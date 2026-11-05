Changrong Printing Equipment To Appear At Foshan Packaging Industry Exhibition, CR1050 Heavy-Duty Hot Stamping Machine As Highlight

Changrong Printing has long focused on post-press equipment manufacturing. Its core products include fully automatic flat-to-flat three-longitudinal Hot Stamping Machine s, fully automatic Heidelberg round-to-flat hot stamping machines, rotary-to-rotary refractionembossing machines, fully automatic flat-to-flat deep Embossing Die -cutting machines and fully automatic flat-to-flat die-cutting machines. As packaging printing moves toward higher quality, higher efficiency and more refined processing, hot stamping and die-cutting have become key processes for improving product added value.

The CR1050 Heavy-Duty Hot Stamping Machine, showcased as a key exhibit, is a flagship model developed by Changrong Printing for high-end packaging processing requirements. Its main advantages and features include:

Key Advantages & Features

Heavy-duty structure for solid hot stamping results:Designed for large-area hot stamping, deep embossing stamping and complex combined processes, the CR1050 adopts a heavy-duty design that maintains stable pressure output under high temperature and high pressure, improving stamping adhesion and the three-dimensional effect of graphics.

Suitable for high-end packaging applications:The machine is suitable for color boxes, premium gift boxes, tobacco and alcohol packaging, cosmetic packaging, paper-plastic packaging and other products with high hot stamping quality requirements. It can process various substrates, including gold/silver cardboard, specialty paper and thick cardboard.

Stable operation and consistent finished products:With an optimized mechanical structure and pressure control system, the CR1050 maintains stable stamping results during continuous production, helping reduce common issues such as color deviation, missed stamping and blistering, thereby improving customers' pass rates.

Easy operation for scale-up production: The machine emphasizes practicality in setup, registration and pressure adjustment, allowing operators to adapt quickly to different orders. It is well suited for medium to large-volume packaging printing production.

Strong process versatility:In addition to conventional hot stamping, the CR1050 can be combined with embossing, raising/refraction and other processes, providing richer surface effects for packaging products.

For customers engaged in color boxes, paper-plastic packaging, label packaging, premium packaging and high-end paper product processing, the exhibition site offers an opportunity to observe the CR1050's performance in real production scenarios and discuss specific application needs with Changrong's technical team.

As part of its foreign trade independent website operations, Changrong Printing will also release exhibition-related content, including bilingual posters, invitations, product process introductions and on-site meeting arrangements, helping overseas customers learn about exhibited equipment and communication channels in advance. 1 During the exhibition, global buyers, agents and packaging printing enterprises are welcome to obtain the latest product information through Changrong's independent website or schedule on-site meetings to further explore Changrong's post-press solutions for different packaging applications.

Changrong Printing looks forward to meeting global industry partners in Foshan. With the CR1050 Heavy-Duty Hot Stamping Machine and its professional post-press equipment portfolio, stable manufacturing processes and on-site technical exchanges, Changrong aims to help customers improve packaging quality and production efficiency. For more exhibition arrangements, equipment details and meeting reservations, please follow Changrong Printing's foreign trade independent website.

About Us

Linyi Changrong Printing Equipment Co., Ltd., established in 2008, is a state-approved limited liability company located in Mengshan Technology Park, Yanjiatun Village, Zaoyuan Town, Lanshan District, Linyi City, Shandong Province. Specializing in professional machinery R&D and manufacturing, the company has a registered capital of 5 million RMB.