,793,310
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|(172,398,401
|)
|$
|(21,885,905
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|20,900,733
|20,114,890
|25,225,345
|62,421,571
|73,411,242
|Ceiling test impairment
|-
|-
|72,912,330
|162,086,257
|72,912,330
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|405,729
|401,944
|390,563
|1,203,169
|1,099,363
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|673,731
|690,842
|693,625
|2,058,721
|3,768,292
|Share-based compensation
|2,497,039
|2,149,596
|1,618,600
|6,171,443
|4,661,397
|Credit loss expense
|50,871
|92,432
|907
|143,303
|19,029
|(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|(52,331
|)
|(104,150
|)
|(105,642
|)
|(156,481
|)
|(385,545
|)
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|1,508,503
|1,026,087
|(12,964,252
|)
|(9,707,992
|)
|(4,208,267
|)
|Excess tax expense (benefit) related to share-based compensation
|3,914
|2,310
|123,533
|164,806
|232,296
|(Gain) loss on derivative contracts
|53,200,280
|(23,724,426
|)
|(444,305
|)
|111,706,779
|(14,163,569
|)
|Cash received (paid) for derivative settlements, net
|(12,177,595
|)
|(18,459,080
|)
|2,586,230
|(35,912,686
|)
|2,710,479
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(6,221,110
|)
|1,996,197
|4,672,943
|(18,294,525
|)
|2,299,483
|Inventory
|(441,935
|)
|522,702
|399,193
|(755,481
|)
|(937,541
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|669,490
|(1,769,310
|)
|439,087
|(703,565
|)
|(496,396
|)
|Accounts payable
|20,134,593
|(6,503,785
|)
|841,492
|23,852,444
|(12,039,039
|)
|Settlement of asset retirement obligation
|(1,501,127
|)
|(440,266
|)
|(265,794
|)
|(2,144,812
|)
|(837,065
|)
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|63,050,556
|40,789,293
|44,492,325
|129,734,550
|106,160,584
|Cash Flows From Investing Activities
|Payments for Lime Rock Acquisition
|-
|-
|(1,709,776
|)
|-
|(72,569,545
|)
|Payments to purchase oil and natural gas properties
|(18,295,766
|)
|(1,611,607
|)
|(715,126
|)
|(22,689,104
|)
|(1,512,415
|)
|Payments to develop oil and natural gas properties
|(63,127,489
|)
|(39,928,636
|)
|(20,995,094
|)
|(135,562,945
|)
|(70,251,975
|)
|Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties
|30,500,000
|602,471
|100
|35,368,950
|100
|Insurance proceeds received for damage to oil and natural gas properties
|-
|-
|160,533
|-
|260,446
|Payments to acquire or improve fixed assets subject to depreciation
|(15,423
|)
|-
|(5,708
|)
|(15,423
|)
|(175,369
|)
|Proceeds from sale of fixed assets subject to depreciation
|-
|100,832
|-
|100,832
|17,360
|Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
|(50,938,678
|)
|(40,836,940
|)
|(23,265,071
|)
|(122,797,690
|)
|(144,231,398
|)
|Cash Flows From Financing Activities
|Proceeds from revolving line of credit
|69,000,000
|55,000,000
|31,000,000
|172,000,000
|201,322,997
|Payments on revolving line of credit
|(79,000,000
|)
|(121,000,000
|)
|(51,000,000
|)
|(242,000,000
|)
|(158,322,997
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|(216,680
|)
|64,780,500
|-
|64,563,820
|-
|Payments for taxes withheld on vested restricted shares, net
|(907,083
|)
|-
|(8,000
|)
|(908,048
|)
|(961,446
|)
|Proceeds from notes payable
|-
|1,657,810
|-
|1,657,810
|1,648,539
|Payments on notes payable
|(490,152
|)
|(161,506
|)
|(486,590
|)
|(1,157,410
|)
|(1,143,107
|)
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|-
|-
|(332,376
|)
|(35,460
|)
|(5,713,978
|)
|Reduction of financing lease liabilities
|(161,734
|)
|(132,383
|)
|(113,381
|)
|(486,846
|)
|(338,682
|)
|Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities
|(11,775,649
|)
|144,421
|(20,940,347
|)
|(6,366,134
|)
|36,491,326
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash
|336,229
|96,774
|286,907
|570,726
|(1,579,488
|)
|Cash at Beginning of Period
|1,137,410
|1,040,636
|-
|902,913
|1,866,395
|Cash at End of Period
|$
|1,473,639
|$
|1,137,410
|$
|286,907
|$
|1,473,639
|$
|286,907
RING ENERGY, INC.
