DRIVX Moves Toward Final Presale Stage, Unveils Fleet Expansion And Transparent Vesting Strategy

BELGRADE, Serbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

DRIVX has announced that it is rapidly approaching the final stage of its token presale. As an innovative BNB Chain project, DRIVX is designed to bridge the gap between decentralized finance and physical real-world utility by directly connecting its cryptocurrency ecosystem with a fully operational car rental and fleet management business.

Bridging Digital Assets with Real-World Utility

The DRIVX ecosystem goes beyond traditional tokenomics by establishing a direct connection between digital ownership and physical operations. Customers can utilize DRIVX tokens to pay for vehicle rentals, while token holders enjoy exclusive rental discounts. To foster sustainable tokenomics, the project plans to allocate a portion of its real-world rental revenue toward regular open-market DRIVX token buybacks, supporting overall liquidity, treasury growth, and systematic token burns.

Growing the Fleet Through Community Governance

A core pillar of the DRIVX strategy is building an active, high-utility vehicle fleet. To date, the project has successfully acquired three premium vehicles:

GMC Yukon

Peugeot 3008

BMW X6

Demonstrating a strong commitment to decentralization and community involvement, vehicle selections are decided collaboratively. Prior to each purchase, polls are hosted within the official DRIVX Telegram communit, giving token holders a direct voice in the early development, curation, and expansion of the fleet to serve diverse customer needs.

Experienced Leadership and Strategic Backing

DRIVX is led by Project Owner Samir Shalabi. The initiative benefits significantly from the backing of strategic investor and backer Stefan Petrović, owner of Hefestos Capital-a prominent Balkan investment bank. Hefestos Capital boasts a robust regional history, having collaborated with major multinational enterprises including Coca-Cola, Nestlé, and Unilever. Petrović's acquisition of the investment firm was previously highlighted by Forbes Serbia, lending substantial business credibility and institutional-grade backing to the DRIVX ecosystem.







On-Chain Transparency and Token Vesting

To ensure long-term accountability and trust, DRIVX has implemented rigorous transparency measures regarding its token supply. A total of 1.75 billion DRVX tokens-representing 25% of the total supply allocated for Team & Advisors and Reserve tokens-have been securely locked on-chain. These allocations will remain locked until October 7, 2027, followed by a gradual release schedule.

All vesting contracts are publicly verifiable on BscScan:



Team & Advisors: 0x91944dF76481CFf8eE3A931bdB4454F516BaEf93 Reserve & Ecosystem: 0xC0F66f774b6d84D83C4aAdd9761fDE8D0d4122dB

Current Presale Status

DRIVX is currently in Stage 2 of its presale, priced at $0.02 per token with an active 5% purchase bonus. The project is nearing Stage 3-its final presale stage-which will be priced at $0.025 per token.

To learn more about DRIVX, participate in the presale, or join the community, visit the official DRIVX Websit or join the DRIVX Telegram Channe. Stay updated on announcements via X (formerly Twitter.

About DRIVX DRIVX is a utility token built on the BNB Chain, centered around a real rent-a-car and fleet management business. By deploying presale capital toward vehicle acquisition and rental operations, DRIVX gives its token a practical role in booking and payment while tying real-world rental revenue directly back into token buybacks.

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