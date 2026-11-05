The insured, family-owned plumber pumps septic tanks and cesspools across Oahu with its own in-house pump truck and a 24/7 emergency crew.

- Neil Edwards, Owner of Alpha Omega PlumbingHONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Alpha Omega Plumbing Inc, an insured, family-owned plumbing, drain cleaning, and septic service company, is highlighting its septic and cesspool pumping services for homeowners and businesses across Oahu, using its own in-house pump truck rather than subcontracted crews. The service covers septic tank pumping, cesspool pumping, and the septic systems that many Oahu properties rely on.Alpha Omega Plumbing has served Oahu since 2014 and is owned by Neil Edwards. The company also handles drain cleaning, hydro jetting, and sewer repair with the same crews, and fields a 24/7 emergency crew across the island."We run our own pump truck, so when a septic tank or cesspool needs service, it's our crew that shows up and does the job," said Neil Edwards, owner of Alpha Omega Plumbing.Customers across Oahu can request septic and cesspool pumping, septic system service, or drain cleaning from a single insured provider with no subcontracted labor.FAQWhat septic and cesspool services does Alpha Omega Plumbing offer?Alpha Omega Plumbing offers septic tank pumping, cesspool pumping, and septic system service anywhere in its Oahu service area, using its own in-house pump truck.Does Alpha Omega Plumbing use subcontractors for pumping?No. Alpha Omega Plumbing runs its own in-house pump truck and handles septic pumping and clogged drains without subcontracting.What other services does Alpha Omega Plumbing offer?Alpha Omega Plumbing offers drain cleaning, hydro jetting, storm drain cleaning, sewer repair, sump pumps, backflow testing, leak detection, camera and video pipe inspection, water heater services, and LR3 Light Ray UV Pipelining trenchless pipe repair, for both residential and commercial customers across Oahu.About Alpha Omega Plumbing IncAlpha Omega Plumbing is an insured, family-owned plumbing, drain cleaning, and septic service company serving all of Oahu, Hawaii, owned by Neil Edwards. The company has served the island since 2014, running its own in-house pump truck, and offers drain cleaning, hydro jetting, sewer repair, septic and cesspool pumping, sump pumps, backflow testing, leak detection, camera inspection, water heater services, and LR3 Light Ray UV Pipelining trenchless pipe repair, backed by a 24/7 emergency crew. Learn more at aoplumbinghi.Alpha Omega Plumbing Inc3159 A Koapaka StreetHonolulu, HI 96819(808) 847-5414...Media ContactNeil Edwards, OwnerAlpha Omega Plumbing Inc(808) 847-5414

Neil Edwards, Owner

Alpha Omega Plumbing Inc

+1 808 847 5414

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Alpha Omega Plumbing Highlights Septic and Cesspool Pumping Across Oahu News Provided By Roundhouse Digital Marketing November 05, 2026, 21:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



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