Financial Commodity Derivative Positions
As of November 5, 2026
The following tables reflect the details of current derivative contracts as of November 5, 2026 (quantities are in barrels (Bbl) for the oil derivative contracts and in million British thermal units (MMBtu) for the natural gas derivative contracts):
|Oil Hedges (WTI)
|Q4 2026
|Q1 2027
|Q2 2027
|Q3 2027
|Q4 2027
|Q1 2028
|Q2 2028
|Q3 2028
|Swaps:
|Hedged volume (Bbl)
|620,500
|779,500
|674,000
|616,000
|412,963
|-
|-
|-
|Weighted average swap price
|$
|70.60
|$
|71.23
|$
|67.19
|$
|68.89
|$
|57.59
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Two-way collars:
|Hedged volume (Bbl)
|368,000
|2,935
|-
|32,910
|33,435
|430,080
|415,580
|402,614
|Weighted average put price
|$
|65.00
|$
|62.50
|$
|-
|$
|60.00
|$
|60.00
|$
|55.59
|$
|57.50
|$
|60.00
|Weighted average call price
|$
|80.00
|$
|73.65
|$
|-
|$
|72.30
|$
|72.30
|$
|66.02
|$
|73.02
|$
|77.21
|Swaps: WTI NYMEX Rolls
|Hedged volume (BBL)
|300,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Weighted average swap price
|$
|5.82
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Oil Hedges (WTI)
|Q4 2028
|Q1 2029
|Q2 2029
|Q3 2029
|Q4 2029
|Q1 2030
|Q2 2030
|Two-way collars:
|Hedged volume (Bbl)
|276,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Weighted average put price
|$
|60.00
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Weighted average call price
|$
|81.80
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Gas Hedges (Henry Hub)
|Q4 2026
|Q1 2027
|Q2 2027
|Q3 2027
|Q4 2027
|Q1 2028
|Q2 2028
|Q3 2028
|NYMEX Swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|1,072,305
|439,678
|423,035
|1,079,906
|1,046,151
|1,012,567
|984,322
|956,865
|Weighted average swap price
|$
|3.99
|$
|4.02
|$
|4.02
|$
|3.86
|$
|4.02
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.77
|Two-way collars:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|128,000
|717,000
|694,000
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Weighted average put price
|$
|3.50
|$
|3.99
|$
|3.00
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Weighted average call price
|$
|5.42
|$
|5.21
|$
|4.32
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Gas Hedges (Henry Hub)
|Q4 2028
|Q1 2029
|Q2 2029
|Q3 2029
|Q4 2029
|Q1 2030
|Q2 2030
|NYMEX Swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|931,539
|908,117
|886,933
|866,585
|846,134
|-
|-
|Weighted average swap price
|$
|3.77
|$
|3.67
|$
|3.67
|$
|3.67
|$
|3.67
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Gas Hedges (basis differential)
|Q4 2026
|Q1 2027
|Q2 2027
|Q3 2027
|Q4 2027
|Q1 2028
|Q2 2028
|Q3 2028
|Waha basis swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|411,451
|196,372
|480,325
|464,360
|449,846
|435,403
|-
|-
|Weighted average spread price (1)
|$
|1.81
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.68
|$
|-
|$
|-
|El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|788,851
|960,307
|636,710
|615,547
|596,306
|577,163
|-
|-
|Weighted average spread price (1)
|$
|1.92
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.67
|$
|0.60
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Gas Hedges (basis differential)
|Q4 2028
|Q1 2029
|Q2 2029
|Q3 2029
|Q4 2029
|Q1 2030
|Q2 2030
|Waha basis swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|-
|-
|-
|259,975
|253,840
|-
|-
|Weighted average spread price (1)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.61
|$
|0.71
|$
|-
|$
|-
|El Paso Permian Basin basis swaps:
|Hedged volume (MMBtu)
|-
|-
|-
|606,610
|592,294
|-
|-
|Weighted average spread price (1)
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|0.54
|$
|0.64
|$
|-
|$
|-
(1) The gas basis swap hedges are calculated as the Henry Hub natural gas price less the fixed amount specified as the weighted average spread price above.
