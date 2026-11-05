Coe Commissioner Calls Strikes On School In Komyshuvakha War Crime

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Commissioner said this in a statement published on the Council of Europe's website.

"I strongly condemn the Russian attack on a school building in Komyshuvakha, where civilians had gathered to receive humanitarian assistance. At least 43 people have been reported killed, and over 33 are missing, likely still under the rubble. This is one of the deadliest single attacks on civilians in the entire Russian war against Ukraine," O'Flaherty said.

He drew attention to the fact that Russian forces struck the school several times in quick succession.

"When deliberately directed against civilian targets in violation of international humanitarian law, such strikes amount to war crimes," he said.

He also noted that Russia was stepping up attacks on energy infrastructure. Recent strikes across most regions of Ukraine have disrupted electricity, water and heating supplies. In Kyiv, water and energy were cut off and public transport suspended.

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In response, O'Flaherty outlined urgent steps for Council of Europe member states. He called on them to maintain solidarity with Ukraine and increase their assistance by providing resources to repair energy infrastructure and accepting for treatment people who cannot receive the necessary medical care in Ukraine. According to the UN estimate cited in the statement, more than 10 million people in Ukraine need humanitarian assistance.

The Council of Europe official also called for support to Ukraine and international organizations in providing internally displaced people with safe housing, social support and essential services. He proposed removing protection barriers for displaced Ukrainians already in or arriving in their countries.

In addition, the Commissioner urged states to join the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine and ratify the Convention establishing the International Claims Commission for Ukraine.

"Diplomatic efforts to urgently end the war and civilian suffering must continue. A peace grounded in international law and integrating respect for human rights remains a necessity," O'Flaherty said.