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Zelensky Meets King Felipe VI Of Spain

Zelensky Meets King Felipe VI Of Spain


Date: 2026-11-05 04:36:37

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

The head of state reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

Zelensky also spoke about the consequences of Russia's daily attacks on Ukraine.

"We are now working actively with our partners to strengthen our air defenses and better protect people. We are counting on Spain's support in this regard," he said.

Read also: Zelensky urges Latin American countries and Spain to help restore Ukraine's energy system

At least 68 people were killed in a collision between two high-speed trains in Spain's Toledo province on October 25.

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UkrinForm

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