RING ENERGY, INC.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
Certain financial information included in this release are not measures of financial performance recognized by accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures are“Adjusted Net Income,”“Adjusted EBITDA,”“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or“AFCF,”“Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or“ACFFO,”“G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation,”“G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs,”“Leverage Ratio,”“Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX,”“All-In Cash Operating Costs,” and“Cash Operating Margin.” Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of performance. These disclosures may not be viewed as a substitute for results determined in accordance with GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be reported by other companies.
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income
“Adjusted Net Income” is calculated as net income (loss) minus the estimated after-tax impact of share-based compensation, ceiling test impairment, unrealized gains and losses on changes in the fair value of derivatives, and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”). Adjusted Net Income is presented because the timing and amount of these items cannot be reasonably estimated and affect the comparability of operating results from period to period, and current period to prior periods. The Company believes that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income provides useful information to investors as it is one of the metrics management uses to assess the Company's ongoing operating and financial performance, and also is a useful metric for investors to compare the Company's results with its peers.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Total
|Per share - diluted
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(16,600,229
|)
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|64,793,310
|$
|0.27
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|(0.25
|)
|$
|(172,398,401
|)
|$
|(0.74
|)
|$
|(21,885,905
|)
|$
|(0.11
|)
|Share-based compensation
|2,497,039
|0.01
|2,149,596
|0.01
|1,618,600
|0.01
|6,171,443
|0.03
|4,661,397
|0.02
|Ceiling test impairment
|-
|-
|-
|-
|72,912,330
|0.35
|162,086,257
|0.69
|72,912,330
|0.37
|Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives
|41,022,685
|0.15
|(42,183,506
|)
|(0.18
|)
|2,141,925
|0.01
|75,794,093
|0.33
|(11,453,090
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Transaction costs - A&D
|-
|-
|-
|-
|10
|-
|-
|-
|2,786
|-
|Tax impact on adjusted items
|331,774
|-
|(757,785
|)
|-
|(11,920,971
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(12,983,555
|)
|(0.06
|)
|(9,456,621
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|27,251,269
|$
|0.10
|$
|24,001,615
|$
|0.10
|$
|13,120,364
|$
|0.06
|$
|58,669,837
|$
|0.25
|$
|34,780,897
|$
|0.17
|Diluted Weighted-Average Shares Outstanding
|260,533,239
|237,808,489
|206,688,003
|234,543,417
|204,223,621
|Adjusted Net Income per Diluted Share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.17
Reconciliation of Net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines“Adjusted EBITDA” as net income (loss) plus net interest expense (including interest income and expense), unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives, ceiling test impairment, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, asset retirement obligation accretion, transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (A&D), share-based compensation, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and backing out the effect of other income. Company management believes Adjusted EBITDA is relevant and useful because it helps investors understand Ring's operating performance and makes it easier to compare its results with those of other companies that have different financing, capital and tax structures. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from or as a substitute for net income, as an indication of operating performance or cash flows from operating activities or as a measure of liquidity. Adjusted EBITDA, as Ring calculates it, may not be comparable to Adjusted EBITDA measures reported by other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA does not represent funds available for discretionary use.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(16,600,229
|)
|$
|64,793,310
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|(172,398,401
|)
|$
|(21,885,905
|)
|Interest expense, net
|7,587,115
|8,231,012
|9,978,067
|24,347,207
|31,074,541
|Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of derivatives
|41,022,685
|(42,183,506
|)
|2,141,925
|75,794,093
|(11,453,090
|)
|Ceiling test impairment
|-
|-
|72,912,330
|162,086,257
|72,912,330
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|1,387,957
|1,088,046
|(12,800,947
|)
|(9,512,410
|)
|(3,652,345
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|20,900,733
|20,114,890
|25,225,345
|62,421,571
|73,411,242
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|405,729
|401,944
|390,563
|1,203,169
|1,099,363
|Transaction costs - A&D
|-
|-
|10
|-
|2,786
|Share-based compensation
|2,497,039
|2,149,596
|1,618,600
|6,171,443
|4,661,397
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|(52,331
|)
|(104,150
|)
|(105,642
|)
|(156,481
|)
|(385,545
|)
|Other income
|-
|(9,600
|)
|-
|(15,437
|)
|(159,712
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|57,148,698
|$
|54,481,542
|$
|47,728,721
|$
|149,941,011
|$
|145,625,062
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (1)
|56
|%
|52
|%
|61
|%
|53
|%
|61
|%
(1) Adjusted EBITDA Margin is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by Oil, Natural Gas, and Natural Gas Liquids Revenue.
