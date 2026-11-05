Budget Makes Progress, But More Work Must Be Done: Steelworkers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) issued the following statement in response to the federal budget 2026:

“The United Steelworkers welcome federal investments in Canada's forestry and wood products sector, as well as in the critical minerals industry. These are important steps toward the industrial strategy Canada needs.

But we cannot build the industries of tomorrow and become masters of our own destiny while allowing the jobs and industrial capacity we have today to disappear. The Stelco layoffs are a stark reminder that investing in future production means little if we don't protect existing jobs-starting with using the tariff rate quota program to better control American imports.

A stronger economy also requires stronger protections for workers, strong public services and respect for fundamental rights. Temporary supports are no substitute for lasting improvements to Employment Insurance and Work-Sharing. And workers' fundamental right to strike must be restored – not undermined through Bill C-39 – so they can truly bargain collectively for better wages and working conditions.

Canada needs an industrial strategy that protects jobs, strengthens workers' rights and puts workers first. The budget makes progress, but more must be done to protect existing jobs and ensure workers share in Canada's economic future.”

For more information, please contact:

Jamey Heath, USW Communications, ...