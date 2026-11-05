Livingstone College President Brings Life-Changing Opportunity, Over $1 Million In Scholarships To Los Angeles Students

Livingstone College

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Dr. Anthony J. Davis to visit LA County Schools November 9-10, Offering On-the-Spot College Acceptances and Scholarships to Area Students

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- For Los Angeles County students dreaming of attending college, a life-changing opportunity could be just one conversation away. National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) in a momentous partnership with top HBCU Livingstone College, President Dr. Anthony J. Davis is making a personal 2-day visit to meet with Southern California students on Monday, November 9, and Tuesday, November 10. Dr. Davis will personally meet with students, offer college acceptances ON THE SPOT, and award qualifying students scholarships of varying amounts, including prestigious Presidential Scholarships valued at $104,000 each. Over 1 million dollars in scholarships will be available during his visit.As the 13th President of Livingstone College, a Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Salisbury, North Carolina, Dr. Davis brings more than an opportunity for students to pursue higher education. He brings a powerful personal testimony of perseverance, determination, and the transformative power of education.Having spent nearly 18 years in the foster care system, Dr. Davis overcame extraordinary challenges to become a college graduate and ultimately president of his alma mater. Today, he is committed to ensuring that young people, regardless of their circumstances, have access to the same opportunities that transformed his life."When I think about it, I'm just happy, honored, and humbled," said Dr. Davis, reflecting on his journey. "Having the ability to provide access, exposure, and opportunity to young people who have my backstory is just a humbling reality for me...Shame on me if I get here and not be willing to send the elevator down to bring somebody else up."During the two-day visit, Dr. Davis will engage directly with students, share his inspirational story, review academic transcripts, and identify opportunities for immediate admission and scholarship awards. His mission is not simply to help students get into college, but to provide pathways for them to graduate without the burden of overwhelming student debt.California represents an important recruitment market for HBCUs, with a strong pool of talented students eager to explore higher education opportunities beyond the West Coast. Through this special visit, NCRF who also produces the annual Black College ExpoTM and Livingstone College aim to connect students with the rich academic, cultural, and leadership opportunities available at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.Under his leadership, Livingstone College has experienced remarkable growth, with enrollment increasing approximately 77%. Today, the college welcomes students from 35 states and 26 countries, including and significantly increased enrollment of students from Los Angeles, reflecting its expanding reach and commitment to providing a quality education to students from diverse backgrounds."This is what NCRF and our Black College ExpoTM and Latino College ExpoTM is all about: bringing opportunities directly to students and making college dreams a reality," said Dr. Theresa Price, Founder and CEO of National College Resources Foundation. "We have so many brilliant, talented students right here in Los Angeles County who just need someone to open the door. To have a college president personally visit their schools, review their transcripts, and potentially offer them a college acceptance and scholarship on the spot is extraordinary. We are honored to partner with Dr. Davis to help change the lives of our students."Founded in 1879, Livingstone College has a proud legacy of academic excellence, leadership, and cultural significance. The institution is widely recognized as the birthplace of Black college football, having hosted the first football game between two Black colleges on December 27, 1892, against Biddle College, and what is now Johnson C. Smith University. Today, the Livingstone Blue Bears carry that legacy forward, competing on the college's distinctive blue football field.The upcoming visit reinforces NCRF's longstanding commitment to expanding college access for underserved students by bringing higher education opportunities directly into their communities and helping remove financial and institutional barriers to college success.For more information about National College Resources Foundation and its college access programs, visit .About National College Resources Foundation (NCRF)Now in its 28th year, National College Resources Foundation (NCRF) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit educational enhancement organization serving over 200,000 students annually through a variety of impactful programs and initiatives, including its Black College ExpoTM, Latino College ExpoTM, The Movement Enrichment Program, STEAM Program, Internship & Careers Program, Latino Community Engagement and Student Athletic Program (SAP). Founded in 1999 by Dr. Theresa Price, NCRF's mission is to curtail the high school dropout rate and increase degree and/or certificate enrollment among underserved, at-risk, low-resource, homeless and foster students. NCRF has continued in its mission to change lives through education by helping over 800,000 students gain access to higher education and facilitating more than $5 billion in scholarships and grants. NCRF's vision is to close the gap in educational achievement, workforce and economic disparities.About Livingstone CollegeLivingstone College is a private historically Black Christian college located in Salisbury, North Carolina. Affiliated with the African Methodist Episcopal Zion (A.M.E.Z.) Church, the institution was founded in 1879 as the Zion Wesley Institute before relocating to Salisbury under the leadership of its first president, Dr. Joseph Charles Price. Today, under the leadership of President Dr. Anthony J. Davis, Livingstone is dedicated to providing a holistic environment where students are empowered to lead with purpose, integrity, and excellence. For more information, please visit livingstone.

Melanie Eke Washington

National College Resources Foundation

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Livingstone College President Brings Life-Changing Opportunity, Over $1 Million in Scholarships to Los Angeles Students News Provided By National College Resources Foundation November 05, 2026, 21:22 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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