Reconciliations of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Free Cash Flow and Adjusted EBITDA to Adjusted Free Cash Flow
The Company defines“Adjusted Free Cash Flow” or“AFCF” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities (as reflected on the Company's Condensed Statements of Cash Flows) less changes in operating assets and liabilities, and plus transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (“A&D”), current income tax expense (benefit), proceeds from divestitures of oil and natural gas properties, loss (gain) on disposal of assets, and less capital expenditures, credit loss expense, and other income. For this purpose, the Company's definition of capital expenditures includes costs incurred related to oil and natural gas properties (such as drilling and infrastructure costs and lease maintenance costs) but excludes acquisition costs of oil and gas properties from third parties that are not included in the Company's capital expenditures guidance provided to investors. Management believes that Adjusted Free Cash Flow is an important financial performance measure for use in evaluating the performance and efficiency of the Company's current operating activities after the impact of capital expenditures and net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs) and without being impacted by items such as changes associated with working capital, which can vary substantially from one period to another. Other companies may use different definitions of Adjusted Free Cash Flow.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|63,050,556
|$
|40,789,293
|$
|44,492,325
|$
|129,734,550
|$
|106,160,584
|Adjustments - Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(12,639,911
|)
|6,194,462
|(6,086,921
|)
|(1,954,061
|)
|12,010,558
|Transaction costs - A&D
|-
|-
|10
|-
|2,786
|Income tax expense (benefit) - current
|(124,460
|)
|59,649
|39,772
|30,776
|323,626
|Capital expenditures
|(64,035,184
|)
|(43,169,155
|)
|(24,589,282
|)
|(141,709,849
|)
|(73,868,326
|)
|Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties (1)
|-
|602,471
|100
|4,868,950
|100
|Credit loss expense
|(50,871
|)
|(92,432
|)
|(907
|)
|(143,303
|)
|(19,029
|)
|Other income
|-
|(9,600
|)
|-
|(15,437
|)
|(159,712
|)
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|(13,799,870
|)
|$
|4,374,688
|$
|13,855,097
|$
|(9,188,374
|)
|$
|44,450,587
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|57,148,698
|$
|54,481,542
|$
|47,728,721
|$
|149,941,011
|$
|145,625,062
|Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs)
|(6,913,384
|)
|(7,540,170
|)
|(9,284,442
|)
|(22,288,486
|)
|(27,306,249
|)
|Capital expenditures
|(64,035,184
|)
|(43,169,155
|)
|(24,589,282
|)
|(141,709,849
|)
|(73,868,326
|)
|Proceeds from divestiture of oil and natural gas properties (1)
|-
|602,471
|100
|4,868,950
|100
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$
|(13,799,870
|)
|$
|4,374,688
|$
|13,855,097
|$
|(9,188,374
|)
|$
|44,450,587
(1) Proceeds from divestitures of oil and natural gas properties for purposes of Adjusted Free Cash Flow excludes proceeds of $30.5 million from the sale of certain non-core assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations
The Company defines“Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations” or“ACFFO” as Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities, as reflected in the Company's Condensed Statements of Cash Flows, less the changes in operating assets and liabilities, which includes accounts receivable, inventory, prepaid expenses and other assets, accounts payable, and settlement of asset retirement obligations, which are subject to variation due to the nature of the Company's operations. Accordingly, the Company believes this financial performance measure is useful to investors because it is used often in its industry and allows investors to compare this metric to other companies in its peer group as well as the E&P sector.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
|$
|63,050,556
|$
|40,789,293
|$
|44,492,325
|$
|129,734,550
|$
|106,160,584
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|(12,639,911
