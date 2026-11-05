Christine Slaughter

Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boston University

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My book project examines how experiences of persistent economic inequality intersect with Black Americans' racial identity, thus shaping their political psychology, behavior, and interactions with political institutions. Before Boston, I was a Postdoctoral Research Associate in the Department of Politics at Princeton University, jointly appointed to the Center for the Study of Democratic Politics in the School of Public and International Affairs, and a UC Presidential Postdoctoral Fellow at the University of California, Irvine. I earned my Ph.D. in political science with a concentration in Race and Ethnic Politics from the University of California, Los Angeles.

–present Assistant Professor of Political Science, Boston University

2021 Boston University, Political Science

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