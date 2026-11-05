Westgate Resorts Earns Three Top 10 Honors In Newsweek's Inaugural Vacation Ownership Readers' Choice Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westgate Resorts today announced that two of its signature properties have earned three Top 10 honors in Newsweek's 2026 Readers' Choice Awards celebrating the nation's best vacation ownership resorts.







In Newsweek's inaugural ranking of the Best Vacation Ownership Resorts Overall, Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park was named to the Top 10 in the country.

Westgate also earned two spots on Newsweek's Best Vacation Ownership Resorts for Families list, with Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo ranking No. 8 and Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park ranking No. 9.

The 2026 Newsweek Readers' Choice Award winners were announced November 4. Nominees were selected through an editorial review process conducted by Newsweek editors, with winners determined through public voting on Newsweek.com.

“To have two distinctly different Westgate destinations recognized by Newsweek readers is a tremendous honor and a reflection of what we strive to deliver across our portfolio: vacations that bring people together through memorable experiences and legendary hospitality,” said Jared Saft, Chief Operating Officer for Westgate Resorts.“Whether families are experiencing the Great Smoky Mountains or stepping into the spirit of the American frontier in Central Florida, our goal is to give Owners and Guests extraordinary ways to spend their most valuable time together.”

Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park

Nestled in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, Westgate Smoky Mountain Resort & Water Park earned two Top 10 distinctions, ranking No. 10 among Best Vacation Ownership Resorts Overall and No. 9 among Best Vacation Ownership Resorts for Families.

The resort offers cabins and villas with kitchens and living spaces along with pools, dining, activities and convenient access to Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge and Great Smoky Mountains National Park. At the heart of the family experience is Wild Bear Falls Water Park, offering indoor water attractions and year-round recreation.

Its combination of spacious accommodations, on-site recreation and proximity to one of America's most popular mountain destinations creates a vacation experience designed for families to reconnect, explore and make lasting memories together.

Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo

Ranking No. 8 among the Best Vacation Ownership Resorts for Families, Westgate River Ranch Resort & Rodeo offers an experience unlike a traditional Florida vacation. The Central Florida destination is built around an immersive American frontier ranch experience, combining outdoor adventure, family entertainment and a distinctive range of accommodations.

Families can choose from suites, cabins, luxury teepees, wagons and glamping accommodations, while resort activities include horseback riding, pony rides, a petting farm, miniature golf, water attractions, hiking, boating and the resort's signature weekly rodeo.

The recognition underscores Westgate River Ranch's appeal as a destination where families can trade the familiar Florida theme-park vacation for wide-open spaces, outdoor adventure and authentic ranch experiences.

A Celebration of the Vacation Ownership Experience

The three Top 10 honors highlight the diversity of experiences available through vacation ownership at Westgate, from mountain getaways and national park adventures to one-of-a-kind ranch vacations.

Newsweek describes its Readers' Choice program as recognizing standout destinations selected through editorial research and industry knowledge and ultimately determined through voting by the public. Readers were permitted to vote once per category per day during the contest period.

ABOUT WESTGATE RESORTS

Westgate Resorts is a diversified hospitality company headquartered in Orlando, Fla., featuring the largest privately held timeshare resort club in the world and a portfolio of nearly 60 resort properties. The company offers spacious villa accommodations, world-class amenities, and family-friendly destinations in sought-after locations such as Orlando, Las Vegas, Gatlinburg, Park City, Myrtle Beach, and now Bimini in The Bahamas, Westgate's first Caribbean destination. In 2025, the company expanded its footprint with the addition of VI Resorts by Westgate, enhancing its presence in the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, Canada, and Mexico. Since its founding in 1982, Westgate has focused on creating memorable vacations and delivering exceptional service, while maintaining a commitment to innovation, hospitality, and community engagement. Whether guests are seeking relaxation, adventure, or a combination of both, the company's 9,000 Team Members provide personalized and value-driven getaways tailored to every traveler's needs. Exclusive vacation packages can be found at WestgateReservations.com. Connect with Westgate Resorts on social media through LinkedIn, Instagram or Facebook and learn more at WestgateResorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Steven Goldsmith | ...

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