|)
|6,194,462
|(6,086,921
|)
|(1,954,061
|)
|12,010,558
|Adjusted Cash Flow from Operations
|$
|50,410,645
|$
|46,983,755
|$
|38,405,404
|$
|127,780,489
|$
|118,171,142
Reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (G&A) to G&A Excluding Share-Based Compensation and Transaction Costs
The following table presents a reconciliation of General and Administrative Expense (“G&A”), a GAAP measure, to G&A excluding share-based compensation, and G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs for acquisitions and divestitures (A&D).
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|General and administrative expense (G&A)
|$
|9,046,598
|$
|7,954,230
|$
|8,139,771
|$
|24,439,606
|$
|23,898,266
|Share-based compensation
|2,497,039
|2,149,596
|1,618,600
|6,171,443
|4,661,397
|G&A excluding share-based compensation
|$
|6,549,559
|$
|5,804,634
|$
|6,521,171
|18,268,163
|19,236,869
|Transaction costs - A&D
|-
|-
|10
|-
|2,786
|G&A excluding share-based compensation and transaction costs
|$
|6,549,559
|$
|5,804,634
|$
|6,521,161
|$
|18,268,163
|$
|19,234,083
Calculation of Leverage Ratio
“Leverage” or the“Leverage Ratio” is calculated pursuant to the Company's existing senior revolving credit facility and means as of any date, the ratio of (i) Consolidated Total Debt as of such date to (ii) Consolidated EBITDAX for the four consecutive fiscal quarters ending on or immediately prior to such date for which financial statements are required to have been delivered under the credit facility.
The Company defines“Consolidated Total Debt” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means, as of any date, all Indebtedness of the Company on a consolidated basis as of such date, but excluding hedging obligations.
The Company defines“Indebtedness” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and generally means (i) all obligations of the Company for borrowed money, (ii) all obligations of the Company evidenced by notes or other similar instruments, (iii) all obligations of the Company in respect of the deferred purchase price of property or services, (iv) all obligations of the Company under any conditional sale relating to property acquired the Company, (v) all capital lease obligations of the Company, (vi) all obligations, contingent or otherwise, of the Company in respect of letters of credit or similar extensions of credit, (vii) all guarantees of the Company of the type of Indebtedness described in clauses (i) through (vi) above, (viii) all Indebtedness of a third party secured by any lien on property owned by the Company, whether or not such Indebtedness has been assumed by the Company, (ix) all off-balance sheet liabilities, (x) all hedging obligations and (xi) the undischarged balance of any production payment created by the Company or for the creation of which the Company directly or indirectly received payment.
The Company defines“Consolidated EBITDAX” in accordance with its existing senior revolving credit facility and means for any period an amount equal to the sum of (i) consolidated net income (loss) for such period plus (ii) to the extent deducted in determining consolidated net income (loss) for such period, and without duplication, (A) consolidated interest expense, (B) income tax expense (benefit) determined on a consolidated basis, (C) depreciation, depletion and amortization determined on a consolidated basis, (D) exploration expenses determined on a consolidated basis, and (E) all other non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to the administrative agent, in each case for such period minus (iii) all noncash income added to consolidated net income (loss) for such period; provided that, for purposes of calculating compliance with the financial covenants under the credit facility, to the extent that during such period the Company has consummated an acquisition permitted by the credit facility or any sale, transfer or other disposition of any property or assets permitted by the credit facility, Consolidated EBITDAX will be calculated on a pro forma basis with respect to the property or assets acquired or disposed of.
