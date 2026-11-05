ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. INVESTIGATION: ABR Securities Investors Encouraged To Contact Kirby Mcinerney LLP About Their Rights

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (“Arbor Realty” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ABR). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices. If you purchased or otherwise acquired Arbor Realty securities, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to learn more about your rights.

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What Happened?

On October 30, 2026, Arbor Realty announced its third quarter 2026 financial results, revealing a net loss of $85.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $38.5 million, or $0.20 per diluted common share, in third quarter 2025. Arbor Realty CEO Ivan Kaufman stated,“We ended the third quarter with approximately $750 million of delinquencies and around $500 million of REO assets for total nonperforming assets of roughly $1.25 billion, which is up around $200 million from last quarter's numbers as a result of the significant increase in rates, which again has accelerated delinquencies and delayed the timing of the resolution of certain assets.” Additionally, the Company announced that, effective immediately, it would be suspending its quarterly cash dividend on common stock“during this challenging environment to preserve capital and maintain financial flexibility.” On this news, the price of Arbor Realty shares declined by $0.88 per share, or approximately 29.1%, from $3.02 per share on October 29, 2026 to close at $2.14 on October 30, 2026.

What Should I Do?

At this stage, no lawsuit has been filed. The investigation is ongoing to determine whether claims may be brought under federal securities laws.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Arbor Realty securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at ..., or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

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Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs' law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm's efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found on Kirby McInerney LLP's website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contacts

Kirby McInerney LLP

Lauren Molinaro, Esq.

212-699-1171





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