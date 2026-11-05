Chinese School Furniture Manufacturers Strengthen Global Education Infrastructure Development

As education systems continue to expand and modernize, schools need furniture that is safe, durable, practical, and suitable for different teaching environments. For overseas schools, governments, contractors, and distributors, choosing the right school furniture manufacturer is an important part of a successful education project.

Chinese manufacturers are increasingly serving international markets through large-scale production, flexible customization, and complete classroom furniture solutions.

What Do Global Education Projects Need from Furniture Suppliers?

Education projects in different countries have different requirements for classroom size, student age, teaching methods, and local standards.

When selecting a supplier, buyers should consider:

. Product safety and durability

. Ergonomic design

. Stable production capacity

. Customization capabilities

. International project experience

. Project design and technical support

A professional school furniture supplier should be able to adapt products and services to different educational environments.

Complete Furniture Solutions for Modern Schools

Modern education projects require more than traditional desks and chairs. Schools may need furniture for classrooms, libraries, laboratories, storage areas, teacher spaces, and student accommodation.

A complete classroom furniture range can include:

. School tables and chairs set

. Adjustable school tables and chairs

. Collaborative student desks

. Teacher desks

. Classroom storage cabinet

. Library furniture

. Laboratory furniture

. Dormitory furniture

A supplier capable of providing a complete school furniture solution can help schools and contractors simplify procurement and create consistent learning environments.

Customization for Different Markets

Different countries and education projects may have specific requirements for furniture dimensions, colors, branding, and classroom layouts.

An experienced manufacturer should provide flexible services such as:

. OEM & ODM

. Custom colors

. Custom logos

. Customized product specifications

. 3D design services

. Project-based classroom planning

These services allow buyers to develop school furniture that better matches local market requirements and project specifications.

Manufacturing Capacity and MOE Tender Experience

For large government education projects, manufacturing capacity and tender experience are particularly important. Buyers need a supplier that can manage large-volume orders while maintaining consistent quality and delivery schedules.

A professional school furniture manufacturer should have sufficient production capacity, quality control systems, and project management capabilities.

JS Furniture at a Glance

20+ Years Experience

150000m2 Manufacturing Base

132 Countries Reached

MOE Tender Expert,Supplied to 40+ MOE Projects

Monthly production capacity: 100,000 sets of tables and chairs

Provide school furniture solutions

OEM & ODM

Custom Colors

Custom Logo

3D Design Services

These capabilities allow JS Furniture to support government education departments, schools, contractors, and distributors from product development and design through manufacturing and delivery.

JS Furniture: Supporting Global Education Projects

JS Furniture (Jiansheng Education Furniture) has more than 20 years of experience in the education furniture industry and operates a 150,000m2 manufacturing base.

As an MOE Tender Expert, JS Furniture has supplied products for 40+ MOE projects, supporting government education procurement and large-scale school furnishing programs.

The company's monthly production capacity reaches 100,000 sets of tables and chairs, providing the manufacturing capacity required for large education projects.

JS Furniture also provides complete school furniture solutions, combining product manufacturing with OEM & ODM, custom colors, custom logos, and 3D design services.

The company has exported school furniture to 132 countries and regions, helping global partners develop practical, comfortable, and modern educational environments.

Supporting the Future of Global Education

The role of a modern school furniture manufacturer goes beyond producing desks and chairs. Strong manufacturing capabilities, tender experience, customization, and design support can help education projects move from concept to completion more efficiently.

For schools, governments, contractors, and distributors looking for reliable classroom furniture and school table and chair solutions, JS Furniture provides the manufacturing capacity, project experience, and design flexibility needed for international education projects.

With 20+ years of experience, 40+ MOE projects, 100,000 sets of monthly production capacity, and complete school furniture solutions, JS Furniture continues to support partners in creating better learning environments worldwide.

About us

Fujian Jiansheng Furniture Group Co., Ltd founded in 2003, Jiansheng Group is a global provider of high-end commercial furniture solutions, with education furniture business as its core, covering popular business sectors such as office furniture and medical furniture. With two factories and one domestic brand marketing company, JS Education covers an area of 100,000m2, employing over 400 staff. Its brand L.DOCTOR is well known in the global school furniture market. Upon the good quality and service, L.DOCTOR is wining increasing government school projects home and abroad. Its monthly production capacity is about 100 * 40HQ, exporting to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Israel, Qatar, Bahrain, Yemen, Sudan, Libya, Egypt, Namibia, Zambia, Ghana, the Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Panama, Cuba, Costa Rica, Australia, Britain, France, Italy, Portugal, Latvia, Russia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea...Our company is also the official supplier of Ministry of Education P.R.C.