The maximum permitted Leverage Ratio under the senior revolving credit facility is 3.00. The following tables show the leverage ratio calculations for the quarters ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025.
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|September 30,
| Last Four Quarters
|2025
|2026
|2026
|2026
|Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation:
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|(12,845,294
|)
|$
|(220,591,482
|)
|$
|64,793,310
|$
|(16,600,229
|)
|$
|(185,243,695
|)
|Plus: Consolidated interest expense
|9,065,509
|8,529,080
|8,231,012
|7,587,115
|33,412,716
|Plus: Income tax provision (benefit)
|(3,800,401
|)
|(11,988,413
|)
|1,088,046
|1,387,957
|(13,312,811
|)
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|23,002,908
|21,405,948
|20,114,890
|20,900,733
|85,424,479
|Plus: non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent
|23,025,119
|240,961,475
|(39,631,966
|)
|43,925,453
|268,280,081
|Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|38,447,841
|$
|38,316,608
|$
|54,595,292
|$
|57,201,029
|$
|188,560,770
|Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|38,447,841
|$
|38,316,608
|$
|54,595,292
|$
|57,201,029
|$
|188,560,770
|Non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent:
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|$
|390,892
|$
|395,496
|$
|401,944
|$
|405,729
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets
|(14,753,449
|)
|76,954,914
|(42,183,506
|)
|41,022,685
|Ceiling test impairment
|35,913,116
|162,086,257
|-
|-
|Share-based compensation
|1,474,560
|1,524,808
|2,149,596
|2,497,039
|Total non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent
|$
|23,025,119
|$
|240,961,475
|$
|(39,631,966
|)
|$
|43,925,453
|As of
|September 30,
|Corresponding
|2026
|Leverage Ratio
|Leverage Ratio Covenant:
|Revolving line of credit
|$
|350,000,000
|1.85
|Notes payable
|1,006,152
|0.01
|Capital lease obligations
|1,086,600
|0.01
|Consolidated Total Debt
|$
|352,092,752
|1.87
|Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX
|188,560,770
|Leverage Ratio
|1.87
|Maximum Allowed
|≤ 3.00x
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|December 31,
|March 31,
|June 30,
|September 30,
| Last Four Quarters
|2024
|2025
|2025
|2025
|Consolidated EBITDAX Calculation:
|Net Income (Loss)
|$
|5,657,519
|$
|9,110,738
|$
|20,634,887
|$
|(51,631,530
|)
|$
|(16,228,386
|)
|Plus: Consolidated interest expense
|9,987,731
|9,408,728
|11,687,746
|9,978,067
|41,062,272
|Plus: Income tax provision (benefit)
|1,803,629
|3,041,177
|6,107,425
|(12,800,947
|)
|(1,848,716
|)
|Plus: Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|24,548,849
|22,615,983
|25,569,914
|25,225,345
|97,960,091
|Plus: non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent
|8,994,957
|2,392,703
|(12,236,121
|)
|77,063,418
|76,214,957
|Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|50,992,685
|$
|46,569,329
|$
|51,763,851
|$
|47,834,353
|$
|197,160,218
|Plus: Pro Forma Acquired Consolidated EBITDAX
|5,244,078
|7,392,359
|-
|-
|12,636,437
|Less: Pro Forma Divested Consolidated EBITDAX
|77,819
|8,855
|-
|-
|86,674
|Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|56,314,582
|$
|53,970,543
|$
|51,763,851
|$
|47,834,353
|$
|209,883,329
|Non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent:
|Asset retirement obligation accretion
|$
|323,085
|$
|326,549
|$
|382,251
|$
|390,563
|Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative assets
|6,999,552
|375,196
|(13,970,211
|)
|2,141,925
|Ceiling test impairment
|-
|-
|-
|72,912,330
|Share-based compensation
|1,672,320
|1,690,958
|1,351,839
|1,618,600
|Total non-cash charges reasonably acceptable to Administrative Agent
|$
|8,994,957
|$
|2,392,703
|$
|(12,236,121
|)
|$
|77,063,418
|As of
|September 30,
|Corresponding
| 2025
|Leverage Ratio
|Leverage Ratio Covenant:
|Revolving line of credit
|$
|428,000,000
|2.04
|Notes payable
|1,001,829
|-
|Lime Rock deferred payment
|10,000,000
|0.05
|Capital lease obligations
|1,275,826
|0.01
|Consolidated Total Debt
|$
|440,277,655
|2.10
|Pro Forma Consolidated EBITDAX
|209,883,329
|Leverage Ratio
|2.10
|Maximum Allowed
|≤ 3.00x
Calculation of Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX
The Company defines Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX as Consolidated Total Debt divided by LQA (“Last Quarter Annualized”) Consolidated EBITDAX. Consolidated Total Debt and Consolidated EBITDAX are defined pursuant to the Company's existing senior revolving credit facility. The Company believes this metric is more reflective of its current leverage ratio profile by annualizing Consolidated EBITDAX for the most recent period. Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX and Consolidated EBTIDAX are non-GAAP financial measures and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should not be considered as a substitute for measured prepared in accordance with GAAP. Therefore, the Company believes it is important to view this ratio and Consolidated EBITDAX as supplemental to its entire financial statements.
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
| 2026
|Consolidated Total Debt
|$
|352,092,752
|Consolidated EBITDAX
|57,201,029
|LQA Consolidated EBITDAX
|$
|228,804,116
|Consolidated Total Debt to LQA Consolidated EBITDAX
|1.5
All-In Cash Operating Costs
The Company defines All-In Cash Operating Costs, a non-GAAP financial measure, as“all in cash” costs which includes lease operating expenses, G&A costs excluding share-based compensation, net interest expense (including interest income and expense, excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), workovers and other operating expenses, production taxes, ad valorem taxes, and gathering/transportation costs. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company's operating costs in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|All-In Cash Operating Costs:
|Lease operating expenses (including workovers)
|$
|19,367,227
|$
|18,409,462
|$
|20,518,472
|$
|55,899,033
|$
|60,442,005
|G&A excluding share-based compensation
|6,549,559
|5,804,634
|6,521,171
|18,268,163
|19,236,869
|Net interest expense (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs)
|6,913,384
|7,540,170
|9,284,442
|22,288,486
|27,306,249
|Operating lease expense
|124,187
|175,090
|175,091
|474,368
|525,272
|Oil and natural gas production taxes
|4,584,698
|5,047,619
|3,670,987
|13,186,208
|11,088,049
|Ad valorem taxes
|2,210,911
|2,202,160
|2,446,565
|6,615,608
|5,627,320
|Gathering, transportation and processing costs
|180,787
|101,902
|126,569
|399,738
|463,990
|All-in cash operating costs
|$
|39,930,753
|$
|39,281,037
|$
|42,743,297
|$
|117,131,604
|$
|124,689,754
|Boe
|1,898,428
|1,819,076
|1,912,611
|5,459,086
|5,505,721
|All-in cash operating costs per Boe
|$
|21.03
|$
|21.59
|$
|22.35
|$
|21.46
|$
|22.65
Cash Operating Margin
The Company defines Cash Operating Margin, a non-GAAP financial measure, as realized revenues per Boe less“all-in cash operating costs” per Boe. Management believes that this metric provides useful additional information to investors to assess the Company's operating margins in comparison to its peers, which may vary from company to company.
|(Unaudited for All Periods)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
| 2026
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash Operating Margin
|Realized revenues per Boe
|$
|53.91
|$
|57.55
|$
|41.10
|$
|51.42
|$
|43.64
|All-in cash operating costs per Boe
|21.03
|21.59
|22.35
|21.46
|22.65
|Cash Operating Margin per Boe
|$
|32.88
|$
|35.96
|$
|18.75
|$
|29.96
|$
|20.99
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